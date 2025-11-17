50 Cute Pets That Tried Paw And Tail To Escape Summer Heat

This summer was terrifyingly hot. Many countries in the Northern Hemisphere were plagued by extreme heatwaves that broke all the records. A lot of people also suffered from the consequences of that heat – excessive rain that caused flooding and droughts that helped fires swallow up huge expanses of land.

With summer temperatures increasing every year, many pet owners are getting more and more concerned, too. This year, a lot of them were forced to consider how to keep their four-legged buddies safe during extreme heat.

The list below shows the most ingenious pet attempts to fight the heat. From licking ice cubes to hiding in fridges, pets are using many creative ways to stay cool.

#1 It’s Kinda Hot In Turkey

Image source: Debtus_Suvlakus

#2 What Else To Do On A Hot Summer Day?

Image source: Butcher_Pete2

#3 This Guy In Azerbaijan Heat Didn’t Want His Dogs Paws To Burn, So He Pulled Him In The Cooler

Image source: Suspicious-Guidance9

#4 Hot Day

Image source: 9999monkeys

#5 That’s My Pool But Not My Dog

Image source: nowornevermom

#6 Our Puppy Loves Ice On Hot Days

Image source: SleightyAust

#7 How We Beat The Heat In Australia. Ice Cold Can On A Warm Belly

Image source: samanthahalpin

#8 Shop Owner Lets Stray Dogs Sleep In His Store So They Could Cool Down During Hot Weather

Image source: sinnersanctum

#9 Just Bought An A/C. He Sleeps All Day With His Butt Facing It

Image source: nanstein

#10 Just Three Wieners In A Floaty On A Hot Summer Day

Image source: reddit.com

#11 When My Corgi Gets Hot, This Is What She Does

Image source: tofuwaffles

#12 Our Cat Having His Tummy Fanned On A Super Hot Day

Image source: laregy3

#13 I Brought Her In To Cool Down. I Think She Likes It?

Image source: quikthoreau

#14 Just Cooling Off During This Heat Wave

Image source: hell_on_heels

#15 What’s Cooler Than Being Cool?

Image source: reddit.com

#16 The Cat In The Fridge Trying To Cool Off

Image source: SirMatero

#17 And How Do You Spend Your Summer?

Image source: bella_mur

#18 Hamster Cooling Down In Summer

Image source: GraphiteCube

#19 It’s Too Hot Outside

Image source: mark_it_zero_smokey

#20 It Was Pretty Hot In Korea Today

Image source: PandaInvasion2k17

#21 If It’s Hot And I Open My Back Door, This Happens. I Don’t Even Know This Guy

Image source: dogfish182

#22 It’s Her Favorite Place To Be

Image source: Zapchic

#23 I Spotted This Guy In Paris Helping His Pupper Cool Off In The 40°C Heat Wave

Image source: Almighty_Egg

#24 Hot Dog, Cold Pillow

Image source: Kedrico, Kedrico

#25 She Does This When It’s Hot

Image source: ruke3645

#26 My Cat Enjoying Shade On A Hot Summer Day

Image source: sadieellenorgrace

#27 This Dog Enjoyng Pool In The Summer Heat

Image source:  meatlover100

#28 60 Lb Hot Dog

Image source: simplistic

#29 This Is Harold. He Just Discovered That Fans Are Great When It’s Too Hot Out

Image source: espnman321

#30 My Friend’s Puppy Got Hot On The Fourth Of July, So He Cooled Down In The Ice Chest

Image source: GhostTurdz

#31 My Golden Retriever Decided To Cool Off In The Mud While We Were Hiking. He Had Many Baths After That

Image source: drippinginflowers

#32 When It’s Really Hot In Switzerland, And Cats Need To Cool Off As Well

Image source: mythmms

#33 There Was A Heat Wave, So I Tried To Cool Her Down With Ice Cubes. I Turned Her Into A Dino Instead

Image source: Hardwell9

#34 It’s So Hot Out Today

Image source: Isai76

#35 Found The Cold Spot For A Nap In The Heat Of The Summer

Image source: famitslit

#36 He Can’t Stand The Heat, But His Tiny Pool Makes Him Happy

Image source: Mommaween

#37 The Tail-End Of Summer

Image source: WhippetBowie

#38 I Was Overheating So Dad Cooled Me Down

Image source: dapeanutgallery13

#39 They Say A Picture Is Worth A 1000 Words. Here’s A Picture Describing Ontario’s Heat Wave

Image source: High_Flyin89

#40 Nothing Like A Cool Bath After A Long Day Chasing The Ball

Image source: EricArtr

#41 My Brother’s Cat Didn’t Enjoy The Move To Arizona Last Summer

Image source: CoziestSheet

#42 Sometimes, You Just Need To Cool Down

Image source: jesbaker

#43 It Was Hot In Milan Yesterday

Image source: rabexc

#44 Very Happy To Jump In The River After A Long Hot Walk

Image source: WhiteWhenWrong

#45 This Is How He Deals With The Heat

Image source: reddit.com

#46 When It’s Very Hot But The Ice Cream Hurts Your Teeth

Image source: ramzan1488

#47 It’s Really Hot At Home, So When I Opened The Fridge, Gary Jumped In And Now Refuses To Leave

Image source: catniss_everpurr

#48 Trying To Cool Down In Every Possible Way

Image source: HarleyVi

#49 A Local Rescue Just Posted This Picture Of One Of Their Fosters Suffering Through The Summer

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Hot Day In Ghana

Image source: morriss1

#51 Human Lets Stray Dogs Sleep In His Store So They Can Cool Down In Hot Weather

