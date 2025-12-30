The 2025 Bad Manner Awards Go To These Celebrities, According To A Etiquette Expert

As 2025 comes to a close, etiquette expert Laura Windsor is sharing her take on the most chaotic moments in celebrity culture this year.
After keeping “a watchful eye over celebrities and their behavior over the past 365 days,” Windsor has made her picks for the 2025 BMAs (Bad Manner Awards).
With stars constantly under the spotlight, even a split-second reaction or a poorly chosen comment can spark outrage, and in some cases, overshadow an entire career moment.
Image credits: laurawindsoretiquette
Whether it was Millie Bobby Brown’s “rude” confrontation with paparazzi on the red carpet or Lily Allen airing deeply personal details about her failed marriage to David Harbour, 2025 delivered no shortage of etiquette missteps, according to the woman often dubbed the “Queen of Etiquette.”
Drawing from her professional insight into modern manners, social conduct, and public decorum, Windsor breaks down which celebrity moments crossed the line, and why they left such a sour taste.
Here are the celebrities taking home the 2025 Bad Manner Awards.
#1 Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Stranger Things’ 5 Red Carpet Outburst
While red carpets are meant to be “mutually beneficial” for actors and the media, Millie Bobby Brown sparked a tense viral moment at the Stranger Things Season 5 London premiere in November 2025.
Caught on video, the 21-year-old actress abruptly stopped posing in her boudoir-style dress and snapped at photographers who instructed her to “smile” for the photos.
Brown refused to comply and fired back, “Smile? You smile!” accompanied by a finger wag, before storming off the carpet.
Etiquette expert Laura Windsor noted that while it’s easy to empathize, especially with the pressures Millie faces “when the media constantly hounds” her, red carpets are “controlled environments, and part of the actor’s job is to grin and pose for the cameras.”
Windsor added, “Rather than lash out, perhaps she should direct her rudeness at the system. The media is just doing its job… Never bite the hand that sustains you, Millie!”
Within minutes, the clip of Millie wagging her finger at the photographer spread across all social media platforms, sparking a heated debate.
Fans were split. Some praised the Enola Holmes star for setting boundaries in an industry where stars are expected to perform on command, while others sided with the photographers, insisting professionalism comes first.
One critic wrote, “The anger at photographers is juvenile. Photographers tell people to smile. It’s part of their job.”
Others noted that Brown is a new mother, likely tired and stressed, citing her age and her decision to adopt a baby girl with her husband Jake Bongiovi earlier this year.
The news was confirmed by the couple on Instagram in August, writing, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”
One fan quipped, “She’s got that mommy anger!!” while another wrote, “This mother is tired.”
Image source: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic, Mike Marsland/WireImage
#2 Lily Allen Airing Marital Dirty Laundry In ‘West End Girl’
In October this year, British singer-songwriter Lily Allen returned after a seven-year hiatus to the music industry with her album West End Girl.
Her new album contained intricate details of the dissolution of her marriage to Stranger Things star David Harbour, following over a year of the couple’s separation.
Over 14 tracks, the 40-year-old artist chronicled heartbreak, betrayal, and mental exhaustion, including her discovery of Harbour’s alleged three-year affair.
Allen even called him a “4chan stan” and “s*x add*ct,” revealing graphic specifics about the evidence she claims to have found.
Laura noted that while fans may empathize with Allen’s emotional journey, “the rudeness doesn’t lie in her ‘break up’ album;” it lies in airing private matters publicly.
She explained, “It puts the relationship under a microscope for all to hear and becomes disrespectful and crass. Discretion is key. What happens in your private life should stay just that – private.”
Earlier, in an interview, Allen addressed the longstanding question fans had, whether the album was real or a work of imagination.
She said that her new musical project was indeed written during a difficult period and described the songs as a mix of truth and fantasy.
“It’s not a cruel album. I don’t feel like I’m being mean. It was just the feelings I was processing at the time,” she explained.
Fans also noted that the album appeared to chronicle her emotional journey almost chronologically, from moving to New York and starting a new life with Harbour, to uncovering his alleged affairs and navigating an open-marriage arrangement, and finally reaching acceptance in the closing track, Fruityloop.
