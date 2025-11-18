“I’m With The Boomers On This One”: 50 People Name Things They Think Older Generations Got Right

Boomers are often known for their slightly dated opinions, but who said we can’t agree with them once in a while? After all, they made significant contributions to music (rock and roll!), led various social movements, and implanted many important work and family values into the upcoming generations.
So when reddit user Youssef4573 asked netizens what was something they agreed with Boomers, they shared without hesitation. Down below, you’ll find a list of things that the older generation was right about. From unnecessary abbreviations and store apps to learning how to DIY and socialize, there’s a grain of truth in each of these Boomers’ opinions.
Bored Panda also reached out to “The Greater Generation: In Defense of the Baby Boom Legacy” author Leonard Steinhorn, who kindly agreed to tell us more about Boomers.
#1
For the love of all that is holy, can we fix the audio in movies so that the music and sound FX aren’t drowning out the dialogue?
#2
Every store/service does not need an app.
#3
I want to talk to a person in customer service, not a machine.
#4
I do not want to create an account to order from your site 1 time! I do not want to be on your email list. I’m literally going to forget you exist after I get my order.
#5
Not everything needs to be smart and connect to the internet.
#6
Dislike for influencers or the idealization to become one.
#7
No, I don’t need everything in my car to be electronic, some stuff need buttons
#8
F**k those QR code menus. Extremely annoying in foreign countries when data is expensive.
#9
I want to be an owner of what I paid for, not a “subscriber”.
#10
Kids shouldn’t be on phones or iPads all the time. It makes them weird.
#11
Be aware & courteous in your behaviour in public & social settings:
Don’t yell-talk while a musician is playing at a concert. Talk between songs or go to the lobby.
Wait for a whistle/stoppage of play at a sporting event to get out of your seat, it you can.
Don’t talk on speakerphone in public.
Use headphones for phone songs/games/videos.
If the waiting room/subway/bus is crowded, you bag does not get its own seat.
Don’t douse yourself in perfume before a flight.
Being considerate of how we affect others around us is basic manners and bare-minimum-level empathy.
#12
Social media is rotting people’s minds, creating widespread mental illness, and destroying the social fabric.
#13
Sometimes you just need to “suck it up, buttercup.” Not everything has to be accommodated because you don’t like it or it makes you slightly uncomfortable.
#14
As a teacher, actually disciplining your kids, and holding them accountable. This gentle parenting bs is not it.
#15
Not letting your children rule the roost. When did it become acceptable to let your kids back talk to you, slap you, climb all over s**t in public places? etc etc etc. As we’ve gone about raising ours I’ve witnessed so many parents around us just let these behaviours slide. It’s kind of sad when I’m the one saying things like “Did I just hear you just say that to your mom?!?!?!?! That is not ok. You go and apologize right now!!”. Then I get this stunned “deer in headlights” look back that tells me they aren’t used to someone calling them out on their behaviour.
#16
Having 25 checkout lanes with only 2 open during busy shopping times. Ridiculous.
#17
Social Security, if you’re paying/paid into it, you deserve the returns when you retire.
#18
They don’t make appliances like they used to.
#19
What about you watch the concert directly instead of through the screen of your phone/tablet? 🤔
#20
When I was your age, you only had to pay for a video game once to own it.
#21
A kid in 2024 should have the same freedom to exist unsupervised and move about their community independently as a boomer did growing up.
#22
You shouldn’t have to label Tide Pods as inedible.
#23
Wearing your waistband down around your thighs just looks silly. I have trouble not assuming a person wearing their pants like this is an imbecile.
#24
Physical bound paper books vs. electronic. I’m staring at screens all day for work and play, I’d like at least one (effortless) pass time to not involve a screen.
#25
Searching for a short question on Google should quickly and easily get me to a short answer. IN TEXT. Plainly and simply.
Go away YouTubers with fifty reaction emojis. P**s off blogs with fifty ads and a 500-word essay before even beginning to get to the point.
#26
The power button shouldn’t be camouflaged black on black and hidden in the most inaccessible place.
#27
Just because I’m in public doesn’t mean I want to be filmed. Yeah I know legally you can but common courtesy people..
#28
I was gifted a bluetooth meat thermometer a couple of years ago. It was full of bells and whistles and the only way you could read the temperature is through an app on your phone. Tried using it a couple of times but eventually got frustrated with it, the battery ran out very quickly and it’s now relegated to the back of a cupboard.
I just want something I can jam into the meat that gives me an instant temperature reading on the thing itself. Absolutely no need to reinvent the wheel.
