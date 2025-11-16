50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

by

Just like wine, olives, and dark chocolate, black and white movies are an acquired taste. Like with certain books, like Sun Tzu’s The Art of War, one must reach a certain age to understand the notion and enjoy the content. It may be read at a young age, yet one wouldn’t be able to take away from it as much as they would if they read it after their 20s. Or quit on it just 10 pages into the book. The same goes for old movies shot in black and white.

Just like one may hate the tannins that make the wine bitter, some may think that the black and white picture in classic movies takes away an appeal from the film. Nevertheless, it’s the tannins that create the exquisite flavor of the wine that so many enjoy. We can claim that vibrant pictures just didn’t exist in the day when old classic movies were made, and there was no other choice than to make movies in grayscale. However, there are quite a few reasons why more modern in-color remakes of some of the best black and white movies stand nowhere near the originals.

In essence, the use of black and white gives the image an “evergreen” characteristic that keeps it from looking out of date. Other than that, like in photography, black and white lets the viewer concentrate on different aspects of the shot by removing any color distractions and really focusing your attention on what’s in the frame. Therefore, the black and white scale actually favors the best classic movies.

While the camera work and color palette play a significant role in the film’s appeal, we often regard works of cinema as classics if they have transcended time and trends with indefinable quality. And many of the best old movies filmed in black and white did. Below, we’ve gathered some of the best B&W or film noir movies that will take you back to the times when some of the most significant works of cinema were made. Do you have a favorite black and white movie? Let us know!

#1 To Kill A Mockingbird

1962 | 2 hours 9 minutes | Directed by Robert Mulligan

 

Starring Gregory Peck, John Megna, Frank Overton

 

Many have heard of this masterpiece by Robert Mulligan, yet very little know the actual story. Adaptation of Harper Lee’s novel of the same name goes about the 6-year-old Scout Finch (Mary Badham) and her elder brother Jem (Phillip Alford). They reside in the tranquil Alabama town of Maycomb, where they spend a lot of time hanging out with their friend Dill (John Megna) and spying on Boo Radley (Robert Duvall), a secretive and enigmatic neighbor. The children are exposed to the perils of racism and stereotyping when their respected lawyer and widower father, Atticus (Gregory Peck), defends a black man named Tom Robinson (Brock Peters) against false rape accusations. It is both an intense drama and a coming-of-age story about children. The love and respect everyone involved in adapting Harper Lee’s book to the screen had for the original source material makes To Kill A Mockingbird such a remarkable work. It is visible in every frame of the video. Each and every performance in this movie is faultless. It is a terrific movie that has stood the test of time and will continue to be a significant part of film history for as long as the genre is around.

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#2 Psycho

1960 | 1 hour 49 minutes | Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

 

Starring Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles

 

Phoenix secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), who has stolen $40,000 from her company to flee with her boyfriend, is on the run and stops at the run-down Bates Motel for the night. There she meets the amiable but uptight owner Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), a young man with a fascination for taxidermy and a tense relationship with his mother. Despite being frequently mimicked, mocked, cited, and exhaustively studied for over six decades, Psycho still hasn’t aged. This is the rare example of a much-ballyhooed film that truly deserves all the hype. It would have been nice to have experienced the movie without knowing the plot twists. Unfortunately, the big surprises are not possible for most viewers since so many of the scenes are part of our popular culture. Still, there were, however, many unexpected surprises. Visit the Bates Motel; Norman might have a room available. You owe it to yourself.

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#3 Schindler’s List

1993 | 3 hours 15 minutes | Directed by Steven Spielberg

 

Starring Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley

 

This film tells the story of Nazi officer Oskar Schindler, who secretly saved hundreds of Jewish people from concentration camps. Schindler’s List‘s portrayal of the historical horrors is incredibly potent and effective. Perhaps no one can watch Schindler’s List without crying. It’s a rare achievement for a film that’s 3 hours long to feel too short. This is arguably Steven Spielberg’s most notable film to date. At least for him. Spielberg employs all of his filmmaking prowess to produce this classic film based on a true story. The starkness of the black and white images helps put a little distance from the terrible events. There simply isn’t another movie like this one. Other films have attempted to depict the genuine horrors of the Holocaust. Still, none of them have been as effective as Schindler’s List. It is an outstanding achievement that stands out as a mammoth work of cinema.

