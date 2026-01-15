Bride Enters New Family With Drama After Deliberately Excluding Sister-In-Law From Wedding Photos

Anyone marrying into their spouse’s family will want their in-laws’ approval. That means any form of exclusion may sting for a while, and, in some cases, even cause drama

This was problematic for a woman who had been seemingly left out of the wedding photos of her new sister-in-law. She thought it was a coincidence at first, but later realized it may have been intentional. To make things more puzzling, she found no logical explanation for it. 

Deeply bothered by what happened, she turned to the Reddit community for possible answers. 

Most people intend to have a harmonious relationship with their in-laws

Image credits: gritsiv / unsplash (not the actual photo)

This wasn’t the case for a woman who was at odds with her new sister-in-law

Image credits: user15449331 / freepik (not the actual photo)

She was completely baffled by what happened, given that there was no logical reason for her to be excluded

Image credits: Mountain_Ferns

Exclusion can feel like physical pain 

It never feels good to be excluded from a social setting. It’s why getting picked last in gym class can be a traumatic experience for many people. As humans, we strive for connection, and all forms of isolation will hurt. 

According to a study mentioned by licensed psychologist Dr. Jonice Webb, feelings of exclusion are akin to physical pain. In her article for Psychology Today, she noted how being excluded may lead to low self-esteem and a lack of sense of control. 

That pain from exclusion can lead to “cognitive consequences,” according to University of Kentucky professor Dr. Nathan DeWall. As he told the American Psychological Association, it may also lead to increased feelings of anger, anxiety, depression, jealousy, and sadness. 

Dr. DeWall also noted that people who experience exclusion may experience physical manifestations, such as poor sleep quality and a compromised immune system. 

Even without saying it explicitly, the woman may have been hurt by being omitted from her new sister-in-law’s wedding photos. The question now becomes, how does she move forward? 

One piece of advice from experts from the University of Florida is to learn to deflect. Simply put, it’s about refusing to let the negative vibes affect you by approaching situations from a neutral disposition. 

Setting boundaries is a no-brainer, but in this case, it’s more about spending less time with in-laws who only cause distress. 

The woman may never know why she was excluded from the wedding photos, and maybe it’s for the best. It may also be better for her to distance herself from her sister-in-law, for the sake of her own peace of mind. 

The author provided more information about her story

Many people in the comments felt sad for her and showed sympathy

