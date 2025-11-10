“Airbnb Insanity”: 130 Stairs You Simply Can’t Take Without Insurance

As we mentioned in a previous piece, climbing down a flight of stairs is one of the most mundane activities that carries inherent dangers that we often overlook. We also mentioned reports from law firms, which reveal that over one million people sustain stairway injuries in the United States each year.
A well-designed staircase should minimize the likelihood of bodily harm, but the photos you’re about to see are the exact opposite. We lifted these from a growing subreddit where 15,000 people share images of the worst stairs you likely wouldn’t want to set foot on.
Feel free to scroll through, and hopefully, you won’t develop a bad case of vertigo after you’re done.
#1 No Room For A Staircase
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#2 Stairs At The Local Gay Club That Lead Down From One Bar To Another Bar
Image source: Lil-Mac-13
#3 A Quick Slip To The Beach
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#4 In Peru
Image source: rampzn
#5 Hope This One Will Count For The Sub
Image source: Adorable-Ear-4338
#6 For When You Want To Make Your Life Just That Much Harder
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#7 Looks Like A Trap
Image source: bigtony423
#8 I Was Helping A Family Friend Move And Found These
Image source: Perrywaaz
#9 My Sisters Landlord Wanted To Improve The Accessibility, So Added These Planks
Image source: kim_jong-ginge
#10 The Stairs Up To The Kids Loft In My Beach Rental For The Week. They Shake When I Walk On Them. Fun!
Image source: BaconQuiche74
#11 They Look Normal Far Away
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#12 I Hate Going To The Theater
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#13 I Guess We’re Gonna Have To Feel Our Way Down These Stairs
Image source: Ardentpikachu1
#14 New Floors At My Job
Image source: drillenisse
#15 Airbnb Insanity
Image source: steezenskis
#16 This Occurs Every Winter At My Hometown.. The Sing Says No Winter Upkeep And Yes They Lead Strait To River Bank
Image source: jokke420
#17 Stairs In A Century House I Toured!
Image source: whitefox094
#18 Curved, Yet Rhomboidal
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#19 Stairs At My Hostel
Image source: Full-Platypus-8062
#20 For Design
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#21 I’m Not Even Sure How I Will [Get Hurt]
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#22 Stairs
Image source: LiiiLoisiane_-_
#23 At Least They’re Colorful
Image source: TheDabitch
#24 High Heels? Or Barefoot?
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#25 Sure, They Look Nice
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#26 Stairs With Handholds
Image source: rampzn
#27 Should There Be Two Railings?
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#28 The Stairs At My Friends House
Image source: adc_997
#29 The Stupid Carpet On These Stairs!
Image source: throwawaypatien
#30 Seriously?
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#31 Stairs At My Friend’s House
Image source: kornbruder
#32 Smooth As A Pebble
Image source: rampzn
#33 The “Ankle Twister”
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#34 Malerweg Mountain
Image source: Plus-Contribution915
#35 Staying At The In-Laws
Image source: glitchmaster099
#36 The Stairs Down In My Local Movie Theater
Image source: PsyduckSci
#37 Stairs In My Friend’s Flat
The colour and lighting make them blend into each other on the way down. Absolute nightmare while carrying a suitcase.
And now I’m thinking while posting this – what on earth was the point? You’re not saving any space by doing this
Image source: WestLondonIsOursFFC
#38 Not My Picture But Thought It Belonged Here
Image source: alicat777777
#39 Going To A Bar In Finland
Image source: father_of_twitch
#40 This Belongs Here
Image source: reddit.com
#41 Just To Smoke, With My Broken Ankle I Have To Traverse This Nonsense
Image source: No-Calligrapher-4449
#42 “Honey, I Installed The New Stairs!”
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#43 By Windex
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#44 One Wrong Move And You’ll End Up In The Hospital
Image source: evamarclen
#45 Do These Count?
Image source: 1SmartBlueJay
#46 The What?
Image source: evidentementelargo
#47 Steady…
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#48 Nearly 90° Stairs Leading To The Backstage Area Of My Latest Stand-Up Performance
Image source: Royalbluegooner
#49 The Last Step
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#50 Camouflage Stairs From Above
Image source: NeedsMoreTeapots
#51 Carry Chair Extrication Anyone?
Image source: lukelikecrazy
#52 Can Break A Leg Just Looking At These Stairs
Image source: Novusor
#53 Just Why?
