“Airbnb Insanity”: 130 Stairs You Simply Can’t Take Without Insurance

As we mentioned in a previous piece, climbing down a flight of stairs is one of the most mundane activities that carries inherent dangers that we often overlook. We also mentioned reports from law firms, which reveal that over one million people sustain stairway injuries in the United States each year. 

A well-designed staircase should minimize the likelihood of bodily harm, but the photos you’re about to see are the exact opposite. We lifted these from a growing subreddit where 15,000 people share images of the worst stairs you likely wouldn’t want to set foot on. 

Feel free to scroll through, and hopefully, you won’t develop a bad case of vertigo after you’re done.

#1 No Room For A Staircase

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#2 Stairs At The Local Gay Club That Lead Down From One Bar To Another Bar

Image source: Lil-Mac-13

#3 A Quick Slip To The Beach

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#4 In Peru

Image source: rampzn

#5 Hope This One Will Count For The Sub

Image source: Adorable-Ear-4338

#6 For When You Want To Make Your Life Just That Much Harder

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#7 Looks Like A Trap

Image source: bigtony423

#8 I Was Helping A Family Friend Move And Found These

Image source: Perrywaaz

#9 My Sisters Landlord Wanted To Improve The Accessibility, So Added These Planks

Image source: kim_jong-ginge

#10 The Stairs Up To The Kids Loft In My Beach Rental For The Week. They Shake When I Walk On Them. Fun!

Image source: BaconQuiche74

#11 They Look Normal Far Away

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#12 I Hate Going To The Theater

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#13 I Guess We’re Gonna Have To Feel Our Way Down These Stairs

Image source: Ardentpikachu1

#14 New Floors At My Job

Image source: drillenisse

#15 Airbnb Insanity

Image source: steezenskis

#16 This Occurs Every Winter At My Hometown.. The Sing Says No Winter Upkeep And Yes They Lead Strait To River Bank

Image source: jokke420

#17 Stairs In A Century House I Toured!

Image source: whitefox094

#18 Curved, Yet Rhomboidal

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#19 Stairs At My Hostel

Image source: Full-Platypus-8062

#20 For Design

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#21 I’m Not Even Sure How I Will [Get Hurt]

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#22 Stairs

Image source: LiiiLoisiane_-_

#23 At Least They’re Colorful

Image source: TheDabitch

#24 High Heels? Or Barefoot?

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#25 Sure, They Look Nice

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#26 Stairs With Handholds

Image source: rampzn

#27 Should There Be Two Railings?

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#28 The Stairs At My Friends House

Image source: adc_997

#29 The Stupid Carpet On These Stairs!

Image source: throwawaypatien

#30 Seriously?

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#31 Stairs At My Friend’s House

Image source: kornbruder

#32 Smooth As A Pebble

Image source: rampzn

#33 The “Ankle Twister”

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#34 Malerweg Mountain

Image source: Plus-Contribution915

#35 Staying At The In-Laws

Image source: glitchmaster099

#36 The Stairs Down In My Local Movie Theater

Image source: PsyduckSci

#37 Stairs In My Friend’s Flat

The colour and lighting make them blend into each other on the way down. Absolute nightmare while carrying a suitcase.
And now I’m thinking while posting this – what on earth was the point? You’re not saving any space by doing this

Image source: WestLondonIsOursFFC

#38 Not My Picture But Thought It Belonged Here

Image source: alicat777777

#39 Going To A Bar In Finland

Image source: father_of_twitch

#40 This Belongs Here

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Just To Smoke, With My Broken Ankle I Have To Traverse This Nonsense

Image source: No-Calligrapher-4449

#42 “Honey, I Installed The New Stairs!”

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#43 By Windex

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#44 One Wrong Move And You’ll End Up In The Hospital

Image source: evamarclen

#45 Do These Count?

Image source: 1SmartBlueJay

#46 The What?

Image source: evidentementelargo

#47 Steady…

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#48 Nearly 90° Stairs Leading To The Backstage Area Of My Latest Stand-Up Performance

Image source: Royalbluegooner

#49 The Last Step

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#50 Camouflage Stairs From Above

Image source: NeedsMoreTeapots

#51 Carry Chair Extrication Anyone?

Image source: lukelikecrazy

#52 Can Break A Leg Just Looking At These Stairs

Image source: Novusor

#53 Just Why?

