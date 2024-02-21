6 Box Office Bombs That Became Cult Classics

Hollywood operates as a business, much like any other, with the primary goal of making a return on the investment put into every movie released when it hits the theaters. However, not every film is an instant box office success. Despite this, there are numerous examples of movies that failed to dominate the box office upon their initial release but went on to develop a devoted cult following over the years.
These films may not have met financial expectations initially, but they found a special place in the hearts of audiences, solidifying their status as classics in the realm of cinema. This phenomenon highlights the enduring power of storytelling and the unpredictable nature of audience tastes, proving that success in Hollywood is not solely defined by financial returns but also by the lasting impact a film can have on viewers. So, here are 6 box office bombs that went on to become cult classics.
6. Clerks (1994)
Considering that Clerks was filmed on a budget of $27,500, its box office return of $3.1 million was actually extremely impressive. However, in box office standards, this figure is rather weak, especially compared to movies that came out that same year of 1994. For example, Quentin Tarantino‘s Pulp Fiction grossed $213.9 million against a modest budget of $8.5 million, and The Lion King was the top performing movie of 1994, raking in $295,691,076. However, Clerks demonstrated what writer and director Kevin Smith could do with such a small budget, thus igniting his career in Hollywood. With every movie he released thereafter, Clerks‘ popularity continued to grow. While the movie spawned two sequels and its characters extended to various other movies in Smith’s cinematic universe, many still laude the original Clerks as his finest work.
5. Donnie Darko (2001)
2001’s Donnie Darko is a film renowned for its seemingly nonsensical plot and bizarre themes that left many viewers scratching their heads. The complexity of the storyline may have contributed to its lukewarm reception at the box office, where it only grossed $7.5 million against a budget of $4.5 million. Additionally, the film’s inclusion of a plane crash scene, which occurred in the wake of 9/11, may have been a factor that hindered its initial success.
However, Donnie Darko found redemption and gained momentum when it was released on VHS and DVD, as word of mouth spread regarding its intricate narrative and thought-provoking themes. Over time, the film developed a passionate following, cementing its status as a cult classic esteemed by audiences for its enigmatic storytelling and profound impact. To this day, it is one of the finest examples of box office bombs that became cult classics. What’s more, it served as a spring board for siblings Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal, who have both gone on to become Oscar-nominated talents in cinema.
4. The Thing (1982)
The Thing, released in 1982, is now hailed as one of John Carpenter‘s finest works and a standout in the realm of sci-fi horror films. However, this acclaim was not always the case. Upon its initial release, the movie struggled to make a mark at the box office, grossing a scanty $19 million, just $4 million above its $15 million budget. This financially lackluster performance was particularly surprising given that Carpenter had achieved great success with his 1978 horror masterpiece, Halloween, which garnered $47 million in box office revenue. Despite its weak reception initially, The Thing still garnered a substantial amount of critical praise. After it was released on VHS, the movie’s allure propelled further, with viewers mesmerized by the groundbreaking practical effects and trailblazing “body horror” elements.
3. Office Space (1999)
Office Space, an indie classic, follows the story of Peter, a white-collar programmer in Texas who is overworked and under-appreciated, often failing to assert himself. However, when Peter and his coworkers reach their breaking point with their oppressive and avaricious boss, they decide to take a stand against the unfair treatment they have endured. Despite its initial lukewarm reception in theaters, where it grossed $10.8 million against a $10 million budget, the film found its audience through rentals and subsequent airings on Comedy Central. Viewers were drawn to the relatable portrayal of the stressful and underpaid work environment, striking a chord with those who identified with the struggles depicted in the film. To this day, it is still considered a classic, making it a excellent example of a box office bomb that found a new lease of life in later years.
2. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show tells the tale of a newly engaged couple, Brad and Janet, who stumble upon the strange and captivating world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry) and his eccentric companions. Despite its innovative storyline and unique blend of horror, science fiction, and musical elements, the movie faced significant challenges upon its release in 1975. Initially labeled as one of the biggest box office bombs in history, The Rocky Horror Picture Show was also met with critical disdain for its themes of cross-dressing and sexual promiscuity, which many found to be overly provocative.
However, as societal attitudes have evolved, the film has gradually gained a devoted following and solidified its status as a cult classic. With a running history spanning decades, The Rocky Horror Picture Show holds the title of the longest-running theatrical release in history, according to Euro News. Fans around the world continue to celebrate the film’s enduring legacy, attending weekly or monthly screenings where they dress up as their favorite characters and revel in the movie’s iconic wardrobe and music.
1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
Despite making countless prestigious lists as the greatest movie ever made, The Shawshank Redemption was a box office bomb upon its cinematic release in 1994. The movie drew in a box office gross of $28,341,469 against a budget of $25 million. There are many possible factors involved with why this now classic prison movie didn’t initially land with audiences. The first reason is that 1994 was a very competitive year in cinema. Forrest Gump absolutely soared at the box office and made a superstar out of Tom Hanks. As well as this, Quentin Tarantino released his highly-anticipated and star-studded second movie, Pulp Fiction, and Arnold Schwarzenegger dominated with his action movie True Lies.
On top of this, many people (including lead star Tim Robbins) believe that The Shawshank Redemption‘s title hurt the film’s box office success. When speaking with EW in 2019, Robbins said: “Well, it’s the title, no one can remember the title. And that makes sense too, because, for years after that film came out, people would come up to me and say, ‘You know, I really liked you in that film Scrimshaw Reduction or Shimmy, Shimmy, Shake or Shankshaw’.”
Shawshank Lives On
Now three decades since the movie tanked at the box office, The Shawshank Redemption has cemented itself as one of the finest films ever made. The movie touches on themes of love, friendship, the loss of innocence, and the effects prison can have on an individual. Despite not winning a single Oscar out of its 7 nominations, The Shawshank Redemption can revel in the triumph that it has held the top spot on IMDB’s top rated 250 movies list for a number of years. Want to read more about The Shawshank Redemption and other prison movies like it? Here’s our ranking of the top 10 prison movies of all time.
