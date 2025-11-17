“A Boring Dystopia”: 50 Highly Disturbing Posts That Reveal We’re Already Living Through An Apocalypse (New Pics)

Dystopia is a world or society in which people lead wretched, dehumanized, and fearful lives.
If you need a more vivid example, think of the novel The Children of Men (1992), by P.D. James where the human population has become infertile and lost all interest in politics, allowing the authorities to install various regulations such as mass “voluntary” suicides by the elderly, rampant cruel treatment toward prisoners of the state, and mandatory sperm testing and female inspections. Fatalism, boredom, crime, and religious hysteria are abundant, and it’s not that pretty.
While such an environment might seem possible only in fiction, there is a subreddit whose members think we’re actually on our way to making it a reality. It’s called ‘A Boring Dystopia‘ and these folks regularly share real-life examples of what they believe to be societal decay. Here are some of them.
#1 One Of The Two Remaining Northern White Rhinos In The World, Guarded 24 Hours A Day To Guard Against Poachers
Image source: princess-sewerslide
#2 A Gallery Owner Was Arrested After Leaving A 10-Foot Heroin Spoon Sculpture Outside Oxycontin Maker Purdue Pharma
Image source: wiedmaier
#3 Three Socioeconomic Classes In The Philippines
Image source: dapperKillerWhale
#4 First Time I’ve Seen A Message Like This On A Vehicle
Image source: Mc_Ribe
#5 There’s Nothing Good About Goodwill
Image source: may_sun
#6 Cheerfully Snipping Some Plastic Soda Packaging To ~save The Turtles~ And Realizing I Fully Expect This To End Up In The Ocean
Image source: i_just_haveaquestion
#7 Imagine getting hit by a freakin’ UwU shell
Image source: UnderstandingJaded13
#8 The Wheel Of Fugitives
Image source: Sugarfree-Sugarmommy
#9 Nike Sending Plastic They’ve Taken From The Environment To Show They Care About The Planet. Wrapped In Plastic
Image source: kingsley2
#10 The System Is Broken
Image source: papyrussurypap
#11 The American Dream
Image source: –Anarchaeopteryx–
#12 Passenger Photo While Plane Flew Near East Palestine, Ohio … Chemical Fire After Train Derailed
Image source: Limegem3
#13 Why We Have Curfews, Can’t Make It Illegal To Protest, But Can Make It Illegal If There’s A Curfew
Image source: lineallyHurt
#14 U.S. Wealth Inequality
Image source: NullSurplus
#15 A Beer Bottle Discovered At Challenger Deep, The Deepest Point On Earth At -35,000ft
Image source: GR34SE
#16 Ah The Good Old Times
Image source: maarrutks
#17 Words Fail Me
Image source: emil_
#18 Findings From An Undercover Shein Investigation
Image source: lilac-latte
#19 Huangjuewan Interchange
Image source: reddit.com
#20 McDonald’s In The 1980s Compared To Today
Image source: RonSwazy
#21 Won This At The Xmas Bingo At Work
Image source: CrumpetBadger
#22 Malthus Would’ve Blushed Looking At This
Image source: Flimsy-Map8750
#23 Feel Like This Fits Too Well. The Rich Stay Rich/Get Richer
Image source: Robertorgan81
#24 Privatized Prisons Lead To More Inmates, Longer Sentences, Study Finds
Image source: StcStasi
#25 Mumbai, India. The Divide Between The Richest People In India vs. One Of The Poorest. Extreme Wealth Inequality On Display
Image source: dapperKillerWhale
#26 My Wage Cage. Nature Is Begging Me To Leave!
Image source: let-shit-go
#27 Silicon Valley Everyone
Image source: Cranberryvacuum
#28 I Can’t Put The Feeling Of This Picture Into Words
Image source: not_andrew_a
#29 Middle Class Neighborhood In Dubai, UAE
Image source: sikeig
#30 Crime Against Humanity, But Ecological
Image source: RonaldDoal
#31 Not Even Death Stops Work
Image source: Ironlord456
#32 This Old Toys R Us Is Now A Gun Store
Image source: teedeeguantru
#33 A Stroll Through The Ruins. Parisians Rioting Against Pension Reform
Image source: dapperKillerWhale
#34 Most Grateful Employer
Image source: Drostiiwu
#35 UK’s Oldest First-Time Buyer Finally Gets His Own Bungalow Aged 86
Image source: guppygirl103
#36 Local Supermarket Has Started To Put A Protective Barrier Around The Employees Whilst They Put The Reduced Food Out On The Shelves. Out Of Shot Is A Horde Of Eager Pensioners Ready To Pounce
Image source: tonypotenza
#37 £2100 Per Month For This Airbnb In Central London
Image source: Round-Beyond5477
#38 Get Back To Work Toilets
Image source: flappy-doodles
#39 Londoners Trying To Survive Like
Image source: SNVOR
#40 “Finally, No Human Employees At Our Grey Minimalist Mcdonalds”
Image source: sailorsensi
#41 Can’t Even Get A Bathroom Break At Home
Image source: 1100101001101
#42 No Worries
Image source: Adorablyflow
#43 Sacred Advertising
Image source: Logan_Mac
#44 It Will Cost An Extra $50 To Use The Fridge In My Hotel Suite
Image source: diddone119
#45 The Matrix Is Here
Image source: English999
#46 El Salvador – Center For The Confinement Of Terrorism (Cecot)
Image source: plopplopfizzfizz1
#47 We Steal Your Water And Sell It Back To You
Image source: Artistic-Monitor4566
#48 This Packaging Uses An Optical Illusion To Make The Vegetables Look More Green
Image source: NitroThunderBird
#49 Paid Toilets With Ad Displays Instead Of Mirrors
Image source: vegan__atheist
#50 When A Billboard Is More Important Than A View. A New Way To Crush The Souls Of Office Workers
Image source: kittybeer