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#54 Just Saw This

Image source: bierbottle

#55 The Closer You Look The Worse It Gets

Image source: rampzn

#56 “Beatiful And Sturdy Stair” It Says In The Listing

Image source: tohardtochoose

#57 Just Grab The Toilet Paper Roll Railing

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#58 Rippling Ribbon Staircase

Image source: inlw

#59 You’re Given A Throne…

Image source: MissCandyBelle

#60 Bachelorette Party Airbnb

Image source: Express-Insect2684

#61 Even Fell Down These Stairs Once

Image source: whackerneusohnone

#62 Hold The Walls?

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#63 Location: Havanna, Cuba. Level 9/10 (Gets Wet When It Rains)

Image source: TravelTom91

#64 Fun!

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#65 Friend’s Loft. It Jiggles And Shakes When You Walk On It

Image source: logdogfog

#66 Tight Squeeze?

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#67 Looks Like Stools

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#68 This Is Sooooo Terrible

Image source: Mrsupersuper

#69 These Stairs In This Flipped House

Image source: AloytheAndroid

#70 There’s Nothing Like Relaxing In Bed…

Image source: Bride-of-wire

#71 These Glass Stairs My Dad Was Faced With At Work

Image source: Alexahylia

#72 Special Ramp For Wheelchair Users

Image source: Objective-Case-391

#73 The Less Snowy Bits Are Glazed Over

Image source: pazesour

#74 I’m Sure They Are Fine

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#75 Nice…but I Could Still Use A Railing

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#76 Those Are Stairs

Image source: mbok_jamu

#77 To The Attic Of A House Built In 1902

Image source: grandfatherclause

#78 Weird Perspective?

Image source: snark_be

#79 Hidden Stairway

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#80 High Turnover Apartments

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#81 Do These Count? Not Steep But I Tripped Multiple Times

Image source: Mitch_WRX

#82 Thought It Was A Ramp…

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#83 Wet ‘N Wild

Image source: rampzn

#84 Head Trauma

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#85 That Is A Slide

Image source: flopsychops

#86 Unique

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#87 The Original Plan They Paid For On The Second Pic

Image source: Tasty_Turnip_2911

#88 Make Your Day A Little More Interesting

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#89 Airbnb Stairs

Image source: tommylino

#90 Tower Of Babel

Image source: trepanned_and_proud

#91 Slice And Dice

Image source: platdujour

#92 That’s Quite The Step Down

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#93 Don’t Cut Yourself

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#94 Around And Around And Around

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#95 Storage

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#96 If Maps Didn’t Mislead Me, This Is A School Building In Alghero, Sardegna

Image source: kerberos420

#97 Stairway To 💀

Image source: cupcakebatter8

#98 Just No With These Stairs

Image source: spookietrex

#99 One Misstep Is All It Takes

Image source: rampzn

#100 What In The…

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#101 Glass Staircase, Go’o Shrine, Designed By Hiroshi Sugimoto

Image source: Malsperanza

#102 A Thousand Cuts

Image source: TheDabitch

#103 You Can See When You’re Going!

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#104 Knock, Knock

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#105 Somebody Suggest I Share My Girl Here Too…would You Walk These Stairs?

Image source: SammysJungle

#106 Combo

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#107 They Need A Sign

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#108 Chicago Slip And Slide

Image source: SimpleReece

#109 It Ain’t Much, But It’s Something

Image source: reddit_tidder_readit

#110 Inside A 200-Year Old Home In Japan

Image source: crisxselda

#111 Long Invisible Steps

Image source: roman_pokora

#112 Quality Craftsmanship

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#113 Holiday Cottage; We Feel Slightly Threatened

Image source: 3words_catpenbook

#114 Definitely Colorful

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#115 Heavy Duty

Image source: murex-13

#116 Old Dutch House

Image source: sunishungry

#117 Never Make Assumptions

Image source: OldManCoffeez

#118 Hmmm This Doesn’t Look Right

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#119 For Those That Like To Play Hopscotch

Image source: Quissumego

#120 Staircase In Our Last Airbnb House

Image source: DerUschi1

#121 At Least You Fall Into The Lake?

Image source: Hot-Pitch-1333

#122 It’s A Gamble Everyday

Image source: reddit.com

#123 Trip Right In…or Out

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#124 Hybrid Stairs

Image source: TheRealDanSch

#125 Just Spotted On A Zillow Listing

Image source: crispysnugglekitties

#126 Does The Tape Prevent It From Being Dangerous?

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#127 Does It Go Up Or Down?

Image source: No-Pressure6042

#128 This Looks Safe

Image source: Pitiful_Signature962

#129 What The…

Image source: Last_Pay_8447

#130 Stairway To Heaven

Image source: Background-Listen644

