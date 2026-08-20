Woman’s Boyfriend Keeps Forgetting About Her Allergy, She Starts Wondering How Many Reminders He Needs

There are more than a thousand ways to meet your maker. For some, just a few tiny particles of a peanut can spell the end. Nut allergies can range from mildly annoying to absolutely fatal, and many of those on the more dangerous end of the spectrum tend to avoid exposure altogether.
A woman almost lost her life due to anaphylaxis after ingesting peanuts. The hospital stay still haunts her. So when she started dating her boyfriend, she made sure to inform him of her super serious allergy. Despite this, the guy continued to offer her peanut butter and jelly sandwiches… until she finally decided to teach him a very scary lesson.
Peanut allergies are no laughing matter, yet some people refuse to take them seriously
padastocker / Magnific (not the actual photo)
When her BF kept offering her peanut butter & jelly sandwiches, she decided to finally teach him a scary lesson
Yunus Tug / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
She gave some more information while people shared their advice
At least one person felt sorry for the boyfriend, and the woman was quick to respond
She decided to resort to drastic and scary measures to finally teach him a lesson
matsou / Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Peanut allergies explained, for anyone who still refuses to believe they exist…
In case you’re still a non-believer, let us assure you that peanut allergies are real. Sometimes, they’re mild. Other times, they can be fatal.
According to Mayo Clinic, a peanut allergy happens when the body’s immune system mistakes safe proteins in peanuts for dangerous germs. It reacts by creating an ‘army’ of special antibodies to defend itself. The ‘army’ is always on standby, and when the person eats or touches a peanut again, the antibodies spring into action. They trigger cells to release chemicals like histamine, which causes a sudden and dangerous physical reaction.
The allergic reaction usually occurs within minutes of exposure. Symptoms can include skin reactions, such as hives, redness or swelling; itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat; digestive problems, such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea or vomiting, tightening of the throat; Shortness of breath or wheezing; and a runny nose.
But for those with very serious allergies, exposure to peanut particles can cause anaphylaxis. In this instance, the person can experience a constriction of their airways; swelling of the lips, tongue and throat that makes it hard to breathe; a severe drop in blood pressure, also known as shock; rapid pulse; dizziness, light-headedness or loss of consciousness. In the most severe cases, they might not survive.
People with peanut allergies don’t need to eat and swallow the nuts to experience symptoms, although direct contact is the most common cause. They might also have an allergic reaction due to simply breathing in dust or aerosols containing peanuts, such as peanut flour.
Those with severe peanut allergies should always carry an Epi-Pen, or epinephrine autoinjector. It contains adrenaline and is typically injected into thigh during an anaphylaxis episode. It opens the airways, raises blood pressure, and reduces severe swelling but a trip to the emergency room may still be necessary.
According to the American Academy of Allergies, Asthma and Immunology, around 1%-2% of Americans are allergic to peanuts. The academy notes that the allergy typically starts in childhood and persists throughout life.
“Approximately 20% of individuals may outgrow peanut allergy over time,” it adds.
Some felt she handled it brilliantly, others suggested she cuts her boyfriend some slack
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