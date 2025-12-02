59 Bizarre Buildings That Are So Unique They Hardly Look Real (New Pics)

Many of the buildings we see in our day to day lives serve a purely practical purpose. They exist for us to live in, work in, shop in, and that’s usually where the story ends. Because of that, most of them don’t get much more interesting than their function. What you see is often exactly what you get.

But give an architect total freedom, and you’re bound to get something that tests the limits of imagination. Whether it turns out beautifully unique or oddly questionable doesn’t really matter. What counts is that it stands out and stays with you.

Bizarre Buildings on Reddit is the go-to place for these kinds of architectural experiments. Below are some of their best posts.

#1 The Snail House Of Sophia, Bulgaria

#1 The Snail House Of Sophia, Bulgaria
Image source: RedRiverWindsock

Image source: RedRiverWindsock

#2 Louis Vuitton Building, New York City

#2 Louis Vuitton Building, New York City
Image source: Fishk*ller01

Image source: Fishk*ller01

#3 Austria

#3 Austria
Image source: Illustrious-Bit6347

Image source: Illustrious-Bit6347

#4 The Teapot Building In Wuxi, China

#4 The Teapot Building In Wuxi, China
Image source: RedRiverWindsock

Image source: RedRiverWindsock

#5 The Brain Institute In Las Vegas

#5 The Brain Institute In Las Vegas
Image source: Over-Physics-7543

Image source: Over-Physics-7543

#6 A Man In Nigeria Had This Airplane House Made In Honor Of His Wife And Her Love For Travel

59 Bizarre Buildings That Are So Unique They Hardly Look Real (New Pics)

Image source: doubleina

#7 Face House, Kyoto

#7 Face House, Kyoto
Image source: barrylyndon_esq

Image source: barrylyndon_esq

#8 The Frame In Dubai- Elevator Up Walk Across A Glass Floor Elevator Down

#8 The Frame In Dubai- Elevator Up Walk Across A Glass Floor Elevator Down
Image source: travelocean05

Image source: travelocean05

#9 Buildings By Freddy Mamani In El Alto, Bolivia

#9 Buildings By Freddy Mamani In El Alto, Bolivia
Image source: biwook

Image source: biwook

#10 Rock Venue In Beijing With A Weird Blue Guy

#10 Rock Venue In Beijing With A Weird Blue Guy
Image source: aloeGrimoire

Image source: aloeGrimoire

#11 Sunac Guangzhou Grand Theatre Of Guangzhou, China – Now Officially The Ugliest Building In China – Nominated By Online Votes – Final Selection By A Panel Of Architects

59 Bizarre Buildings That Are So Unique They Hardly Look Real (New Pics)

Image source: RedRiverWindsock

#12 The Toed Inn Sandwich Bar & Drive-In Of Los Angeles, California In 1939

#12 The Toed Inn Sandwich Bar & Drive-In Of Los Angeles, California In 1939
Image source: RedRiverWindsock

Image source: RedRiverWindsock

#13 China Is Also Home To Houses That Were Built On The Roofs Of Factory Buildings

#13 China Is Also Home To Houses That Were Built On The Roofs Of Factory Buildings
Image source: achingcra

Image source: achingcra

#14 Hang Nga’s “Crazy House” In Dalat, Vietnam

#14 Hang Nga's "Crazy House" In Dalat, Vietnam
Image source: BrashUltim

Image source: BrashUltim

#15 Kuchlbauer Tower, Germany

#15 Kuchlbauer Tower, Germany
Image source: AnyReindeer3939

Image source: AnyReindeer3939

#16 The “Flintstone House” In Belgium

#16 The "Flintstone House" In Belgium
Image source: RedRiverWindsock

Image source: RedRiverWindsock

#17 A (Non-Concept) Photo Of The New Eco-Friendly Building In Denver

#17 A (Non-Concept) Photo Of The New Eco-Friendly Building In Denver
Image source: Mindless_Green_6278

Image source: Mindless_Green_6278

#18 When You’re An Architect Whose Brother-In-Law Owns A Struggling Window Store

#18 When You're An Architect Whose Brother-In-Law Owns A Struggling Window Store
Image source: fitesmerb

Image source: fitesmerb

#19 This Building Looks Like It Was Designed In Microsoft Word

#19 This Building Looks Like It Was Designed In Microsoft Word
Image source: WetCoa

Image source: WetCoa

#20 The Strawberry House In Bom Principio City, Brazil, A Region Known For Its Strawberry Cultivation

59 Bizarre Buildings That Are So Unique They Hardly Look Real (New Pics)

Image source: RedRiverWindsock

#21 The Nautilus House In Mexico City

#21 The Nautilus House In Mexico City
Image source: Master_Grape3439

Image source: Master_Grape3439

#22 The Zip Building, Milan

#22 The Zip Building, Milan
Image source: Imaginary_Highway834

Image source: Imaginary_Highway834

#23 #47 An Apartment Building That Popped Up In Krasnodar, Russia

#23 #47 An Apartment Building That Popped Up In Krasnodar, Russia
Image source: Outrageous_Wasabi_34

Image source: Outrageous_Wasabi_34

#24 Church Building

#24 Church Building
Image source: logatwork

Image source: logatwork

#25 Eschif De Creyssac, Périgueux, France

#25 Eschif De Creyssac, Périgueux, France
Image source: archlordluc

Image source: archlordluc

#26 Les Arènes De Picasso, Noisy-Le-Grand, France

#26 Les Arènes De Picasso, Noisy-Le-Grand, France
Image source: DeadlySnowflake

Image source: DeadlySnowflake

#27 In Metz, France, Hilton Opened A Philippe Starck-Designed Hotel

#27 In Metz, France, Hilton Opened A Philippe Starck-Designed Hotel
Image source: fan_tas_tic

