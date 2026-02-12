Woman Doesn’t Know Who To Believe After Best Friend Drops A Cheating Confession But Her Boyfriend Denies It

Nothing good comes from having an unhealthy relationship with alcohol. According to a 2024 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), alcohol consumption led to 2.6 million lives lost in 2019, the highest number to date.
It also ruins friendships, much like what happened between the two women in the story you’re about to read. A decade of being friends turned into an ugly affair that lasted for more than a year, all because one of them decided she would get intoxicated and act on her blind jealousy.
This story takes quite a few left turns, and, unfortunately, doesn’t end on a high note for the saner of the two.
Alcohol misuse can ruin relationships in an instant
For these two women, it caused the downfall of their 13-year friendship
The author was left in a difficult situation between her friend and significant other
People in toxic friendships may go through periods of self-doubt
The story’s author was clearly in a difficult situation, dealing with serious accusations from her longtime friend, Becca. She was essentially placed in a spot where she had to pick sides, and it was between two people she deeply cared about.
According to California-based licensed therapist Brook Spowl, the person on the receiving end of toxicity may end up doubting themselves and questioning whether they’re seeing things the right way.
“It really takes a toll on your self-trust, because you’re being told that if you set boundaries, you’re being selfish, or if you’re not giving in to all of their needs, you’re letting them down,” Spowl said in an interview with Time Magazine.
In the same interview, Minneapolis-based therapist Dr. Jenna Brownfield pointed out how toxic friends often engage in emotional hijacking, where they may pressure the other person to act according to their needs.
“It can end up isolating you from other connections, leaving you focused solely on what’s actually a toxic friendship,” Dr. Brownfield said.
If it were about erring on the side of caution, it may help the author to take Becca’s words with a grain of salt, especially since she was likely in an unstable state when she made the accusations. She may even need to distance herself if the situation takes an uglier turn.
The author responded to readers who had their questions
The woman shared an update regarding her situation with Becca
She also shared a nasty text message from her former friend
The woman responded to comments on the update
The woman provided a second update after almost a year, stating that things didn’t end well for her
