23 Photos That Prove Birds Can Be Fine Art By Kelley Luikey

by

Kelley Luikey is an award-winning fine art photographer celebrated for her ethereal, painterly bird imagery. Based in South Carolina, she has developed a distinctive soft, dreamy style that captures the intimate beauty of her subjects with uncommon artistry. Her photographs have earned top recognition in national and international competitions, including the National Audubon Society and the North American Nature Photographers Association. Through her work, instruction, and conservation efforts, Kelley inspires others to see and protect the extraordinary world of birds.

We’re excited to share a collection of captivating photographs captured by Luikey. Scroll down to explore her work and learn more about the photographer behind these remarkable images.

More info: KelleyLuikey.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Feels So Good

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#2 Ballerina Bird

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#3 A Little Floof

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#4 Forest Flame

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#5 Ondis Play

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#6 Ruffled

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#7 Camargue Magic

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#8 Puff In Moon

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#9 Pair Of Pink

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#10 Rufous Tail

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#11 Sitting Pretty

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#12 Enchanted Oak

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#13 Ibis And The Fairy Bugs

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#14 In The Rain

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#15 Skimmer

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#16 Spoon Feeding

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#17

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#18 Nesting Spot

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#19 Seaside Smooch

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#20 Southern Soul

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#21 August Morning

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#22 Summer Boy

Image source: naturemuseimagery

#23 Amidst The Giants

Image source: naturemuseimagery

