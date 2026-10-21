People Share Why They Decided To Skip A Second Date, Here Are The 64 Best Answers

First dates are complicated, you’re trying to make a good first impression, have an enjoyable time and also evaluate the other person. It can sometimes be hard to do any of those things when you also have to work out if there even is going to be another date.
A netizen asked “What’s the pettiest reason you refused a second date?” and folks online shared their best stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you’ve ever had to decide that just one date was enough, add your story to the comments down below.
More info: TikTok
#1
He said that his mom told him he doesn’t need to learn how to cook because his wife will cook for him.
Image source: BiscoffBeti, photoroyalty
#2
He said “ just so you know, im not the type of dude to just spend money on women” …. Like bruh I figured that lol our 1st date was a WALK. Don’t pmo lol.
Image source: Naelove92, jcomp
#3
His jeans were skinnier than mine:/.
Image source: Emily Rose, ASphotofamily
Before the pettiness takes over, it helps to know that the official reasons people skip a second date are already pretty small. A Dating.com survey found that 76% of respondents would not pursue another date with someone who kept checking their phone, and 60% said showing up late was enough to end things.
Another 47% crossed people off after seeing them treat a waiter badly, while 53% were put off by a date who asked right away whether they were ready to commit. In other words, the fastest route to a second date is to look up from the screen, arrive on time and hold off on the relationship talk until at least the dessert menu.
#4
The ear wax hanging out of his ear was not it for me.
Image source: butwhy284, andreypopov
#5
He kept staring at every girl that walked in the place we were at.
Image source: Twenties, katemangostar
#6
She said “you better be paying this I don’t date broke men” when i was already planning on paying for everything in the first place.
Image source: Limones
Talking too much about yourself also takes a toll. In that same survey, 34% said a first date was spoiled because the other person talked about themselves too much. A date is meant to be a conversation, not a one person show with a captive audience and a side of garlic bread. Phones cause trouble in other ways too.
#7
he had a picture of himself as his wallpaper.
Image source: lsfuvhq, benzoix
#8
he made me pay for our food bc he “had rent to pay”. i planned the second date and intentionally didn’t show up to it. got a text from him the next day saying how rude i was and i responded with “sorry i have rent to pay”.
#9
He insisted he deserved a kiss after driving me around n buying me a $5 meal deal.
An EliteSingles survey of Canadian singles reported that posting photos of your meal on social media ranked as a bigger offense than being a bad kisser, so the pasta should probably stay unphotographed. One in five said they would be scared off by a friend request landing right after the date, and 63% named loud, wacky shirts as the worst thing to wear. If you were planning to debut the pineapple print shirt, maybe save it for date number five.
#10
he touched my chin fat and said “we can get rid of this” ON OUR FIRST DATE.
Image source: MADISON!🪩, olganosova
#11
She coughed and a tonsil stone flew out and landed on my food.
Image source: Celestial Travels, stockking
#12
Back in 2016 when Zootopia came out, we went on a date to the movies, he tried to make out with me several times and I was like dude I’m trying to watch this movie. I told him he didn’t respect boundaries and he called me ugly lol.
Image source: Karebear!, seventyfour
Money creates its own brand of awkward. One writer in a Marie Claire roundup of first date dealbreakers described a date who counted out her portion of the bill to the penny on a phone calculator, which is a level of precision most people save for tax season. Bad breath made the same roundup, proving that a great first kiss should never come with a warning label.
#13
He refused to pick me up for a movie and dinner he asked me out to. He wanted me to come to his apartment first to “save time”. No thank you.
#14
He picked me up for a “date “ then tried to drive me to some parking lot because he lied and told his mom that he was going to a friend’s house, and then said his mommy was blowing up his phone to come home. The man was 25. enough said.
Image source: J 💕🫶🦥, 24K Production
#15
He sat down and ordered food before I got there. He called the waitress young lady, and gave her a $4 on a $50 bill. I was so embarrassed I gave her a $20 extra cash.
Image source: Beach vibes, artursafronovvvv
Habits and conversation can sink a date as well. A Plenty of Fish survey of more than 2,000 US singles found that 15% were not interested in a smoker and 10% said a long recap of a previous relationship wrecked the evening. Politics, a topic people love to warn about, landed below 5%, which makes a hot take on the news statistically safer than a monologue about your ex.
#16
He told me to calm down one too many times and when I wouldn’t maintain complete eye contact with him (take a bite of food or drink water) while he was talking would tell me to look at him when he’s talking.
Image source: uhhhmanndaaa, magnific
#17
His natural body scent… it wasn’t stinky per say, I just didn’t like it.
Image source: H A L L E, kues1
#18
He insisted on a restaurant that was an hour away from me. When I met him there I found out he picked it because it’s right next to his office and he liked how convenient it was for him.
Image source: misssy3567, stefamerpik
#19
Said he forgot to buy me flowers but that he was my flower.
Image source: Airam LZ, ArthurHidden
#20
He let the restaurant door slam in my face. I didn’t even walk in, i turned around and walked off then drove home.
