10 Times A Ball Of Yarn Turned Into A Teddy Bear

by

Before you became acquainted with my work, I worked as an accountant.

I’m a very creative person, and I love to dream. My thoughts and imagination work faster than my hands. I pick up a ball of yarn, and it turns into a cozy, warm toy. All my toys are a part of me, and each one is made with love. Every toy becomes a friend. A knitted toy carries the magic of warmth. It feels especially warm when knitted from natural materials, such as wool or semi-wool.

Once you hold knitting needles in your hands, you won’t be able to stop. Come see my toys—everything is more fun together.

More info: Etsy

#1

10 Times A Ball Of Yarn Turned Into A Teddy Bear

#2

10 Times A Ball Of Yarn Turned Into A Teddy Bear

#3

10 Times A Ball Of Yarn Turned Into A Teddy Bear

#4

10 Times A Ball Of Yarn Turned Into A Teddy Bear

#5

10 Times A Ball Of Yarn Turned Into A Teddy Bear

#6

10 Times A Ball Of Yarn Turned Into A Teddy Bear

#7

10 Times A Ball Of Yarn Turned Into A Teddy Bear

#8

10 Times A Ball Of Yarn Turned Into A Teddy Bear

#9

10 Times A Ball Of Yarn Turned Into A Teddy Bear

#10

10 Times A Ball Of Yarn Turned Into A Teddy Bear

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
35 Horrible Wedding Guests Who Ruined Everyone’s Day, As Shared In This Viral Thread
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Show How 10 Disney Princesses Would Look If They Were Real Girls In 2019
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
‘Breaking Bad’ Season 4 Delayed
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2010
Hey Pandas, Should There Be An Official Bored Panda Discord Server? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Diddy Breaks Silence From Jail With First Instagram Post Since Arrest
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
People Are Anonymously Sharing Secrets From Their Jobs That They Aren’t Supposed To Share In A Viral Online Thread
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025