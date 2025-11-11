Grow Your Own Pokemon With This 3D-Printed Planter

by

If you’re a fan of Pokemon and plants – your life is about to get better. Thanks to NY 3D printing farm PrintAWorld, you can combine both of your likings into one! The company offers you a chance to train your own Bulbasaur Pokemon by planting a succulent plant in it.

The 3D-printed planter comes in different sizes and colors, so you’ll definitely find the one that’s best for you or your friend. And it’s not only adorable but durable and lightweight, too, as it is made from ABS plastic – the same kind that is used for well-known LEGOs. If you’ve already decided to brighten up your or someone else’s room or office, check all the available options on their Etsy.

Gotta grow ’em all!

More info: Prtwd.com | Etsy | Instagram | Facebook (h/t: DesignTAXI)

You can buy these adorable planters here.

