Bride Hates Sibling’s Girlfriend, Shocked They Refuse To Be A Part Of Her Wedding

When you’ve been with someone for a couple of years, it’s only natural to hope your family will include them in the moments that matter most. Even if they don’t always see eye to eye, you’d like to think your family respects your relationship enough to set aside their differences on big occasions.
So when one bride-to-be decided not to invite her sibling’s girlfriend of four years to the wedding, it’s no surprise they felt pretty uncomfortable about attending. And when the bride was willing to forgo having her own sibling there rather than change her mind, the poster accepted the decision and adjusted their plans accordingly. However, they couldn’t help wondering if they were being a jerk. Read on to find out what happened.
Weddings are supposed to bring families together, not drive them apart
ufabizphoto (not the actual photo)
But when this bride-to-be decided her sibling’s partner wasn’t welcome, family tensions soon followed
magnific (not the actual photo)
It’s your wedding, but your choices can still have consequences
Of course, at the end of the day, it’s ultimately up to the couple to decide who they want to attend their wedding. It is, after all, meant to be their special day. And since weddings can already be stressful occasions, experts generally suggest avoiding inviting people who cause family drama or seek to make situations about themselves. But you’ve got to admit, not inviting your sibling’s girlfriend to your wedding is kind of wild—especially when they’ve been together for a whole four years.
So it’s no surprise, really, that the poster felt uncomfortable about attending. I mean, can you imagine the conversation? Cheers, babe. I’m off to my sister’s wedding that you weren’t invited to. It’s awkward, to say the least. But I’d imagine it’s pretty hurtful, too. The poster doesn’t say as much, but one would hope that loved ones could put their differences aside for such an important family celebration, if only out of respect for their relationships with everyone involved.
But the bride-to-be didn’t seem particularly concerned about her sibling’s feelings. That became pretty clear after their argument, when she told the poster that if they felt that way, they shouldn’t attend the wedding either. She was so set on excluding the girlfriend that she was willing to forgo having her own sibling there, too. At that point, a pretty clear line had been drawn in the sand.
And really, who could blame the poster for responding with one of their own? Some might argue that it was less a retaliation born of spite than the next logical step. Maybe even a boundary. Because who honestly would still be prepared to hand over their home to a bride, along with a gaggle of bridesmaids, a photographer, and a makeup artist, at 7 a.m. to get ready for the very wedding they’d been excluded from? I mean, the fact that anyone—including the parents, who called the move “petty”—thought they should is pretty astounding, if you ask me. In fact, some might even go so far as to call it a case of entitlement.
optical service (not the actual photo)
You can’t have your cake and eat it, too
People with a sense of entitlement, as Arlin Cuncic writes for Verywell Mind, have “a self-absorbed view of the world and little regard or empathy for their impact on others.” They often believe they deserve special treatment or privileges, seldom show gratitude, and often put their own needs above those of the people they expect favors from. This trait can be influenced by a number of factors, including how a person was raised—whether they were given special treatment, had others solve their problems, or were shielded from consequences.
We obviously have no idea whether any of those things apply to the sister here, but her parents’ reaction is interesting nonetheless. Rather than accepting that their daughter’s decision might have consequences, they apparently expected her sibling to put their feelings aside and stick to their original agreement, seemingly overlooking the fact that they’d been excluded from the wedding in the first place.
At the end of the day, sure, a bride has every right to decide who she wants at her wedding. But deciding who gets an invitation is one thing; expecting someone to keep accommodating you after you’ve excluded them is another. That’s not just “weird”—that’s entitled.
Darya Sannikova (not the actual photo)
Commenters backed the poster and called out the sister’s entitlement
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