Image source: fan_tas_tic

#28 Bierpinsel In Berlin, Germany

#28 Bierpinsel In Berlin, Germany
Image source: fassungslos2022

Image source: fassungslos2022

#29 Hospital In Indonesia

#29 Hospital In Indonesia
Image source: Cheap-Menu9081

Image source: Cheap-Menu9081

#30 This Building In Taipei

#30 This Building In Taipei
Image source: biwook

Image source: biwook

#31 The Cabaret De Lenfer In Montmartre Paris 1892

#31 The Cabaret De Lenfer In Montmartre Paris 1892
Image source: playful_autumn19

Image source: playful_autumn19

#32 Jinling Art Museum

#32 Jinling Art Museum
Image source: logatwork

Image source: logatwork

#33 This Building In Guizhou China

#33 This Building In Guizhou China
Image source: Trick-Repair-4264

Image source: Trick-Repair-4264

#34 Populus Hotel, Denver. Ugly Or Pretty ?

#34 Populus Hotel, Denver. Ugly Or Pretty ?
Image source: sumancha

Image source: sumancha

#35 A House Built On A Rock In Bajina Basta, Serbia

#35 A House Built On A Rock In Bajina Basta, Serbia
Image source: GustyClea

Image source: GustyClea

#36 “Flintstone House,” Declared “Public Nuisance,” Now Allowed To Keep Colorful

59 Bizarre Buildings That Are So Unique They Hardly Look Real (New Pics)

Image source: StormBackground7186

#37 Seiko Medical Beauty Clinic/セイコメディカルビューティクリニック, Kagoshima, Japan

#37 Seiko Medical Beauty Clinic/セイコメディカルビューティクリニック, Kagoshima, Japan
Image source: FindingFoodFluency

Image source: FindingFoodFluency

#38 This Building In Schorndorf Germany Looks Like A Charging Bull

#38 This Building In Schorndorf Germany Looks Like A Charging Bull
Image source: fassungslos2022

Image source: fassungslos2022

#39 This Trippy Building In London, England

#39 This Trippy Building In London, England
Image source: 420Eski-Grim

Image source: 420Eski-Grim

#40 Uc San Diego Library Aka The Geisel Building

#40 Uc San Diego Library Aka The Geisel Building
Image source: SupermanGamin

Image source: SupermanGamin

#41 Spanish Embassy In Brazil

#41 Spanish Embassy In Brazil
Image source: stotesyoody

Image source: stotesyoody

#42 This Building Really Blew My Mind

#42 This Building Really Blew My Mind
Image source: CurveIntelligent6985

Image source: CurveIntelligent6985

#43 Free Spirit Sphere “Eryn” Near Qualicum Bay, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada

59 Bizarre Buildings That Are So Unique They Hardly Look Real (New Pics)

Image source: RedRiverWindsock

#44 Druzhba Sanatorium, Crimea, 1983

#44 Druzhba Sanatorium, Crimea, 1983
Image source: comradekiev

Image source: comradekiev

#45 Colin’s Barn, Chedglow, England

#45 Colin's Barn, Chedglow, England
Image source: Proof-Appointment314

Image source: Proof-Appointment314

#46 Saemoonan Church In Seoul, Korea

#46 Saemoonan Church In Seoul, Korea
Image source: Dismal_League_2266

Image source: Dismal_League_2266

#47 The House Of The Five Continents Located At The Corner Of The Schildersstraat And The Plaatssnijderstraat

59 Bizarre Buildings That Are So Unique They Hardly Look Real (New Pics)

Image source: No-Alternative-3603

#48 Astra Building, Hamburg, Germany

#48 Astra Building, Hamburg, Germany
Image source: CryRevolutionary7867

Image source: CryRevolutionary7867

#49 Nutcracker, Bergamo

#49 Nutcracker, Bergamo
Image source: DoktorPauk

Image source: DoktorPauk

#50 Castle Meur, France: The House Between The Rocks

#50 Castle Meur, France: The House Between The Rocks
Image source: fassungslos2022

Image source: fassungslos2022

#51 Ik Lab, Tulum, Mexico (Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel, 2018)

#51 Ik Lab, Tulum, Mexico (Jorge Eduardo Neira Sterkel, 2018)
Image source: fassungslos2022

Image source: fassungslos2022

#52 Shipping Container Construction

#52 Shipping Container Construction
Image source: fassungslos2022

Image source: fassungslos2022

#53 The Gaylordsville Cake House

#53 The Gaylordsville Cake House
Image source: stook_jaint

Image source: stook_jaint

#54 Times Square Studios Building With Its Lights Shut Off

#54 Times Square Studios Building With Its Lights Shut Off
Image source: cheeseburgercats

Image source: cheeseburgercats

#55 Gillette Castle In East Haddam, Connecticut

#55 Gillette Castle In East Haddam, Connecticut
Image source: RedRiverWindsock

Image source: RedRiverWindsock

#56 Maison Du Sel, Wissembourg, Alsace, France

#56 Maison Du Sel, Wissembourg, Alsace, France
Image source: kokainhaendler

Image source: kokainhaendler

#57 “The Lipstick” – Gothenburg, Sweden [oc]

#57 "The Lipstick" – Gothenburg, Sweden [oc]
Image source: Outrageous-Wheel-248

Image source: Outrageous-Wheel-248

#58 Unknown (Tehran, Iran)

#58 Unknown (Tehran, Iran)
Image source: FindingFoodFluency

Image source: FindingFoodFluency

#59 Superior Dome, Worlds Largest Wooden Dome, Marquette Michigan

#59 Superior Dome, Worlds Largest Wooden Dome, Marquette Michigan
Image source: Cofiifii

Image source: Cofiifii