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Citizen Kane

1941 | 1 hour 59 minutes | Directed by Orson Welles

 

Starring Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten, Dorothy Comingore

 

The plot of Citizen Kane is surprisingly straightforward. A reporter is tasked with understanding newspaper tycoon Charles Foster Kane’s (Orson Welles) final words. The course of his inquiry eventually paints a fascinating picture of a complex man who climbed from obscurity to astounding heights. While Kane’s friend Jedediah (Joseph Cotten) and his mistress Susan (Dorothy Comingore) provide some insight into his life, the reporter worries that he may never fully understand the significance of Kane’s last word. Apart from his own, we hear just about every perspective about Charles Foster Kane. The narrative takes place after his passing, allowing us to witness the significant events that led up to it. It isn’t until the very end that we truly fathom who he was and what made him tick. Although the story develops by flitting between nonlinear flashbacks, it is surprisingly simple to follow. Since there is no pause in the flow of events, it gives the impression that we are being duped into believing there is something far bigger at play. If you haven’t seen this masterpiece, don’t allow the fact that it’s old and in black and white to dissuade you. In every way, a truly classic film.

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#5 The Best Years Of Our Lives

1946 | 2 hours 50 minutes | Directed by William Wyler

 

Starring Myrna Loy, Dana Andrews, Fredric March

 

The plot concerns three World War II veterans, two of whom are traumatized or disabled. When they finally reunite with their families in the American Midwest, they soon learn that their families have been irrevocably changed. Coming home, returning veterans of all backgrounds met a brick wall: wives who no longer loved them, jobs that had dried up, and a culture alien to them. The greatest thing about this movie is that, despite being set in the post-World War II era, the issues it addresses are just as relevant today as they were back then. It is an entirely different kind of accomplishment when the film makes logic and actually works as a story that is emotional and heartwarming without being overly sentimental. Fantastic, rich, undiluted, and full-blooded experience.

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#6 The Treasure Of The Sierra Madre

1948 | 2 hours 6 minutes | Directed by John Huston

 

Starring Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston, Tim Holt

 

The film’s action takes place in the 1920s when two struggling Americans looking for work in Mexico persuade an elderly prospector to assist them in mining for gold in the Sierra Madre Mountains. The movie’s central narrative is what happens to them once they discover the gold they are looking for. Based on a book by the enigmatic B. Traven, the film explored the destructive effects of growing greed, mistrust, and hatred on three men who team up to look for gold in Mexico. For the extreme realism it depicts, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre is a movie decades ahead of its time. The film has a modern feel and could easily compete favorably with anything released today. Go ahead and watch this as a favor for yourself. It contains a powerful moral and truth as a tale of rags to almost riches.

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#7 The Grand Illusion

1937 | 1 hour 53 minutes | Directed by Jean Renoir

 

Starring Jean Gabin, Dita Parlo, Pierre Fresnay

 

During WWI, two French soldiers are captured and imprisoned in a German P.O.W. camp. Several escape attempts follow until they are eventually sent to a seemingly inescapable fortress. La Grande Illusion is one of those movies that confirms a movie fan’s faith in the ability of filmmakers to use cinema as an art form to unite people. The time of the film’s production and distribution is crucial. This was published when the Nazi party in Germany was on the rise, and another world war was looming. It could be that the director made this movie to urge people to turn away from fanaticism. Yet, one can’t help but admire Renoir’s intentions, even though this didn’t prevent another war from happening. La Grande Illusion is not your typical war movie. It had genuine significance during WWII and should be seen for this reason alone. This is a good movie that lives up to its reputation and should appeal to fans of classic films.

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Sunset Boulevard

1950 | 1 hour 50 minutes | Directed by Billy Wilder

 

Starring William Holden, Gloria Swanson, Erich von Stroheim

 

The plot centers on rogue screenwriter Joe Gillis (William Holden), who accidentally meets fading movie star Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson). One may consider Sunset Blvd. a thesis on what fame does to different people. Fame created a fantasy world for Norma Desmond, trapping her for all time. She resides with her butler Max (Erich von Stroheim) in a dilapidated old mansion. She passes her time daydreaming about her triumphant return. Fan emails and Joe Gillis’s desire for her comeback are the only things keeping her legend alive. This movie presents a rather pessimistic image of Hollywood by demonstrating what Hollywood does to individuals like Norma. It elevates them to stardom, assures them of their greatness, and then snubs them when they are no longer required. Expertly directed by Billy Wilder, Sunset Blvd. has a snappy script and is appropriately shot in moody black and white. This film genuinely offers everything. It’s not just a narrative about Hollywood or an aging actress. It’s also about the real issue of giving up on dreams. Hollywood’s circle of life won’t be much more advanced in 2050 than it was in 1950. Thus there aren’t many “dated” elements in this movie. Watch this movie if you haven’t already because it has something to offer almost everyone.

