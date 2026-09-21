Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn

by

It’s not surprising that some people literally hate their workplace and do it just for the money. From a hostile work environment to office politics, anything can trigger this hatred. But being stuck with a toxic manager is one major reason. The fact that a movie was made about it (Horrible Bosses) speaks volumes.

One man went online to share how his cruel boss crossed many boundaries, constantly harassed him, and also owed him money. Finally sick of the torment and of not getting his money back, the employee pulled off the most epic revenge, wrecking the boss’s life. Scroll down to find out what he did!

Sometimes, bosses get away with their toxic shenanigans

Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn

magnific (not the actual photo)

Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn

But this man went nuclear on his boss for harassing him and refusing to pay back the money he had borrowed

Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn

volodymyr-t / magnific (not the actual photo)

Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn

JockBbcBoy

Netizens cheered the poster for pulling off the perfect revenge

Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn

A few people held the poster accountable for not being smart about his actions

Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn
Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Nicole Kidman Sparks Controversy After Seemingly Pushing Salma Hayek Away In Heated Exchange
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Imogen Poots: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jun, 3, 2026
Client Thinks They Can Get Out Of Paying A Programmer, Find Out They Messed With The Wrong Guy
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
White House Intern Group Photo Sparks a Searing “Get Out” Meme
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2018
This Online Group Celebrates Sentences That Probably No One Has Ever Thought Of Before, Here Are 50 Of The Best (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Several Guest Hosts Announced For The Daily Show Following Trevor Noah’s Departure
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2022