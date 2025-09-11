23 Photos That Prove Birds Can Be Fine Art By Kelley Luikey

Kelley Luikey is an award-winning fine art photographer celebrated for her ethereal, painterly bird imagery. Based in South Carolina, she has developed a distinctive soft, dreamy style that captures the intimate beauty of her subjects with uncommon artistry. Her photographs have earned top recognition in national and international competitions, including the National Audubon Society and the North American Nature Photographers Association. Through her work, instruction, and conservation efforts, Kelley inspires others to see and protect the extraordinary world of birds.
We’re excited to share a collection of captivating photographs captured by Luikey. Scroll down to explore her work and learn more about the photographer behind these remarkable images.
More info: KelleyLuikey.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Feels So Good
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#2 Ballerina Bird
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#3 A Little Floof
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#4 Forest Flame
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#5 Ondis Play
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#6 Ruffled
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#7 Camargue Magic
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#8 Puff In Moon
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#9 Pair Of Pink
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#10 Rufous Tail
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#11 Sitting Pretty
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#12 Enchanted Oak
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#13 Ibis And The Fairy Bugs
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#14 In The Rain
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#15 Skimmer
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#16 Spoon Feeding
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#17
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#18 Nesting Spot
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#19 Seaside Smooch
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#20 Southern Soul
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#21 August Morning
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#22 Summer Boy
Image source: naturemuseimagery
#23 Amidst The Giants
Image source: naturemuseimagery
Follow Us