Image source: destinrae, stockking
#21
He said “do you know who I am” bc he had 16k tik tok followers.
Image source: Leah Dammann, halayalex
#22
His ex showed up to our date and slapped me.
Image source: Nadster08, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
#23
I said “thanks for dinner” he said “next time you pick me up and its on you, i like to be spoiled too”.
Image source: dianalinqui, magnific
#24
I pointed how cute Sonny angels were and he was quick to say you don’t need that. Excuse me sir? I said look how cute they are not I want to buy them smh.
Image source: Guadalupe, Camandona
#25
he wore pajama pants and “forgot his wallet”.
Image source: anna❤️🔥, magnific
#26
I went to pick her up, and she invited me in while she finished getting ready. I noticed she had a cat, so I asked her if it was a boy or girl, and she said “they haven’t decided yet” so I left.
Image source: Bama_7152, fxquadro
#27
He said casually when a woman says no it doesn’t really mean no!
Image source: CallieTexas, drobotdean
#28
His ex showed up on the date. I watched the whole arguement. It was actually funny.
Image source: Tabs, milanmarkovic
#29
He told me I wasn’t the hottest girl he’d even been on a date with but I was still really pretty.
Image source: Michaela, prostooleh
#30
He didn’t believe that dinosaurs existed.
Image source: ⭒ Nicci ⭒
#31
asked me if i believed in any conspiracy theories then proceeded to tell me covid wasn’t real.
Image source: ken-ken 𓇼
#32
He kept saying “well actually…” after I would say something, noped right outta there.
Image source: HadesTheBoxer
#33
He couldn’t parallel park so I had to do it for him.
Image source: syd
#34
He didn’t introduce me to his friends that were in his house when I came over.
Image source: cameeyaps
#35
Sneezed in his hands, earwax build up. Plaque in teeth …. I could go on and on lol.
Image source: AAP
#36
Burped very loudly in the middle of my sentence.
Image source: A_Shammers
#37
Eye boogers for one of my dates, dirty fingernails for the other one, & plaque for another one. If you can’t take care of your hygiene, you can’t take care of me.
Image source: 𝓂𝒶𝓇𝒾𝒶
#38
I didn’t want to finish my food because I was feeling very sick and he made me eat it because he wanted to get his money worth.
Image source: annenz
#39
He said I am more successful than him and it makes him feel bad.
Image source: idilo
#40
i accidentally trauma dumped on him and was so embarrassed that we never spoke again lol.
Image source: ⊹ ࣪ ˖ big˚꩜｡mama ⊹ ࣪ ˖
#41
he showed me the pictures I had posted in my stories, which he had saved in his phone, and it’s in an album.
Image source: yummiest😝
#42
we went out for pizza and he told the waiter his name was batman. last time i ever saw him.
Image source: 𝐥𝐢𝐯
#43
He talked too much about himself, blocked him in the car while he was dropping me off.
Image source: Dana
#44
He went to the fair and he refused to go on any rides even the small ones. He was just quiet and didn’t say anything.
Image source: Sage🏳️🌈
#45
He didn’t open the car door and then said “what, you thought I should open it for u?”
Image source: Adi_gur_
#46
He was so rude to the waitress! Not ok.
Image source: Julie
#47
I had to carry the whole conversation.
Image source: Mandy_lou88
#48
He told me to wear a dress next time.
Image source: Paige 💕
#49
He drove a ford fiesta and I didn’t like his voice.
Image source: Bailey
#50
He didn’t hold the door open for the woman behind us.
Image source: Jay❤️
#51
he said “the next date is on you” on me? blocked him while we were sitting at the table.
Image source: sweetiepie 🥧🎀
#52
He said he likes Andrew tate.
Image source: Alya 🎀
#53
he had long fingernails and wore flip flops.
Image source: NAnners38
#54
dude kept talking all night about how he is so over his ex.
Image source: brisbri
#55
He thought Drake beat Kendrick in their beef.
Image source: Lucy
#56
he told me he was 5’8”……. i am 5’5”. he was much shorter than me.
Image source: kristina healey
#57
i crawled out of a texas roadhouse window cause he was a creep.
Image source: allison mae
#58
“You make more than I do so you should pay”.
Image source: Diana
#59
He was wearing Teva sandals on our date. He was such a kind, down to earth guy.
Image source: kimbaabe
#60
He got himself a soda at the store and didnt offer to get me one.
Image source: Ashley Johnson
#61
I walked on the road side of the sidewalk.. after I just got done telling him that’s a pet peeve of mine.
Image source: Foxy Faxy 💙
#62
He asked me about my health insurance.
Image source: jennnabrownn
#63
he didn’t brush his teeth, and i drove, and paid…do i need to go on.
Image source: 𝓜𝓪𝓭𝓭𝓲𝓮
#64
Idk but I stopped talking to my now husband for a month because he wore black skinny jeans on our second date.
Image source: .
Follow Us