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Paths Of Glory

1957 | 1 hour 28 minutes | Directed by Stanley Kubrick

 

Starring Kirk Douglas, Ralph Meeker, Adolphe Menjou

 

The trench combat between France and Germany in World War I, which was immensely destructive and pointless, is the background for Paths of Glory. Frenchman Colonel Dax, played by Kirk Douglas, is tasked with attacking a highly entrenched German position. The sole justification for this charge is that the commanding general thinks winning the battle will earn him a promotion. The commander becomes enraged when the assault fails to move ahead despite the intense enemy fire and orders the selection of three men at random to face trial for cowardice. This crime carries a death sentence. These men are defended by Col. Dax at their court-martial. Kubrick never gave the impression that he was particularly fond of overtly emotional scenes during his career. The one exception is Paths of Glory. The last moments in the soldier’s tavern distinguish it as a masterpiece and serve as the cherry on top of the later scenes, which are tremendously emotional and moving. Hands down, one of the best anti-war movies ever created. It is on par with All Quiet on the Western Front (1930). Both will be considered classics in 200, 300, or a thousand years’ time.

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#10 The Road

1954 | 1 hour 48 minutes | Directed by Federico Fellini

 

Starring Anthony Quinn, Giulietta Masina, Richard Basehart

 

The film centers on a young, poor, and naive Gelsomina (Giulietta Masina), bought from her mother by circus strongman Zampan (Anthony Quinn). Zampan wants her to be his wife and partner. Gelsomina faithfully puts up with his coldness and brutality as they tour the Italian countryside as performers. She is the ideal counterbalance to the self-centered and abhorrent Zampano because she yearns to love and be loved. And although Zampano’s harshness harms Gelsomina’s life, her influence will ultimately affect him more profoundly. The movie depicts a defeated Italy during World War II. Italy was fighting to recover from the terrible circumstances. The film’s director and his companions show an impoverished nation attempting to adjust to the new situation. Despite the hardships and suffering depicted in the movie, it still gives hope for the future. Other than showing a war-torn Italy, it’s also a story about love and what it can do to people. More than love, it is about a guy who develops insight and understanding from love. The earthy, thought-provoking film La Strada will undoubtedly stay in your mind. The visuals and sensations it evokes may fade over time, but its spirit will always be with you. Once Fellini touches you, it stays forever.

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Arsenic And Old Lace

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Casablanca

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#13 It’s A Wonderful Life

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Roman Holiday

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#15 High Noon

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#16 The Maltese Falcon

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Bringing Up Baby

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Battleship Potemkin

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#20 12 Angry Men

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#21 A Christmas Carol

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Some Like It Hot

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#23 The Big Sleep

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#24 A Hard Day’s Night

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#25 King Kong

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#26 A Streetcar Named Desire

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Metropolis

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Notorious

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#29 What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#30 Cape Fear

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Harvey

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Double Indemnity

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Strangers On A Train

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Fail Safe

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#35 The Kid

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#36 The Elephant Man

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#37 The General

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Shadow Of A Doubt

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#39 A Raisin In The Sun

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Inherit The Wind

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#41 It Happened One Night

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Sabotage

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#43 The Great Dictator

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#44 Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Wings

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#46 The Jazz Singer

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#47 The Manchurian Candidate

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Sullivan’s Travels

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#49 Modern Times

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

#50 Foreign Correspondent

50 Best Black And White Movies That Started The Classic Film Genre

Image source: amazon.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
After Convincing Landlord, Woman Brings The Saddest Stray Cat Home, A Year Later, He’s Unrecognizable
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
87 Of The Wildest “We Need To Leave Right Now” Stories
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
Mom Got 10 GameStop Shares For Son As Lesson About Investing, He Ends Up Earning A Small Fortune
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My Acrylic Pour Painting With World’s Smallest Blower
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Teen Sets Boundary With Stepsibling After She Opens All Her Bday Gifts, Stepmom Calls Her Selfish
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2025
It Looks Like Disney’s Bringing Out a Female-Led Star Wars Series
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.