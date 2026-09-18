58 “Buy It For Life” Products That Didn’t Survive Long Enough To Justify The Price

Shopping can be fun, but not if you’re on a budget, which is why some folks try to buy quality products once so they don’t have to keep splurging over and over again. The idea of purchasing something for life can be quite amazing, but only if the item actually withstands the test of time.
Unfortunately for the folks on this list, they realized too late that their products weren’t built to last, which is why they lamented it in the r/BIFLfails group. Even though we can sympathize with their pain, we definitely can’t miss a chance to laugh at these terrible purchases.
#1 My Sister Has Had To Velcro The Freezer Door Shut For Over A Year On This Frigidaire Fridge She’s Had For Less Than Three Years. Now The Fridge Door Won’t Close
Image source: HaHa_Clit_N_Dicks
#2 Not My Oc, But Major Appliances Should Last A Hell Of A Lot Longer Than That
Image source: flipboing
#3 Smeg Kettle
Image source: GamecubeAdopter
Most of the time, we keep buying new things to replace items that are worn out or broken. According to finance experts, there is another way to go about this by buying a durable product that lasts decades rather than years, which is part of the Buy It For Life (BIFL) lifestyle.
The idea behind this strategy is to buy a product that might cost more upfront but doesn’t fall apart easily, which can save folks money in the long run. This system can seem like a good idea, but people should consider their budget before trying it, or they might struggle to manage their expenses.
#4 Sorel Winter Boots
Image source: [deleted]
#5 Haws Made In England Watering Can. Rusting After 3 Years. 5 Year Guarantee Doesn’t Cover This Damage. Nice!
Image source: Dontreadr
#6 Second Pair Of Okabashi Sandals To Fail In Exactly This Way
Image source: downwind_giftshop
The Buy It For Life idea has been around for a long time and is a popular lifestyle for frugal people. It gained popularity through a subreddit with the same name, founded in 2009, where people share unsponsored reviews of durable products. People who frequent the community often use their purchases for a while before sharing whether others should buy them.
They attach photos of the items to show any wear and tear, which also inspires confidence among other members. That’s why this movement has gained so much momentum: they follow the idea that you should ‘buy once, cry once,’ meaning that even though the higher price might make people balk, it can save money in the long run.
#7 This Gh Bass Backpack After 3 Months Of Subway Commuting. Top Handle Has Completely Come Apart
Image source: bag516
#8 Samsung Ad, Funny To Me
Image source: Daninmci
#9 Gps With “Lifetime” Updates
Image source: Ugh_my_life
It can be hard to know exactly what counts as a long-term, durable product, but True Keepers reviews explain that it can include boots, jackets, luggage, camping gear, and even kitchen items. Products made from full-grain leather, cast iron, stainless steel, brass, nylon, and hardwood usually last a long time.
How an item is constructed also matters, as stitched, riveted, welded, and forged pieces hold together for a long time. Items that are glued, snapped, or injection-molded together might fall apart much more easily. So if you want your products to last a lifetime, start looking for these qualities.
#10 Headphone Jack Removal In Mobile Devices Is Still One Of The Worst Tech Decision For Consumers
Image source: RaggaDruida
#11 Ok I Know Everyone Already Knows This But I Am Continually Shocked That This Is The Quality Control Allowable By The Richest Company In The World (Apple)
Image source: derpderpderrpderp
#12 I Had A Cheaper Pair Of Boots That Did The Exact Same Thing, I Figured Carhartts Would Last A Little Longer. Did Not
Image source: __Username_Not_Found
Products meant to last a lifetime need a few characteristics, or they might wear out much faster than expected. One such quality is repairability: if you can fix something by stitching or mending it, you’re more likely to keep the product for decades instead of replacing it with something new.
Another important factor is whether the item has a warranty, and some manufacturers state upfront whether they will fix the product for free within a set period. This can help ensure you aren’t forking out more cash within a few years because of a faulty item.
