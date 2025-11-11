Powerful Backstage Photos Of Ballet Dancers Through Eyes Of Russian Ballerina

St. Petersburg is an all-kind-of-arts city. And, first of all, it is a city of Russian Ballet Heritage. Here lives an extremely talented Russian ballet photographer, “Soul in Feet” project founder and professional ballerina, Darian Volkova.
“Giving people an opportunity to see behind the scenes of ballet through ballerina’s eyes – that’s what my photography art is about. As a viewer, you can see just one side of ballet, the world of beauty and lightness but ballet is more than the world – it’s the universe.” As a professional dancer, Darian often travels around the world with her company, and as a ballet photographer, she doesn’t forget to take stunning pictures during tours. Darian has shot in the theaters from Russia to Iceland.
“My last destination was France. It was unforgettable! I always enjoy it, to work with ballet dancers from another country. They have different ballet dance school but we are still soulmates.”
At home Darian takes beautiful photos of prima ballerinas of Mariinsky and Mikhailovsky and other theaters. She likes one-to-one shooting. It’s maybe similar to the myth about Pygmalion and Galatea she’s kind of a sculptor, and dancer is her creation she tries to make alive.