Regardless of artistic intent, Windsor argues that turning private marital matters into public fodder crosses the line, as Allen dragged her “ex into what seems like a public trial.”
Image source: Nicky J Sims/Getty Images, Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
#3 Lauren Sánchez’s Fashion Upstages President Donald Trump’s Inauguration
Lauren Sánchez found herself at the center of a major etiquette debate after attending President Donald Trump’s second inauguration in January 2025.
According to critics, the wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos managed to upstage both the President and First Lady through her fashion choice at the highly formal political event.
Lauren drew widespread attention for wearing a white pantsuit layered over a white lace br*, which was fully visible beneath the matching blazer.
While the outfit may have been meticulously styled, many viewers felt it was wildly “inappropriate” for a formal state occasion.
Etiquette expert Laura was particularly critical of the choice, arguing that situational awareness matters more than fashion statements.
Windsor explained, “You may be wearing the best-tailored suit of all time, but being situationally inappropriate shows a lack of emotional intelligence. You are drawing attention away from the main character and the occasion.”
She added that true etiquette is rooted in restraint over attention-seeking, emphasizing the importance of knowing when to fade into the background rather than adopting a “me-first” mentality.
“Respect for others should always come before ‘my visibility matters more.’”
Viewers also described the outfit as “tacky,” “disrespectful,” and ill-suited for a presidential inauguration, especially when contrasted with the more conservative attire worn by other high-profile attendees, including Priscilla Chan.
“Class can’t be bought,” one user wrote, while another commented, “She should’ve checked the dress code.”
The criticism intensified as high-profile commentators, including Megyn Kelly, weighed in, reigniting debates about decorum, visibility, and respect at formal state events.
Kelly claimed that Sánchez looked like a “h**ker,” adding that she showed “no class, no dignity, and no respect.”
Image source: Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images, Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images
#4 Selena Gomez’s Wedding Snub Of Her Kidney Donor, Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco earlier this year in a lavish ceremony held at a 70-acre private estate just north of Santa Barbara, California.
The star-studded wedding was attended by an A-list guest list that included Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, Steve Martin, and others.
However, the absence of Francia Raisa, Selena’s former best friend and kidney donor, quickly became impossible to ignore.
Raisa, who famously donated one of her kidneys to Gomez in 2017 when the singer was battling severe complications from lupus, was nowhere to be seen at the ceremony.
Her name did not appear on confirmed guest lists, nor was she featured in any photos from the event.
The omission immediately sparked backlash online, with fans questioning how someone who had quite literally saved the newly married singer’s life was excluded from her wedding day.
One fan of Raisa commented, “You should have been the guest of honor. You’re her hero.”
The same sentiments were echoed by Laura, who questioned, “So someone literally saves your life and you don’t invite them to your wedding?” calling the decision “somewhat brutal and ungracious.”
The expert stressed that practicing gratitude is not performative but foundational, noting that genuinely happy people tend to be “kind, generous, and forgiving,” a quality Francia appeared to demonstrate despite the snub.
“I know she’s getting married, and I’m very happy for her. She has a life, she is already a billionaire, and I am grateful that I could do that for her,” the 37-year-old actress said during an interview.
Selena and Francia have had a complicated history in the years following the transplant, including reported fallouts over Selena’s lifestyle choices, her drinking after the transplant, her 2022 documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, in which she did not address the life-saving donation, and Gomez’s comment that Taylor Swift was her “only friend in the industry.”
Raisa later confirmed that they did not speak for nearly a year following the documentary’s release.
However, the How I Met Your Father star has also emphasized that organ donation should not come with expectations of developing or maintaining a bond with the recipient.
Despite this, many accused Gomez’s team of orchestrating “damage control” after Raisa’s “gracious” comments about donation resurfaced online around the time of her marriage.
“Moral lesson: Never share your kidney with anyone,” echoed the internet in unison.
Image source: franciaraisa, selenagomez
#5 Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Entitled Behavior At Charity Event
Despite repeated pleas for privacy in recent years, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were more public than ever throughout 2025.
Last month, the Sussexes attended notable Hollywood figure Kris Jenner’s 007-themed 70th birthday party, hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at their Beverly Hills mansion.
While Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner both posted photos with the former royals, the images were quickly deleted within hours of going live.
