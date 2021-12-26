When Bruce Stephenson was introduced as a cast member on the TV series Twentysomethings: Austin, he seemed ready to take over the city. However, the South Carolina native quickly learned that moving to a new place isn’t always easy. After struggling to find a new job, Bruce seemed to be finding his footing when he was offered a job with a local minor league baseball team. However, he shocked everyone when he decided that he wanted to pass up on the opportunity and move back home. Even though his time on the show was short-lived, Bruce still left a lasting impression on lots of viewers. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Bruce Stephenson.
1. He’s An Actor
Reality TV isn’t the only way that Bruce wants to make his mark on the entertainment industry. He has been passionate about acting since he was a kid and he got involved with a local theater company when he was younger. Even though he isn’t acting full time, it’s still something that he loves to do.
2. He Studied Marketing
If you thought that Bruce was just another handsome face, you might want to think again. Bruce attended Clemson University in South Carolina where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics. While there, he was also involved with activities on campus.
3. He Works In Insurance
Anyone who watched Bruce on Twentysomethings knows that he loved working in the sports industry and was hoping to make it a long-term career. At the moment, however, it appears that dream has been put on hold. According to Bruce’s LinkedIn profile, he is an insurance agent at a company called Stephenson Insurance which appears to be a family business.
4. He Has Epilepsy
From the outside looking in, it may seem like everything has always gone well for Bruce. However, he’s had his fair share of obstacles in life. Bruce was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was 12 years old. He has since become passionate about spreading information about the illness and helping raise money for research.
5. He Has An Account On Cameo
Bruce left Twentysomethings sooner than many viewers would’ve liked, but that doesn’t mean that we’ve seen the last of him. Bruce has an account on Cameo where he sells personalized video shoutouts for $35. He is donating 50% of his proceeds to the Epilepsy Foundation & Make-A-Wish America.
6. He Enjoys Working With The Youth
Giving back to others is something that has always been important to Bruce. He especially enjoys doing volunteer work that benefits young people. He has volunteered with the South Carolina Children’s Theatre which is where he began his acting journey and he has also been a summer camp counselor.
7. His Faith Is Important To Him
Bruce’s religious beliefs aren’t something that came up on the show, but his faith plays a major role in his life. In an Instagram post in 2019, Bruce shared a photo of himself visiting Jerusalem where he made it clear that he is a devoted Christian although he didn’t mention which denomination he is a part of.
8. He Is Friends With Someone From Another Netflix Reality Show
Even before Bruce was cast in Twentysomethings, he already had a connection to Netflix. According to an article from the Netflix website, Bruce and Barnett from Love is Blind used to be neighbors when they lived in Atlanta. However, he hasn’t actually watched his friend on TV. Bruce said, “I never watched ‘Love is Blind’ because I didn’t want the show to impact the way I looked at Matt or Amber. They’re both very genuine people, and they were the first two people I told about Twentysomethings: Austin when I got cast”.
9. Icecream Is His Favorite Food
Bruce is serious about taking care of his body and staying in good shape, but he also loves to eat. On his personal website, Bruce says, “I’m not allergic to anything, and I love trying new things; so there are so many different foods out there that I love! I eat so much, my family calls me the ‘human garbage disposal’. BUT if I had to go with a favorite food, I’d have to say ice cream. Yes, this beats out tacos, oreos, and pizza!”
10. He Hasn’t Shared How He Got The Scar On His Head
During his time on the show, viewers noticed that Bruce has a scar on the side of his head. Naturally, lots of people wondered how he got the scar, but he never mentioned it while on the show. After looking at his social media and personal websites, it doesn’t reveal that he has publically mentioned the scar at all.