D. B. Woodside: Bio And Career Highlights

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D. B. Woodside: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

D. B. Woodside

July 25, 1969

Jamaica, Queens, New York City, US

57 Years Old

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D. B. Woodside: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is D. B. Woodside?

David Bryan Woodside is an American actor known for his compelling presence in television dramas. His roles often showcase a gravitas that elevates complex characters on screen.

Woodside first gained widespread recognition playing Principal Robin Wood in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. This pivotal role, which unveiled his character’s hidden slayer lineage, resonated strongly with fans of the supernatural series.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Jamaica, Queens, New York City, David Bryan Woodside showed early academic promise. He was a high school chess champion before embarking on a path that led to higher education.

Woodside pursued his undergraduate studies at the State University of New York, Albany. He later honed his craft by earning a Master of Fine Arts degree from the prestigious Yale School of Drama.

Notable Relationships

A notable romantic engagement for D. B. Woodside was with actress Golden Brooks. Their relationship, which spanned from 2008 to 2010, captured media attention.

Woodside shares a daughter, Dakota Tao Brooks-Woodside, with Brooks. He has remained single since their separation, focusing on co-parenting and his acting career.

Career Highlights

Woodside’s career gained significant traction with his portrayal of Melvin Franklin in The Temptations miniseries. He later delivered a commanding performance as Wayne Palmer in the critically acclaimed series 24, eventually ascending to the role of President.

His role as the angel Amenadiel in the global phenomenon Lucifer solidified his status. This long-running series showcased Woodside’s versatile acting, transitioning the character from stoic angel to a deeply humanized figure.

Beyond these prominent roles, Woodside has appeared in Suits, Parenthood, and The Night Agent. His consistent work in popular television has cemented his reputation as a respected and sought-after actor.

Signature Quote

“I think I deserve the opportunity to lead my own show.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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