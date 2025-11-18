25 Guests Start Complaining Over This Bride’s Halloween Wedding Theme, She Cancels Their Invites

Very soon, in just a few weeks, a significant part of the world will be gripped by a new wave of Halloween fever, with orange, black, and jack-o’-lanterns too, of course. Some people like it, some don’t – well, in the end, we are all human with our own tastes, and tastes differ.
The Reddit user u/Brilliant_Peace9682, the author of today’s story, decided two years ago when she was planning her wedding that it would be Halloween-related. And now, a couple of weeks before the wedding, the bride-to-be is suddenly faced with a real demarche, led by her own mother…
The author of the post decided she wanted a Halloween-themed wedding 2 years ago and it was appointed to October 2024
All of the relatives knew that it would be a themed event – and everyone RSVP’d “yes” beforehand
However, recently the bride’s mom and grandma have said that this theme is ‘satanic’ and have demanded she change it
The bride claimed that it’s only her business and just canceled the invitations for the 25 guests who got offended by the Halloween theme
So, let’s meet the Original Poster (OP), who two years ago, when planning her future wedding, decided that it would be a Halloween-themed event. And all her numerous relatives and friends, of course, knew about it. And everyone, of course, RSVP’d “yes.”
The bride planned to wear a light blue Corpse Bride dress with blue hair, if you’re interested in knowing. And the groom – well, the groom supported her, he really liked the idea too.
And now we are doing a timeskip to 2024, six weeks before Halloween and, accordingly, before the wedding. Suddenly, the bride’s grandma and mom declared that the very idea of having a Halloween-themed wedding is ‘satanic,’ and that they, as well as some other relatives on the bride’s side, strongly recommend that she change the theme.
Yes, that’s exactly it – to change everything six weeks before the wedding, when the theme was actually known two years ago! And then, to the credit of our heroine, it must be said that she didn’t lose her head. She calmly stated that if her mother, grandmother… or anyone else did not want to see a wedding à la Halloween, then she would not insist on their presence.
In total, there were 25 such relatives – and the original poster simply canceled their invitations, no matter how offensive it was for her not to see her own mother at the reception. The groom and his relatives only supported the OP. They agree that demanding a change in the entire concept of the event a little over a month before it starts is completely inappropriate.
The bride’s aunt, who was also uninvited, just said that people have the right to disagree with the bride’s idea. To this, the author reasonably objected that people had two years to express their disagreement – and now it’s just too late to complain.
According to experts, this often happens when older generations do not take their adult children or grandchildren seriously. “It’s quite possible that for these two years, mom, grandma and others simply considered this some kind of frivolous ‘whim’ and didn’t actually think that everything would come to the point of turning this idea into reality,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist Bored Panda asked for a comment here.
“And only when they realized that everything was this serious, they gave in to their internal prejudices. However, this in no way justifies the demands to change something literally on the eve of the wedding. After all, the event promises to be large-scale if the loss of 25 guests doesn’t seem so significant.”
“And if the scale is large, then the preparations are serious too. In any case, it’s good that this bride had enough moral strength to resist such pressure from her family, and that her husband-to-be fully supported her. This is a very good sign for their future family,” Irina sums up.
By the way, the commenters also unanimously supported the bride, claiming that she is absolutely within her rights to withdraw invitations – even to people so close to her. “Mom and gma decided to intentionally blow up your wedding. Then they rallied their little army to put pressure on you. I would wager a bet this isn’t the first time you’ve had a run-in with them over them trying to control your life,” one of the responders wrote.
And besides, people have rightly pointed out that Halloween per se comes from Celtic pagan roots, and not from satanism or anything like that. “Halloween is based on Samhain, a celebration of the beloved dead. But way back when, the Christian missionaries converted it (after being given strict instructions to do so by the Pope) to get more people to convert from paganism,” another person said.
“There is nothing satanic about Halloween/Samhain or about haunted buildings so your mum and grandma are woefully mis-/un-educated on this.” Well, it was interesting to hear people’s opinions on the origins of Halloween – especially since they are absolutely correct. And now we’d also like to know your take on this particular tale, so please feel free to share it in the comments below the post.
People in the comments noted that Halloween in fact has nothing satanic-related, and praised the bride for growing a spine