#29
I don’t want an electronic ticket on my phone, Give me a paper ticket.
*puck Ticketmaster!*
#30
Car keys being apps on phones. No thanks, keys have been around a long time. There is a reason.
#31
My dad (a solid boomer) has been saying that ALL politicians are crooks since he became disenchanted with politics around the Nixon era. He was starry eyed before that, trying to make social change, yada yada. He still votes, but holds his nose. Can’t say I disagree with him.
#32
Everyone just seems so precious about themselves. Everyone is obsessed with their attachment styles, ‘manifesting’, and what flavor of neuro-divergent they are.
I appreciate people being self aware or even going to therapy but so many people just jump on these trendy bandwagons or just want to feel special or different. I think social media obsession probably propagates this.
#33
Learning DIY skills is crucial. I had basically zero DIY skills when I bought my house because I had lived in apartments for so long and I’ve had to learn a lot. YouTube tutorials are absolutely clutch.
#34
Do we really need all of these abbreviations? Does anyone know how to punctuate or use proper grammar anymore? Can these kids today read cursive?
#35
No freaking calls on speaker.
Also, absolutely no social media scrolling/listening to music/playing games on speaker.
#36
I DO NOT GIVE FACEBOOK PERMISSION TO USE MY PHOTOS.
#37
Kids/teens are statistically spending *far* more time indoors since the 2000s and it is absolutely terrible for their physical and mental health. The cause of this is predominantly addictive indoor entertainment media, including social media and video games. And as a result youth are having their social and physical development stunted.
I think there is a lot of shame and denial in regards to this one. It makes the new generation sound a bit lame and pathetic. But… its true. Every single study ever done on this topic has largely come to this conclusion. It’s happening, its bad, and we know what is causing it.
#38
Food delivery services are a complete ripoff and if you use them regularly you’re terrible with money. Get off my lawn.
#39
Cancel culture is unnecessary and will suck all the fun out of society.
#40
We’re all on our phones too much, to the point that social skills/considerations are degrading rapidly.
#41
Newer music does actually suck.
#42
People in our generation are far, far too sensitive.
Don’t get it twisted, empathy is by and large a good thing and it takes some *serious* doing for me to say it’s gone too far. But collectively we’ve become people who are willing to throw every last bit of energy fighting against every slight, and making sure *our* pet cause gets top billing to the point of fighting amongst each other *even if we’re in almost complete agreement otherwise*. Emotional energy – like any other kind of energy – is very much a finite resource. Whereas boomers could at least generally agree to disagree and get on with things (obvious cross-wielding exceptions doth apply).
Culturally we’ve lost sight of the adage of “winning the battle, losing the war”.
#43
Talking to people. There is a lot more depth to the interaction when you have it vs just text.
#44
Cashierless stores are abhorrent.
#45
Digital Parking Meters
So rather than throwing a few coins in your meter, you have to now get your license plate #, get your meter number, go to the meter station, stand in line with everyone waiting to pay their meter, then you’re set.
It’s an unnecessary amount of extra steps.
I don’t carry cash much anymore, but I can hide a small amount of coin in my car to quickly pay a meter.
#46
Asking to speak to someone’s manager isn’t always a bad thing. How it’s been characterized that just the action alone is some kind of karen behavior is beyond me…. So the yutes want to take the side of the companies trying to rip us all off now?
#47
Discipline in schools is a good thing. Used to be any adult could discipline a misbehaving child. Kids have no fear of adults these days.
#48
Writing thank you notes. My generation this has gone by the wayside but I really like it.
Also keeping up with phone calls. My mom is great about keeping up with her friends. I just sent them texts or comment on their social media photos.
#49
There comes a point where obsessing about your mental health is harmful. And avoiding life in order to ‘deal’ with is counter productive. Often the solution is to keep yourself active and make smaller changes than just throwing your hands up and saying you need to stop working and go on benefits.
#50
Learning how to work on/maintain your cars. People are really getting to a point of reliance on shops because they simply can’t do basic maintenance. Sure, it takes a few tools as well, but that’s a one-time (typically) and multi use expense.
Ironically, you can look up pretty much any job on any vehicle on YouTube and get a pretty good idea of how to do it. Saves you a ton of money, and you are learning something new.
You don’t need to know how to disassemble the whole engine to get to the crankshaft or anything, but learn to do your own oil, change your own filters, etc. Your pocket book will thank you, and on most cars, this is still a 20-minute job.
