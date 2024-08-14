Bowen Yang Reflects on Tearful Moments with an Unnamed SNL Host

Bowen Yang has spilled some Saturday Night Live tea when he dished on a celebrity host who made people cry. The SNL cast member appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday.
During the episode, Bowen, 33, and his podcast partner, Matt Rogers, played the game Truth or Kink!, where Matt had to put on a pair of underwear that would shock him if anyone refused to answer a question.
In one of the rounds, Andy asked Bowen,
Without naming names, what is the worst SNL host behavior you have witnessed?
Bowen responded,
This man – this person, this host – made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday during the table read because he hated the ideas.
The revelation drew shocked reactions from both Andy and Matt, pointing to the fact that negative experiences do exist behind the scenes at SNL. While Bowen did not disclose the identity of the host, he emphasized that it was a male guest who caused distress.
The tension hardly seemed unusual given prior interactions between Andy and Bowen. Back in 2021, there was friction after Bowen revealed in an episode of his podcast, Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers, that Andy had banned him from Watch What Happens Live.
This incident stemmed from when former SNL cast member Cecily Strong criticized Ramona Singer during a podcast episode. Bowen commented
I think I’ve thrown away my chances of being asked back on Watch What Happens Live.
Despite these bumps in their relationship, seeing Bowen on Andy’s show now seems to indicate they have moved past their differences. However, it doesn’t erase the intense atmosphere at SNL, highlighted by his recent admission.
The drama continues beyond individual relationships. As season 50 approaches its premiere on September 28th, several longtime cast members are moving on. Punkie Johnson announced her departure after four seasons in an Instagram video, and Molly Kearney, the show’s first non-binary cast member, who joined in 2022, also shared they would not be returning for the new season with an emotional Instagram post celebrating their time on the show.
Follow Us