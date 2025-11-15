Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Glitch You’ve Encountered In A Video Game?

Glitches and lag spikes can make you SO MAD!
#1
Fallout 4 ~ Lately, the completely destroyed fusion core with no resulting BOOM in enemy power armor suits has been pretty annoying. Closely followed up by the seemingly crippled leg in various animals before a fight starts only to have the deathclaw (and ONLY those, like why not the radstag?) just float to you, far faster than they can actually move when the legs are working.
Jumanji ~ While playing with my munchkins yesterday my character got stuck in a doorway, then get repeatedly crushed by the door as it closed between map sections.
FFXV ~ The potion/phoenix down glitch in which you either give an ally a potion or take one yourself but nothing happens. What’s worse is that you can see the character go through the motions but they just fall back down.