#13 Sheertex Tights – So Much For Unbreakable And At The Price Point They’re At Too 🙃
Image source: etteirrah
#14 First And Last Pair Of Dr. Martens : Why Do People Buy These?
Image source: molodjez
#15 Hexclad Is Going Back To Costco
Image source: AttachedHeartTheory
Many items on this list failed partly because of false advertising and partly because they just weren’t built to last. That’s why it’s important for people to know which products are meant to be bought for life and which should be considered short-term.
Examples include kids’ shoes, clothes, and toys that follow trends, phones, cameras, and even baby strollers. Most of these things will either need to be replaced every few years or will no longer be needed after a certain point, which means you don’t need to invest a lot of money in them.
#16 Chaco Sandals – 3 Years Old
Image source: [deleted]
#17 Doc Martens 1460 Purchased April 30th (63 Days Ago). :(
Image source: Earlgrey02
#18 Red Wing 1412 After 1 Year Of Wear
Image source: [deleted]
Most frugal experts know exactly what to look out for when it comes to ‘Buy It For Life’ products, but we laypeople might struggle to find quality items. That’s why professionals advise doing as much research as possible to understand which brands have a strong track record for durability and which don’t seem to withstand the passage of time.
Another way to save your wallet is to buy used products, especially wooden furniture or steel utensils. You can usually find durable items at your local thrift store for a fraction of the cost, which won’t strain your wallet.
#19 My Logitech G603 Wireless Mouse Has Failed After Only Two Years Of Use – Double Clicking Left Click Issue
Image source: Robot_ninja_pirate
#20 I Really Thought I’d Purchased A Bifl Ice Cream Scoop!
Image source: DeepDeparture8572
#21 Less Than 2 Months With This Pottery Barn Comforter That Supposedly “Features A Baffle Box Construction To Keep The Batting From Shifting”
Image source: lilcarrottop
Buying quality items for life doesn’t mean you have to keep splurging; you can buy fewer things, just like a minimalist would. Taking your time, doing the right amount of research, and figuring out how to shop are the best ways to make it happen.
Some folks also ignore their budget just to buy a durable product, but that isn’t the right approach. It’s better to think sensibly and only splurge when you can afford it, or the stress of debt can get to you faster than a bad product does.
#22 Sheertex More Like Sheerfail. This Is After 3 Months Of Use
Image source: suekiri
#23 This Moleskine Messenger Bag. Waist Strap Broke After A Couple Months, Had To Sew It Back On. Now The Other One Just Broke. Plus, It Doesn’t Hold Its Shape Well & Is A Pain To Use
Image source: Mysticorangutan
#24 Pajar’s Premium Canadian Made Boots. Barely Survived 3 Winters. Very Disappointing
Image source: permareddit
Beyond being a complete life-saver in the long run, following the BIFL lifestyle can also offer many environmental benefits. According to research, it can save raw materials, use less energy-intensive manufacturing, and create a sustainable buying structure.
Even reports from the World Economic Forum say that changes in people’s consumption and lifestyle could reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70% by 2050. This kind of “green shopping” helps protect the Earth, while also serving as a long-term utility for people.
#25 Nope Nope Nope
Image source: greyxtawn
#26 Samsung Washer And Dryer Only 3-4 Years Old
Image source: wildcat83
#27 So Infuriating… Wonderful Messenger Bag, Everything Else Is Perfect, But This Part Of The Strap Didn’t Even Last A Year… Anyone Know How To Fix It?
Image source: sjd6666
If you’ve never heard of the Buy It For Life way of living, this could be your way to get into this lifestyle and build a stock of durable, long-lasting products. Although it could drain your wallet at first, it seems to pay off in later years. Unfortunately for the folks in this list, they tried their best to buy BIFL products, but clearly ended up with duds, which you should do your best to avoid.
We’d love to hear if you’ve ever bought things that fell apart instantly and what exactly happened. We’re definitely not here to laugh at your misery, but we’d love to know your story.
