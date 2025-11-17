“A Boring Dystopia”: 50 Highly Disturbing Posts That Reveal We’re Already Living Through An Apocalypse (New Pics)

Dystopia is a world or society in which people lead wretched, dehumanized, and fearful lives.

If you need a more vivid example, think of the novel The Children of Men (1992), by P.D. James where the human population has become infertile and lost all interest in politics, allowing the authorities to install various regulations such as mass “voluntary” suicides by the elderly, rampant cruel treatment toward prisoners of the state, and mandatory sperm testing and female inspections. Fatalism, boredom, crime, and religious hysteria are abundant, and it’s not that pretty.

While such an environment might seem possible only in fiction, there is a subreddit whose members think we’re actually on our way to making it a reality. It’s called ‘A Boring Dystopia‘ and these folks regularly share real-life examples of what they believe to be societal decay. Here are some of them.

#1 One Of The Two Remaining Northern White Rhinos In The World, Guarded 24 Hours A Day To Guard Against Poachers

Image source: princess-sewerslide

#2 A Gallery Owner Was Arrested After Leaving A 10-Foot Heroin Spoon Sculpture Outside Oxycontin Maker Purdue Pharma

Image source: wiedmaier

#3 Three Socioeconomic Classes In The Philippines

Image source: dapperKillerWhale

#4 First Time I’ve Seen A Message Like This On A Vehicle

Image source: Mc_Ribe

#5 There’s Nothing Good About Goodwill

Image source: may_sun

#6 Cheerfully Snipping Some Plastic Soda Packaging To ~save The Turtles~ And Realizing I Fully Expect This To End Up In The Ocean

Image source: i_just_haveaquestion

#7 Imagine getting hit by a freakin’ UwU shell

Image source: UnderstandingJaded13

#8 The Wheel Of Fugitives

Image source: Sugarfree-Sugarmommy

#9 Nike Sending Plastic They’ve Taken From The Environment To Show They Care About The Planet. Wrapped In Plastic

Image source: kingsley2

#10 The System Is Broken

Image source: papyrussurypap

#11 The American Dream

Image source: –Anarchaeopteryx–

#12 Passenger Photo While Plane Flew Near East Palestine, Ohio … Chemical Fire After Train Derailed

Image source: Limegem3

#13 Why We Have Curfews, Can’t Make It Illegal To Protest, But Can Make It Illegal If There’s A Curfew

Image source: lineallyHurt

#14 U.S. Wealth Inequality

Image source: NullSurplus

#15 A Beer Bottle Discovered At Challenger Deep, The Deepest Point On Earth At -35,000ft

Image source: GR34SE

#16 Ah The Good Old Times

Image source: maarrutks

#17 Words Fail Me

Image source: emil_

#18 Findings From An Undercover Shein Investigation

Image source: lilac-latte

#19 Huangjuewan Interchange

Image source: reddit.com

#20 McDonald’s In The 1980s Compared To Today

Image source: RonSwazy

#21 Won This At The Xmas Bingo At Work

Image source: CrumpetBadger

#22 Malthus Would’ve Blushed Looking At This

Image source: Flimsy-Map8750

#23 Feel Like This Fits Too Well. The Rich Stay Rich/Get Richer

Image source: Robertorgan81

#24 Privatized Prisons Lead To More Inmates, Longer Sentences, Study Finds

Image source: StcStasi

#25 Mumbai, India. The Divide Between The Richest People In India vs. One Of The Poorest. Extreme Wealth Inequality On Display

Image source: dapperKillerWhale

#26 My Wage Cage. Nature Is Begging Me To Leave!

Image source: let-shit-go

#27 Silicon Valley Everyone

Image source: Cranberryvacuum

#28 I Can’t Put The Feeling Of This Picture Into Words

Image source: not_andrew_a

#29 Middle Class Neighborhood In Dubai, UAE

Image source: sikeig

#30 Crime Against Humanity, But Ecological

Image source: RonaldDoal

#31 Not Even Death Stops Work

Image source: Ironlord456

#32 This Old Toys R Us Is Now A Gun Store

Image source: teedeeguantru

#33 A Stroll Through The Ruins. Parisians Rioting Against Pension Reform

Image source: dapperKillerWhale

#34 Most Grateful Employer

Image source: Drostiiwu

#35 UK’s Oldest First-Time Buyer Finally Gets His Own Bungalow Aged 86

Image source: guppygirl103

#36 Local Supermarket Has Started To Put A Protective Barrier Around The Employees Whilst They Put The Reduced Food Out On The Shelves. Out Of Shot Is A Horde Of Eager Pensioners Ready To Pounce

Image source: tonypotenza

#37 £2100 Per Month For This Airbnb In Central London

Image source: Round-Beyond5477

#38 Get Back To Work Toilets

Image source: flappy-doodles

#39 Londoners Trying To Survive Like

Image source: SNVOR

#40 “Finally, No Human Employees At Our Grey Minimalist Mcdonalds”

Image source: sailorsensi

#41 Can’t Even Get A Bathroom Break At Home

Image source: 1100101001101

#42 No Worries

Image source: Adorablyflow

#43 Sacred Advertising

Image source: Logan_Mac

#44 It Will Cost An Extra $50 To Use The Fridge In My Hotel Suite

Image source: diddone119

#45 The Matrix Is Here

Image source: English999

#46 El Salvador – Center For The Confinement Of Terrorism (Cecot)

Image source: plopplopfizzfizz1

#47 We Steal Your Water And Sell It Back To You

Image source: Artistic-Monitor4566

#48 This Packaging Uses An Optical Illusion To Make The Vegetables Look More Green

Image source: NitroThunderBird

#49 Paid Toilets With Ad Displays Instead Of Mirrors

Image source: vegan__atheist

#50 When A Billboard Is More Important Than A View. A New Way To Crush The Souls Of Office Workers

Image source: kittybeer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