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#54 Just Saw This
Image source: bierbottle
#55 The Closer You Look The Worse It Gets
Image source: rampzn
#56 “Beatiful And Sturdy Stair” It Says In The Listing
Image source: tohardtochoose
#57 Just Grab The Toilet Paper Roll Railing
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#58 Rippling Ribbon Staircase
Image source: inlw
#59 You’re Given A Throne…
Image source: MissCandyBelle
#60 Bachelorette Party Airbnb
Image source: Express-Insect2684
#61 Even Fell Down These Stairs Once
Image source: whackerneusohnone
#62 Hold The Walls?
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#63 Location: Havanna, Cuba. Level 9/10 (Gets Wet When It Rains)
Image source: TravelTom91
#64 Fun!
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#65 Friend’s Loft. It Jiggles And Shakes When You Walk On It
Image source: logdogfog
#66 Tight Squeeze?
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#67 Looks Like Stools
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#68 This Is Sooooo Terrible
Image source: Mrsupersuper
#69 These Stairs In This Flipped House
Image source: AloytheAndroid
#70 There’s Nothing Like Relaxing In Bed…
Image source: Bride-of-wire
#71 These Glass Stairs My Dad Was Faced With At Work
Image source: Alexahylia
#72 Special Ramp For Wheelchair Users
Image source: Objective-Case-391
#73 The Less Snowy Bits Are Glazed Over
Image source: pazesour
#74 I’m Sure They Are Fine
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#75 Nice…but I Could Still Use A Railing
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#76 Those Are Stairs
Image source: mbok_jamu
#77 To The Attic Of A House Built In 1902
Image source: grandfatherclause
#78 Weird Perspective?
Image source: snark_be
#79 Hidden Stairway
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#80 High Turnover Apartments
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#81 Do These Count? Not Steep But I Tripped Multiple Times
Image source: Mitch_WRX
#82 Thought It Was A Ramp…
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#83 Wet ‘N Wild
Image source: rampzn
#84 Head Trauma
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#85 That Is A Slide
Image source: flopsychops
#86 Unique
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#87 The Original Plan They Paid For On The Second Pic
Image source: Tasty_Turnip_2911
#88 Make Your Day A Little More Interesting
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#89 Airbnb Stairs
Image source: tommylino
#90 Tower Of Babel
Image source: trepanned_and_proud
#91 Slice And Dice
Image source: platdujour
#92 That’s Quite The Step Down
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#93 Don’t Cut Yourself
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#94 Around And Around And Around
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#95 Storage
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#96 If Maps Didn’t Mislead Me, This Is A School Building In Alghero, Sardegna
Image source: kerberos420
#97 Stairway To 💀
Image source: cupcakebatter8
#98 Just No With These Stairs
Image source: spookietrex
#99 One Misstep Is All It Takes
Image source: rampzn
#100 What In The…
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#101 Glass Staircase, Go’o Shrine, Designed By Hiroshi Sugimoto
Image source: Malsperanza
#102 A Thousand Cuts
Image source: TheDabitch
#103 You Can See When You’re Going!
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#104 Knock, Knock
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#105 Somebody Suggest I Share My Girl Here Too…would You Walk These Stairs?
Image source: SammysJungle
#106 Combo
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#107 They Need A Sign
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#108 Chicago Slip And Slide
Image source: SimpleReece
#109 It Ain’t Much, But It’s Something
Image source: reddit_tidder_readit
#110 Inside A 200-Year Old Home In Japan
Image source: crisxselda
#111 Long Invisible Steps
Image source: roman_pokora
#112 Quality Craftsmanship
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#113 Holiday Cottage; We Feel Slightly Threatened
Image source: 3words_catpenbook
#114 Definitely Colorful
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#115 Heavy Duty
Image source: murex-13
#116 Old Dutch House
Image source: sunishungry
#117 Never Make Assumptions
Image source: OldManCoffeez
#118 Hmmm This Doesn’t Look Right
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#119 For Those That Like To Play Hopscotch
Image source: Quissumego
#120 Staircase In Our Last Airbnb House
Image source: DerUschi1
#121 At Least You Fall Into The Lake?
Image source: Hot-Pitch-1333
#122 It’s A Gamble Everyday
Image source: reddit.com
#123 Trip Right In…or Out
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#124 Hybrid Stairs
Image source: TheRealDanSch
#125 Just Spotted On A Zillow Listing
Image source: crispysnugglekitties
#126 Does The Tape Prevent It From Being Dangerous?
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#127 Does It Go Up Or Down?
Image source: No-Pressure6042
#128 This Looks Safe
Image source: Pitiful_Signature962
#129 What The…
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#130 Stairway To Heaven
Image source: Background-Listen644
