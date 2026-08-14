Guy Creates An Entire Fictional Relationship With His Child For A Year, GF Shell-Shocked

Having a baby with someone is a major life decision that requires trust and communication. Unfortunately, if one person learns their partner has been lying to them throughout their pregnancy, it can turn their fragile bond upside down.
This is what a woman experienced after finding out her boyfriend had been creating fake scenarios for years about meeting his daughter when he hadn’t actually seen her at all. This left his girlfriend petrified as she had a kid with him and didn’t know how to rebuild trust with a chronic liar.
More info: Reddit
It can be horrifying to find out that your partner has been lying to you, especially if it’s about something important
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The woman explained that she and her boyfriend just had a kid and moved in together, but he had been visiting his other daughter for a year and hadn’t introduced his child to her
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The poster later found out that her boyfriend hadn’t met his daughter for years, despite pretending to visit her every Saturday, and making up stories about their get-togethers
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When the woman confronted her boyfriend about his actions, he tried to deny it, but later explained that he knew he’d be caught in his lie and was just waiting for her to find out
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The woman felt worried about her boyfriend’s year-long fake scenario, especially since they now had a baby girl together, and she wondered if he would also treat their kid the same
Image credits: Asleep-Bat5552
This entire experience made the woman question how to rebuild trust with her boyfriend, and whether it would be easy to even know if he was being genuine with his apology or not
The poster explained that she had been with her partner on and off for about 3 years, and that they finally had a child together. During that time, he also tried to be involved in his other daughter’s life through supervised visits, which is why he left every Saturday to spend time with her.
According to family experts, co-parents should establish a consistent, stable routine for their children. Even if they don’t have an amicable relationship, they should do their best to keep things smooth for the little ones and always make time to spend together as a unit.
Unfortunately, in this case, while the man was busy making up stories about meeting his daughter, the poster found out he hadn’t actually seen his child for years. All the times he said he had his little one over for events or occasions were completely fabricated, which left the poster feeling shocked.
This kind of deception in relationships can be tough to overcome, and psychologists explain that it can completely erode trust. People need to feel safe around their loved ones, but if they cannot believe what the other person is saying, it can become uncomfortable.
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When the woman found out about her boyfriend’s crazy lies, she was shell-shocked and decided to confront him. At first, he doubled down on his stories; later, when his girlfriend contacted his ex, he tried to justify his actions by saying he knew telling the truth would upset her.
The woman did understand how fearful her boyfriend must have been that she would leave him over such extreme lies. The only problem was that she now had a daughter with him, and didn’t want him to do the same thing to their child. She also felt like it would be tough to believe anything he said from now on.
When someone is a chronic liar like this, experts state that it is important for people to figure out if they still want to continue the relationship or if they can’t go on any longer. It can be hard to work things out, but it is possible if both people take accountability for their actions and don’t lie like that again.
The poster realized that she shouldn’t impulsively give up on her relationship, especially because she had a child with her boyfriend and they were also living together. She wanted to make sure that they could get back to how things were before, but didn’t know if she could ever trust him again.
What do you think the woman should do about this situation, and do you feel it’s wise for her to stay with her boyfriend? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this intense story.
Folks were shocked by the woman’s dilemma and urged her not to stay with her boyfriend because he was clearly a chronic liar
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