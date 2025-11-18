Person Gets Invited To Brother’s 2nd Wedding, Says No After They Learn Truth About The 1st One

Being there for your family members on their special occasions is important both for you and them. Yet, sometimes, even the closest people can’t attend some of your events. And the reasons for that might differ — from financial difficulties or work to possibly even something you did. For example, they catch you in a lie.
Today’s story directly relates to a situation like that. The person gets invited to their brother’s second wedding, which requires quite a lot of money. Soon, they learn the first wedding wasn’t real, which only solidifies their refusal to attend the second one.
What is there to do when you don’t want to spend money on the event you already attended?
The author’s brother invited them to a destination vow renewal, but they refused to attend, as it seemed unreasonable to spend money on the same thing twice
Then, the author learned that the first wedding wasn’t real, and it was just merely a party for nothing, which solidified their decision not to attend
Image credits: u/CounterProper9538
After the family members started asking the author to attend, they revealed the truth about the first wedding, shifting the family’s anger on the brother
The OP’s brother had a destination wedding in Jamaica 6 years ago. Going to that wedding cost the post author $2,300 and unpaid weeks off from work. At that time, they didn’t really mind it, as they loved their brother and wanted to be there for him.
Contrary to popular belief, destination weddings don’t have to take place at some kind of tropical beach or anywhere fancy. It can simply be a wedding that takes place away from the town the couple lives in. In the story’s case, it was Jamaica.
Now, the OP’s sister-in-law got pregnant, and the couple decided to have another wedding, as they said they wanted to renew their vows. A vow renewal is a ceremony during which a couple reaffirms their commitment to one another. Typically, the couples decide to host them on their relationship milestones, like 10, 25, or 50 years of commitment. Of course, a couple can renew their vows anytime they want — hitting some kind of milestone isn’t a must.
Coming back to the story, the OP decided not to attend the vow renewal ceremony, as they didn’t really want to pay for the wedding they technically already attended. The only condition the post’s author would have agreed to attend on — the brother paying all the expenses.
Image credits: Vlada Karpovich (not the actual photo)
That’s where the truth about the destination wedding in Jamaica came out. Apparently, the ceremony wasn’t real, and basically everyone went abroad for a simple party. This infuriated the post’s author even more, so they firmly decided not to attend the second ceremony, which was supposed to be real this time.
So, various family members started calling and bugging the person on Facebook, saying how important it was for the brother that they would attend. After their patience ran out, the person toughened their conditions on attendance — they said that they would come only when the brother paid not only for the expenses for this wedding but for the previous one as well. Naturally, that angered family members even more.
That’s why the OP decided to tell everyone the truth — the first wedding wasn’t real. So, their brother wasn’t really married and is now only doing that to include his unborn baby in the family trust. This removed the post’s author from the family villain’s position, as many people got upset with the brother for faking a destination wedding on which they spent loads of money.
People online also decided that the person to blame in the situation isn’t the OP — it’s their brother. After all, they tricked people into spending money on a wedding that wasn’t even real. Actually, quite a lot of netizens wondered why the couple faked the wedding in the first place — if you’re spending money on a “wedding” party, why not get married for real? Either way, in internet folks’ eyes, the post’s author was justified in their actions.
Internet folks decided the author was justified in their actions and questioned the reasons behind the brother faking the first wedding
