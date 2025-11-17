Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Rule In Your Work Place? (Closed)

So I used to work at Disney World in Orlando and I have a heart tattoo on my wrist and I was required to cover it up it is only about 4 inches tall and 2 inches wide. What about your experiences?
#1
No masturbating.
Yes, unfortunately this happens ALOT but it’s only ever one colleague who does it (f,40’s). She’s never been disciplined for it, never been sacked/threatened with sacking – nothing (I think she has something on our boss tbh). All that’s been said is ‘don’t do it again’. But she does.
For context, she comes into work (almost every time btw, I’ve checked on the camera’s), video calls her boyfriend, disappears under the desk for 30 minutes to have a wank, then immediately goes to sleep on the floor for the next 10 hours (we work remotely for 12 hours at a time) without doing a single bit of work. I’ve come into work after her and smelled the unmistakable stank of fish more than once.
Absolutely hate the woman. Totally f*****g disgusting. If you’re reading this Donna, take a shower and then go to Hell.
#2
We’re not allowed wearing sweats. Jeans and pants, okay. Leggings have to be worn with something covering our asses. I’m not sure on the shorts, yet. It’s a freakin’ thrift store.
#3
Head office sent do a new rule about a month ago, ‘No getting changed in the changing room’.
Still haven’t got a rationale for this weird, unexpected change of policy. Needless to say, we’ve ignored it.
#4
No going on Reddit or Youtube. We’re all in IT, so most of the info we need now is on those sites. They’re not blocked, but the traffic is monitored. Solution? – the network team created a VPN for us systems administrators to use to get to the sites!
