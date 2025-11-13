12 Of The Best Photos From The Second Half Of The B&W Child Photography Contest 2018

B&W Child Photo Contest is the biggest international photo competition that showcases black and white child photography shots taken by the best photographers from around the globe every year.

Ever since 2014, we are giving emerging child photographers priceless exposure for their black and white photos and a chance to be discovered.

The competition hands out awards for monochrome pictures in 4 different categories: Portrait Picture Category, Lifestyle Category, Fine Art Category, Documentary & Street Category.

Feel free to have a scroll through the best photos from the Second Half of our B&W CHILD 2018 Annual International Photo Competition (you can check the first half here).

Enjoy!

#1

“Sisters Leida And Laelle” by Tati Itat, Brazil (3rd Place In The Portrait Category)

12 Of The Best Photos From The Second Half Of The B&#038;W Child Photography Contest 2018

Image source: B&W Child Photo Competition

#2

“Lego Bath” by Caroline Hodge, UK (3rd Place In The Lifestyle Category)

12 Of The Best Photos From The Second Half Of The B&#038;W Child Photography Contest 2018

Image source: B&W Child Photo Competition

#3

“Scarlett” by Lisa Visser, UK (1st Place In The Portrait Category)

12 Of The Best Photos From The Second Half Of The B&#038;W Child Photography Contest 2018

Image source: B&W Child Photo Competition

#4

“Rainy” by Irina Sirotova, Russia (2nd Place In The Lifestyle Category)

12 Of The Best Photos From The Second Half Of The B&#038;W Child Photography Contest 2018

Image source: B&W Child Photo Competition

#5

“Temptation of food” by Rongguang Ye, China (1st Place In The Documentary & Street Category)

12 Of The Best Photos From The Second Half Of The B&#038;W Child Photography Contest 2018

Image source: B&W Child Photo Competition

#6

“Like Toy Soldier” by Erich Caparas, USA (2nd Place In The Portrait Category)

12 Of The Best Photos From The Second Half Of The B&#038;W Child Photography Contest 2018

Image source: B&W Child Photo Competition

#7

“Smile Through Tears” by Kamila Celary-Kmiecik, Poland (2nd Place In The Fine Art Category)

12 Of The Best Photos From The Second Half Of The B&#038;W Child Photography Contest 2018

Image source: B&W Child Photo Competition

#8

“Many Faces” by Uliana Kharinova, Russia (1st Place In The Fine Art Category)

12 Of The Best Photos From The Second Half Of The B&#038;W Child Photography Contest 2018

Image source: B&W Child Photo Competition

#9

“Eye to eye” by Karolina Piórkowska, Poland (1st Place In The Lifestyle Category)

12 Of The Best Photos From The Second Half Of The B&#038;W Child Photography Contest 2018

Image source: B&W Child Photo Competition

#10

“The Girl And The Bugle” by Lisa Visser, UK (3rd Place In The Fine Art Category)

12 Of The Best Photos From The Second Half Of The B&#038;W Child Photography Contest 2018

Image source: B&W Child Photo Competition

#11

“Admire” by Xiaoyue Yan, China (2nd Place In The Documentary & Street Category)

12 Of The Best Photos From The Second Half Of The B&#038;W Child Photography Contest 2018

Image source: B&W Child Photo Competition

#12

“Bath” by Marcel Kolacek, Czech Republic (3rd Place In The Documentary & Street Category)

12 Of The Best Photos From The Second Half Of The B&#038;W Child Photography Contest 2018

Image source: B&W Child Photo Competition

