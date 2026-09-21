Boss Starts Behaving Like A Major Creep Towards Employee, Everything Takes An Even Darker Turn

It’s not surprising that some people literally hate their workplace and do it just for the money. From a hostile work environment to office politics, anything can trigger this hatred. But being stuck with a toxic manager is one major reason. The fact that a movie was made about it (Horrible Bosses) speaks volumes.
One man went online to share how his cruel boss crossed many boundaries, constantly harassed him, and also owed him money. Finally sick of the torment and of not getting his money back, the employee pulled off the most epic revenge, wrecking the boss’s life. Scroll down to find out what he did!
Sometimes, bosses get away with their toxic shenanigans
magnific (not the actual photo)
But this man went nuclear on his boss for harassing him and refusing to pay back the money he had borrowed
volodymyr-t / magnific (not the actual photo)
Netizens cheered the poster for pulling off the perfect revenge
A few people held the poster accountable for not being smart about his actions
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