Bonnie Blue’s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: “She Chose To Do This To Herself”

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Adult content creator Bonnie Blue, who made headlines in early June for inviting 100 men to participate in her baby shower, drew attention this week for her notably aged appearance.

A picture of the 27-year-old went viral on X, amassing 4 million views, showing her flashing an exaggerated smile.

The expression caused her eyes to squint and her cheeks to appear more hollow, accentuating features such as crow’s feet and deep smile lines.

Social media users wasted little time weighing in, with reactions ranging from playful jabs to harsher criticisms.

“She looks 27 leap years old,” one commenter quipped, while another said her line of work had stolen “the soul and light” of her eyes and face.

A new Bonnie Blue picture has left netizens stunned, with many claiming she looks much older than her age

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

The zoomed-in picture of Blue appeared to be taken inside a car, with the arms of her co-passengers visible.

While the image depicted a candid moment of the creator enjoying downtime with her close ones, social media insisted on focusing on the downside, namely, her signs of aging.

Bonnie Blue’s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: “She Chose To Do This To Herself”

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

“Good lord, I have seen 50-year-olds with shallower crow’s feet,” one commented.

“Whoever she is, she spent way too much time in the sun,” a second added.

A third said Blue looks “27 going on 47,” while a fourth attributed her aged visage to “modern lifestyle and health habits like vaping, and extreme tanning trends.”

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: nazirshakir133

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: heyitslilylane

The next went on to link Blue’s profession to her physical appearance, hypothesizing that soliciting with several men is the factor responsible for her worn-down look.

“St. Thomas Aquinas wrote in the 1200s that ‘the body adjusts itself to the operations of the soul.’ As usual, he was absolutely right,” they said.

“She chose to do this to herself,” a separate user said in agreement.

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

Blue’s supporters, however, defended her against the claims and criticisms.

“I’ve been with about 3,000 men and still look pretty young. It has nothing to do with sleeping around,” one said. 

A second argued that how the mom-to-be looks in the picture is simply the look of a “natural” woman her age.

“I suppose you like women in full makeup trying not to show any emotion so that their face doesn’t move and show a wrinkle,” they voiced.

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: bonnieblue/TikTok

“It’s just the pregnancy hormones,” claimed a third.

Bonnie Blue is scheduled to deliver her baby, whose gender she has kept hidden, in November.

Blue shared various eyebrow-raising videos from her baby shower, quickly turning the event into a scandal

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: _Sampixels

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: FellowshipofUK

The adult entertainer confirmed that 112 men took part in her baby shower on June 6.

The guests arrived in groups of between five and ten throughout the day.

They played games involving nappies, teddies, and baby food. However, things went awry when the men performed a variety of X-rated acts that concluded with them urinating on Blue.

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: bonnieblue/TikTok

The drama only deepened thereafter, with three men—fellow adult creators Jak White, Tommy Lee, and Owain Liang—suggesting they could be the father of Blue’s child.

The men were also present at Blue’s February 7 “breeding mission” in London, where she had intimate relations with 400 men.

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: bonnieblueheir/TikTok

White spoke to Us Weekly about the possibility of Blue expecting his child, saying, “I thought, ‘Oh gosh, I was actually there then.’ Like, God, she actually got pregnant from it.” 

Earlier in February, he told the magazine that he was gay and that the experience of participating in Blue’s “breeding” event was “strange” for him.

Liang, for his part, joked about the possibility of being the father of Blue’s child. 

“I could be the dad. If it comes out with a little beard and a mullet, then it’s definitely mine,” he said.

Lee was more serious in his approach, expressing worry about being the one who got Blue pregnant. 

“I don’t think there’s anything you can do about it,” he, however, added.

Bonnie Blue claimed to have experienced fertility challenges in the past

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: john_kulju

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: GarbageHuman24/X

Blue, who was married to her childhood sweetheart, Oliver Davidson, from February 2022 to November 2023, told Us Weekly in March that she struggled to conceive during their marriage.

“I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled, and I’d have to go the IVF route,” she said when asked about the possibility of getting pregnant during one of her adult events.

“I wish I could say I might get pregnant; however, I’m not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally,” she lamented.

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: mick_g_w

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

In her interview, she also outlined how she plans to raise her child.

Blue said she would keep her child away from the glare of the adult entertainment industry and would make sure she herself is objectified less for the child’s sake.

“There’ll be a very strict line once the baby’s here regarding what’s shown and how much is shown,” she said.

“She is the portrait of Dorian Grey,” a netizen remarked

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: DebPutnam9

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: slimewadgoopin

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: LGTweets07

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: Phonix_reborn

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: IMPERATORAUS

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: LisaHH1984

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: The_Technodrome

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: cursed_babe

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: Callixtis

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: PlanetOfMemes

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: MarkTho92967291

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Appearance Triggers Shock Amid Baby Shower Scandal: &#8220;She Chose To Do This To Herself&#8221;

Image credits: BettieFetish

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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