People Share 40 Before And After Pics Of Them Cleaning Up

If you’re like me who’d rather spend their time doing virtually anything else in this world than household chores, this post is going to challenge us. Treat this as an inspiration to finally get your home in order or a feel-good fix for your inner neat freak, because what could be a better time than before we fully immerse ourselves into the winter festive season?
In fact, there’s a whole online group with 153k members which is basically “your one-stop destination for all things cleaning and tidying.” Named r/CleaningTips, the subreddit is a place people go and ask for help, share their tips and pictures, and learn how to clean better. Most importantly, “This is a positive, encouraging and wholesome community,” they promise in the description, so no, your week-old socks casually chilling on the counter won’t shock them.
So let’s get ready to dive deep into the satisfying before and after tidying pictures, from people who cleaned up their depression room and opened a sparkling blank new page to brushing kitchen appliances and giving them a whole new life. And be sure to share your own cleaning tips and tricks if you have some in the comments below!
#1 It Actually Works
Image source: AdviceNeedexX
#2 Cleaned My Depression Room After Months
Image source: BeesEverywhere1
#3 I Did It. After Months Of Severe Depression, I Did It
Image source: layla759
#4 Fixing Cat Scratch Marks To Couch Using Felting Needle: Before And After
Image source: theanxiousoctopus
#5 Gave Up On Cleaning And Decided To Scrape It Off And Reseal It; Thought You Guys Would Appreciate A Satisfying Before/After Pic
Image source: pamoooooo
#6 I Was Recently Diagnosed With Severe Adhd And Given Meds For It. And Now My Whole House Has Been Scrubbed For The First Time…. Ever
Image source: Quirky_Ralph
#7 Relief From A Four Day Migraine Means… 30 Minute Cleaning Session!
Image source: -orangutang-
#8 Finally Handled The Depression Nest – Which Was Basically The Whole Apartment At One Point
Image source: queenbeeper
#9 Cleaned My Depression Nest!! (And Wanted To Show Off My Cute Room)
Image source: Tumbleweed_Evening
#10 I’m 17 And Just Bought My First Car, An Old Farm Truck. Here And There I Detailed It And Here Are My Results.
Image source: JabrenThompson
#11 Cool Tip I Learned, Reuse Some Items And Improve Organization
Image source: mooochellie
#12 Cleaned Up My Rusty Old Camp Oven That I Neglected. Coke And Wire Brush On A Drill.
Image source: MayorPelican
#13 Yesterday I Found Out Those Tabs On My Windows Are For Tilting Them Inside For Cleaning. Let There Be Light
Image source: sweeperchick
#14 Someone On Reddit Recommended Iron Out For Hard Water Stained Dishwasher In Our New Rental, One Cycle And The Results Are Amazing
Image source: pun-in-punishment
#15 After A Minor Depressive Episode I Had A Great Day Motivation Wise And Tackled The Mess That Was Accumulating
Image source: rkspm
#16 Today I Cleaned The Fridge
Image source: krasivka
#17 Such A Satisfying Before & After
Image source: harmonyprincess
#18 Finally Got Around To Cleaning My Depression/Post Op Mess. Feeling Fresh!
Image source: syellen09
#19 Thank You All So Much, I’d Never Have Been Able To Do It With Out Y’all. Its Been Almost 4 Years
Image source: UhmImAVegan
#20 I Came Home Early This Morning, Saw How Terribly Grungy My Front Door Was And Let My Adhd Take The Whee
Image source: Eternal_Geek
#21 I Received This Secondhand Kettle Through My Local Buy Nothing Group. Cleaned It Up And Descaled With Vinegar. Good As New!
Image source: none4gretchen
#22 Finally Got The Courage To Handle The Other Arm. Fixed With A Felting Needle And Scissors!
Image source: Jostling_The_Fawn
#23 What The Power Of A Loving Boyfriend In A Call For Four Hours To Support You Can Do. Cleaned My Depression Nest!
Image source: raineriddle
#24 Niece And I Cleaned And Organized My Parents’ Pantry That Had Been Messy For As Long As I Could Remember
Image source: JaneQuotes
#25 Before And After Of Cleaning My Stove Top! I Was Feeling A Little Embarrassed About Sharing This But I’m Hoping It May Help Inspire Others!
Image source: [deleted]
#26 I Got Out Of My Funk And Began With Cleaning My Kitchen… Finally.
Image source: Vengenz_
#27 30 Minute Soak In Vinegar
Image source: TLee1981
#28 Thank You Everyone That Gave Me So Many Tips On My First Post. Nearly Everyone Was Very Kind And Supportive. It Really Gave Me The Encouragement I Needed To Get Started. It Doesn’t Look Much Better Now, But I Got So Much Done Today. I’ll Leave A Comment On The Post About What I Did!
Image source: YellowTonkaTrunk
#29 I Couldn’t Handle How Gross My Sister’s Tea Kettle Was From Stove Spatters. Some Bar Keeper’s Friend And A Little Elbow Grease Did The Job!
Image source: lolokelliher
#30 No One Irl Cares, But I Thought This Sub Might Appreciate My Mind-Blowing First Experience Using Bkf!
Image source: Lissy_Wolfe
#31 Hand Washing A Beloved Plush!
Image source: Awesomesuika
#32 Y’all, This Shelf In My Kitchen Has Been Making Me Anxious And Sad For Months. I Finally Got The Motivation To Kick Its Butt!
Image source: waterkangaroo
#33 You Guys Weren’t Kidding About Bar Keepers Friend
Image source: Opossumab
#34 My Favourite Throw Pillows Had Those Annoying Fluff Bits On Them. Went Over Them With A Cheap Razor And Love The Outcome!
Image source: CrossedRoses
#35 This Clients Bathroom Took Me 6 Hours To Clean
Image source: maybombs
#36 Really Excited About How Clean I Got These Shower Knobs In My Rental Apartment!
Image source: bigcityblinking_
#37 Turns Out These Ugly Rental Cabinets Didn’t Have To Be Ugly All These Years!
Image source: nahfacenah
#38 Swipe To Clean My Shower!
Image source: ragonwool
#39 Cutting Board Brought Back To Life
Image source: tmreyes2
#40 30 Years Of Dirt Coming Off The Kitchen Floor. What A Difference
Image source: not_so_eloquent
Follow Us