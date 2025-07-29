Apparently Medieval People Found Cats Licking Their Butts Fascinating And Here Are 14 Pics As Proof

by

Our fondness for funny cats and their idolization in popular culture far precedes the internet – humans have been lovingly sharing cat drawings since the days of Ancient Egypt. Usually, we prefer to admire cats being cute, funny, or majestic. However, there appears to be one period in human history when we enjoyed creating images of them doing something else entirely – licking their butts.

Perhaps there was a certain sense of humor in the medieval art that encouraged this trend. Perhaps it was an admiration of the way cats calmly kept themselves clean in a brutal time of violence, squalor, and disease. Or perhaps the cat paintings are some secret Da Vinci code giving hints as to the location of the Holy Grail.

Either way, this weird art is good for a laugh in our day and age. This hilarious quirk of medieval paintings was first noticed on the Tumblr Discarding Images, and it has been baffling people ever since.

Scroll down below to check out the best of medieval cats licking their butts below, and let us know what you think in the comments!

#1

Image source: discardingimages

#2

Image source: discardingimages

#3

Image source: discardingimages

#4

Image source: discardingimages

#5

Image source: discardingimages

#6

Image source: discardingimages

#7

Image source: discardingimages

#8

Image source: discardingimages

#9

Image source: discardingimages

#10

Image source: discardingimages

#11

Image source: discardingimages

#12

Image source: discardingimages

#13

Image source: discardingimages

#14

Image source: discardingimages

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
