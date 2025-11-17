50 Cute Pets That Tried Paw And Tail To Escape Summer Heat

This summer was terrifyingly hot. Many countries in the Northern Hemisphere were plagued by extreme heatwaves that broke all the records. A lot of people also suffered from the consequences of that heat – excessive rain that caused flooding and droughts that helped fires swallow up huge expanses of land.
With summer temperatures increasing every year, many pet owners are getting more and more concerned, too. This year, a lot of them were forced to consider how to keep their four-legged buddies safe during extreme heat.
The list below shows the most ingenious pet attempts to fight the heat. From licking ice cubes to hiding in fridges, pets are using many creative ways to stay cool.
#1 It’s Kinda Hot In Turkey
Image source: Debtus_Suvlakus
#2 What Else To Do On A Hot Summer Day?
Image source: Butcher_Pete2
#3 This Guy In Azerbaijan Heat Didn’t Want His Dogs Paws To Burn, So He Pulled Him In The Cooler
Image source: Suspicious-Guidance9
#4 Hot Day
Image source: 9999monkeys
#5 That’s My Pool But Not My Dog
Image source: nowornevermom
#6 Our Puppy Loves Ice On Hot Days
Image source: SleightyAust
#7 How We Beat The Heat In Australia. Ice Cold Can On A Warm Belly
Image source: samanthahalpin
#8 Shop Owner Lets Stray Dogs Sleep In His Store So They Could Cool Down During Hot Weather
Image source: sinnersanctum
#9 Just Bought An A/C. He Sleeps All Day With His Butt Facing It
Image source: nanstein
#10 Just Three Wieners In A Floaty On A Hot Summer Day
Image source: reddit.com
#11 When My Corgi Gets Hot, This Is What She Does
Image source: tofuwaffles
#12 Our Cat Having His Tummy Fanned On A Super Hot Day
Image source: laregy3
#13 I Brought Her In To Cool Down. I Think She Likes It?
Image source: quikthoreau
#14 Just Cooling Off During This Heat Wave
Image source: hell_on_heels
#15 What’s Cooler Than Being Cool?
Image source: reddit.com
#16 The Cat In The Fridge Trying To Cool Off
Image source: SirMatero
#17 And How Do You Spend Your Summer?
Image source: bella_mur
#18 Hamster Cooling Down In Summer
Image source: GraphiteCube
#19 It’s Too Hot Outside
Image source: mark_it_zero_smokey
#20 It Was Pretty Hot In Korea Today
Image source: PandaInvasion2k17
#21 If It’s Hot And I Open My Back Door, This Happens. I Don’t Even Know This Guy
Image source: dogfish182
#22 It’s Her Favorite Place To Be
Image source: Zapchic
#23 I Spotted This Guy In Paris Helping His Pupper Cool Off In The 40°C Heat Wave
Image source: Almighty_Egg
#24 Hot Dog, Cold Pillow
Image source: Kedrico, Kedrico
#25 She Does This When It’s Hot
Image source: ruke3645
#26 My Cat Enjoying Shade On A Hot Summer Day
Image source: sadieellenorgrace
#27 This Dog Enjoyng Pool In The Summer Heat
Image source: meatlover100
#28 60 Lb Hot Dog
Image source: simplistic
#29 This Is Harold. He Just Discovered That Fans Are Great When It’s Too Hot Out
Image source: espnman321
#30 My Friend’s Puppy Got Hot On The Fourth Of July, So He Cooled Down In The Ice Chest
Image source: GhostTurdz
#31 My Golden Retriever Decided To Cool Off In The Mud While We Were Hiking. He Had Many Baths After That
Image source: drippinginflowers
#32 When It’s Really Hot In Switzerland, And Cats Need To Cool Off As Well
Image source: mythmms
#33 There Was A Heat Wave, So I Tried To Cool Her Down With Ice Cubes. I Turned Her Into A Dino Instead
Image source: Hardwell9
#34 It’s So Hot Out Today
Image source: Isai76
#35 Found The Cold Spot For A Nap In The Heat Of The Summer
Image source: famitslit
#36 He Can’t Stand The Heat, But His Tiny Pool Makes Him Happy
Image source: Mommaween
#37 The Tail-End Of Summer
Image source: WhippetBowie
#38 I Was Overheating So Dad Cooled Me Down
Image source: dapeanutgallery13
#39 They Say A Picture Is Worth A 1000 Words. Here’s A Picture Describing Ontario’s Heat Wave
Image source: High_Flyin89
#40 Nothing Like A Cool Bath After A Long Day Chasing The Ball
Image source: EricArtr
#41 My Brother’s Cat Didn’t Enjoy The Move To Arizona Last Summer
Image source: CoziestSheet
#42 Sometimes, You Just Need To Cool Down
Image source: jesbaker
#43 It Was Hot In Milan Yesterday
Image source: rabexc
#44 Very Happy To Jump In The River After A Long Hot Walk
Image source: WhiteWhenWrong
#45 This Is How He Deals With The Heat
Image source: reddit.com
#46 When It’s Very Hot But The Ice Cream Hurts Your Teeth
Image source: ramzan1488
#47 It’s Really Hot At Home, So When I Opened The Fridge, Gary Jumped In And Now Refuses To Leave
Image source: catniss_everpurr
#48 Trying To Cool Down In Every Possible Way
Image source: HarleyVi
#49 A Local Rescue Just Posted This Picture Of One Of Their Fosters Suffering Through The Summer
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Hot Day In Ghana
Image source: morriss1
#51 Human Lets Stray Dogs Sleep In His Store So They Can Cool Down In Hot Weather
Follow Us