Arnav’s Campaign For “Touch Me Not” (15 Pics)

by

Thinking of touching biohazard containers, molten lava, toxic chemicals, and venomous frogs? Let me save you the trouble – it’s like playing ‘Hot Potato’ with danger! And trust me, high-voltage equipment is not the latest trend in handshakes! Just remember, some things are best left untouched. Stay safe, folks!  #NotMyBrightIdea #SafetyFirst #HandsOff” #touchmenot awareness by #ArnaV

More info: pin.it

#1 Poisonous Frog

Arnav&#8217;s Campaign For &#8220;Touch Me Not&#8221; (15 Pics)

#2 Volcano

Arnav&#8217;s Campaign For &#8220;Touch Me Not&#8221; (15 Pics)

#3 Shark

Arnav&#8217;s Campaign For &#8220;Touch Me Not&#8221; (15 Pics)

#4 Puffer Fish

Arnav&#8217;s Campaign For &#8220;Touch Me Not&#8221; (15 Pics)

#5 Hot Stove

Arnav&#8217;s Campaign For &#8220;Touch Me Not&#8221; (15 Pics)

#6 Boiling Water

Arnav&#8217;s Campaign For &#8220;Touch Me Not&#8221; (15 Pics)

#7 Venomous Spider

Arnav&#8217;s Campaign For &#8220;Touch Me Not&#8221; (15 Pics)

#8 Beehive

Arnav&#8217;s Campaign For &#8220;Touch Me Not&#8221; (15 Pics)

#9 Poisonous Mushroom

Arnav&#8217;s Campaign For &#8220;Touch Me Not&#8221; (15 Pics)

#10 Broken Glass

Arnav&#8217;s Campaign For &#8220;Touch Me Not&#8221; (15 Pics)

#11 Snake

Arnav&#8217;s Campaign For &#8220;Touch Me Not&#8221; (15 Pics)

#12 Cactus

Arnav&#8217;s Campaign For &#8220;Touch Me Not&#8221; (15 Pics)

#13 Chemicals

Arnav&#8217;s Campaign For &#8220;Touch Me Not&#8221; (15 Pics)

#14 Fire

Arnav&#8217;s Campaign For &#8220;Touch Me Not&#8221; (15 Pics)

#15 Electricity

Arnav&#8217;s Campaign For &#8220;Touch Me Not&#8221; (15 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Cat Has Been Guarding Her Little Human Since Before He Was Born
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Star Vs. The Forces of Evil Review: It All Comes Together
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2017
This Online Group Collects Images Of Historical Mementos People Randomly Found And Here’re 30 Of The Most Interesting Ones
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Kitten And Owlet Become Best Friends And Nap Buddies
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“He Drowned”: Woman Prays That DIL Loses Someone That She Loves, Gets What She Wished For
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.