#28 Multiple Vollebak Labels Melting
Image source: Makaisaurus
#29 My Last Pair Of Havaianas Lasted 15yrs. I Bought These 9months Ago
Image source: Thaegar_Rargaryen
#30 10 Yr Smoke Alarm By Kidde Lasted 2 Years
Image source: lehcarrodan
#31 Chicken: 1, Zwilling J.a. Henckles: 0
Image source: StGoran
#32 Patagonia Jacket Sleeve Ripped Open After Less Than A Month Of Light Use. Given How The Seam Was Stitched, It’s No Mystery Why
Image source: ToomintheEllimist
#33 Crocs Indoor Slippers After Only 6 Months Of Use (Same Model Different Color)
Image source: coozin
#34 American Giant Classic Full-Zip Hoodie At 3.5 Years
Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_PBJs
#35 Frigidaire Microwave Keeps Exploding 20a Fuses After A Faulty Outlet Gave Too Much Current. Owned For Less Than 2 Years
Image source: BlargedyBlargedy
#36 Arc’teryx Poor Product And Service
Image source: PortableBadger
#37 Tumi Latitude Bag – Handle Only Lasted Two Years – They Want Me To Pay To Return To Fix (More Info In Comments)
Image source: volcs0
#38 May Not Be Exactly Bifl, But Mephisto Has A Pretty Good Rep In Europe. Was Quite Disappointed That The Soles Wore Thin After A Year’s Infrequent Wear. Beware!
Image source: 1__________1
#39 Vitamix Ascent Bowl Base Broke. Anyone Else Had This Issue?
Image source: pj_automata
#40 Steelcase Leap Armrest Raise/Lower Broke – 3D Printed A New One
Image source: draukan
#41 Moccamaster Button Fail 5 Months In
Image source: bgar91
#42 Swingline Stapler – Optima Model #878xx
Image source: [deleted]
#43 Time Xpresso 10 Carbon Bike Pedals, 7 Months On An Indoor Trainer, Both Broken
Image source: hikingbutes
#44 Irish Setter Boots By Red Wing Are Not Red Wings Or Bifl
Image source: iamshifter
#45 This Black Sweatshirt Is From Target In 2014 (~$20). The Grey One Is From Flint And Tinder In 2023 ($118) And Already Pilled. Guess I Need A Time Machine To Get A Decent Sweatshirt For Cheap
Image source: bobopa
#46 Lg Failed
Image source: ezpeezy12
#47 Jansport Backpack Laptop Sleeve Zipper After 2 Years
Image source: [deleted]
#48 Super Disappointed In Davek New York Umbrella
Image source: ArtVents
#49 Thermos Gasket Being Stored Dry And Clean For A Couple Of Years. Any Fix? Just Replace? Any Cheap Alternatives?
Image source: ezpoliticsezlife
#50 Otterbox Fail
Image source: Vesalii
#51 Fiskar Shears Rusted In One Season
Image source: ChemEBrew
#52 Solovair Shoe Split Just As Fast As The Crap I Was Buying From Target Beforehand :’)
Image source: pessb
#53 Hamilton Beach Kettle Failed In Less Than A Week
Image source: yychappyone
#54 After Our First Joybird Couch Lasted Less Than Two Months, The Replacement Lasted Less Than Two Months Before The Leg Snapped
Image source: Shenanigans_forever
#55 I’ve Owned These Hunter Refined Rainboots For 2 Months And One Boot Is Completely Falling Apart
Image source: Rcjuneau
#56 Lenovo/Targus Passage Backpack 5 Months In, Zipper Seam Is Coming Off
Image source: MixSaffron
#57 These Are Killing My Feet And They Won’t Accept Returns. So I Get To Eat $240 And Go Buy A New Pair Of Redwings
Image source: [deleted]
#58 Birkenstocks Falling Apart. There’s A Thin Plastic Layer On Top That Is Peeling Off Big Time. They’re Only 2 Years Old… Not What I Expected. Happens On Both Sandals By The Way
Image source: maschl31
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