It was later reported that Meghan and Harry had requested that no photos of them inside the birthday bash be shared publicly, which may explain why the reality stars removed the images from their social media accounts altogether.
Windsor took issue with the request, arguing that it crossed a clear social boundary.
“You cannot accept a party invitation hosted by one of the most documented families in the world and expect privacy,” she said.
She further argued, “Asking hosts to erase content after benefitting from their hospitality and exposure is not only rude but arrogant, and slightly naïve. It screams entitlement – thinking that your privacy tops everyone else’s.”
Another moment that drew criticism from both etiquette experts and the internet came during the couple’s appearance at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 earlier in February.
Several members of the veteran community accused them of turning the event into a self-centered spectacle, particularly after footage surfaced showing the couple riding in a golf cart past disabled veterans, smiling and waving, rather than walking among participants to greet them personally.
High-ranking former military personnel reportedly felt that wounded athletes were treated as “secondary figures,” while critics also took aim at the couple’s frequent public displays of affection during official ceremonies, which many viewed as performative.
Meghan’s “lengthy” opening speech, referencing her personal life and parenting anecdotes, was also heavily criticized for detracting from the Games’ focus on service, sacrifice, and recovery, with some accusing her of making the moment “about herself.”
Further scrutiny followed reports that Meghan departed from the Games after just five days, leaving Harry to finish the event alone, a decision many deemed a “poor choice.”
One netizen complained online at the time, “She has NO place in charity work. Constantly putting attention on herself instead of the worthy cause.”
Windsor’s choice of the non-active royal couple aligns with Ranker’s “Most Disliked Celebrities” of 2025, a real-time, crowd-sourced ranking where over 94,000 users cast votes this year.
The Suits star claimed the No. 1 spot on the 2025 list, while her husband appeared at No. 5 on the leaderboard.
Image source: John Nacion/WireImage, Joe Scarnici/MLB Photos via Getty Images
#6 Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz’s Family Snub At Vow Renewal
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz found themselves at the center of a fresh etiquette storm following their lavish vow renewal ceremony in August 2025.
While the couple originally tied the knot in 2022, their decision to reaffirm their vows three years later sparked renewed scrutiny, particularly due to who was not in attendance.
Held at an opulent estate in Westchester County, the celebration reportedly hosted around 200 guests, most of whom were members of the Peltz family, including Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson Peltz and her mother Claudia, who were publicly honored during the ceremony.
Notably absent, however, were Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, along with his siblings and extended family.
According to sources close to the Beckhams, the family was left “heartbroken” by both the lack of an invitation and Brooklyn’s emotional tribute during the ceremony, which reportedly praised Nicola’s family at length while failing to mention his own.
The decision was said to be Brooklyn’s alone, with insiders emphasizing that he wanted to acknowledge the Peltz family as a more consistent source of support in his life.
The “Queen of Etiquette” was unequivocal in her assessment of the situation, arguing that excluding close family from such a milestone is a serious breach of etiquette.
“Excluding close family members is humiliating for those left behind, especially when it’s done so publicly,” she noted, calling the display “a lack of general good manners and tolerance.”
Windsor further echoed the criticism of the vow renewal, which a source had previously called “a gratuitous display of obscene wealth” that turned what should have been a symbol of unity into a divisive event.
“It denotes a lack of emotional maturity,” Windsor added, pointing to an inability to maintain healthy relationships with one’s nearest and dearest.
The tension appeared to extend beyond the ceremony itself.
Brooklyn and Nicola were also absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations in May, despite reportedly being in London at the time.
Sources claimed the couple neither attended the main event nor reached out privately, further deepening the rift.
Victoria Beckham’s social media posts from the celebration notably excluded any mention of Brooklyn, fueling speculation of a fractured family dynamic.
While some critics accused Nicola of isolating her husband from his family, others defended her, suggesting she has simply encouraged him to stand his ground against what she allegedly views as “toxic” and “performative” behavior from his parents.
Regardless of where blame lies, Windsor maintains that weddings and vow renewals are meant to foster togetherness, not draw lines.
“Love certainly does not conquer all here,” she concluded. “Weddings are meant to be a sign of unity, not a game of who’s in and who’s out.”
Image source: brooklynpeltzbeckham, Karwai Tang/WireImage
