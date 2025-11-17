45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Could one truly claim to have lived if they never experienced the thrill of finding a vintage treasure for a low low price? While sure, it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, its expanding popularity fostered a new community of vintage enthusiasts who showcase their discoveries, and we are here for it!
From cute vintage dresses to fashionable accessories, we have collected a list of the most amazing vintage finds that are not only in perfect condition but also look way more fashionable than our regular clothes these days. Have you ever found something particularly memorable you have and treasure to this day? Share it in the comments!
To learn all the ins and outs of thrifting and vintage fashion, Bored Panda reached out to Brogan Simons, E-commerce Team Manager of Thrifted.com and Verena, founder and editor of the sustainability blog My Green Closet, who kindly replied with informative answers. Read the full interviews below.
#1 I Suffer From Depression And When I´m Down I Try To Cheer Myself Up By Wearing Nice Clothes. Today I Put On This Thrifted Outfit Just To Go And Get Some Milk. It Felt Really Good Wearing It So It Stayed On At Home As Well
Image source: the-mindful-pipe
#2 Too Cold For This Dress But I Still Love It
Image source: xandrachantal
#3 I Got A Wedding Dress From 1924 From An Estate Sale And I’m In Love
Image source: sammiraeart
#4 I’m A Sucker For Stripes
Image source: velevetsupernova
#5 Dior “Junon” Fall/Winter 1949/1950. One Of The Most Stunning Dresses Ever Created
Image source: reddit.com
#6 I Finally Got To Wear This Beautiful 1950s Ceil Chapman Dress – Aka The Crown Jewel Of My Collection!
Image source: forestanoire
#7 Taking Out My Dinner Jacket And Tuxedo Trousers For This Saturday. What Do You Think?
Image source: Square-Ad6692
#8 My 1940s Red Cross Uniform + Nurses Cape!
Image source: barbiedolldress
#9 Cape Weather
Image source: psychedelicvelocity
#10 My Outfit Today For High Tea!
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Photo On The Left Of My Great Grandma In Her “Roller Skating Outfit” That She Sewed And Embroidered Herself As A Teenager. Me, On The Right, Wearing Her Same Outfit 70+ Years Later
Image source: yoshiscrappyworld
#12 Very Vintage Look! How’d I Do?
Image source: BritneyNYC
#13 Jacqueline Kennedy Wednesday Addams Core 📻💵🖤🎩👜🩸
Image source: Atomic-Angel
#14 Wore An Incredible Gown From The 60s Last Night
Image source: anjschuyler
#15 I Finally Learned How To Tie My Hair Scarf Like The Factory Women Of Wwii!
Image source: Atomic-Angel
#16 The 50s Style Dress I Made For My Final Homecoming!
Image source: barbiedolldress
#17 What Does Anyone Think Of This
Image source: Civil_Sprinkles_6761
#18 Everything Is Vintage Except The Boots. Still On The Hunt For A Yellow Purse But We Make Do With What We Have 💛
Image source: Im_actually_satan
#19 My Outfit I Wore For A Vintage Weekender Recently!
Image source: Lincolnshire_Rocker
#20 My 1950s Inspired Swim Set!
Image source: barbiedolldress
#21 What Would You Call This Style?
Image source: Whatsername_XX
#22 I Found This Amazing Vintage Dress For Only $6.99 At My Local Thrift Store!
Image source: littlebabyfruitbat
#23 Vintage Evening Dress, Spring/Summer 1944
Image source: Milly197
#24 Claudia Cape And Dress – Vintage 1950s Inspired Outfit
Image source: Milly197
#25 I Love This Community! Okay Here’s Another 70s Bell Bottom Jumpsuit. It’s Nice To Share Pieces Here With People Who Appreciate Vintage!
Image source: throwawayelmao
#26 A Vintage “Starry Night” Costume, 1926
Image source: Milly197
#27 Though My Girlfriend Wore A Modern Dress, I Took The Opportunity To Wear My 98 Year Old Tuxedo. I Very Much Enjoyed Finally Getting To Wear This And Getting To Do So On The Birthday Of Someone I Love So Dearly
Image source: Cowboy-greaseball_62
#28 My Boots Arrived
Image source: ohsodelightful
#29 Bought These Gorgeous 70’s Frye Boots Off Depop Recently And They Frame My Tattoos So Nicely
Image source: HoneyyBadgers
#30 The Vintage Gunne Sax Dress I Wore For My Wedding, It Was My Dream Dress 🥰
Image source: The_Answer_Is_42__
#31 This Is My Vintage Beaded Wedding Gown! Circa 1960’s, I Bought It For $800 Three Years Ago After Spotting It In A Thrift Shop Window. It’s Made Entirely Of Crystals, Weighs About 15lbs & I Was Told It Belonged To A “Canadian Celebrity”. Very Stoked To Finally Marry My Person In It This Fall ❤️
Image source: Travellingtrex
#32 Blue Vintage Dress With Pearl Button Accent!
Image source: BritneyNYC
#33 Used A Vintage Gunne Sax For My Halloween Look This Year
Image source: Cuntsuela
#34 My 60s 18th Birthday Party!!🌼🧡🌈
Image source: Mochiiparadise
#35 I Went To A Vintage Car Show!
Image source: lotus_kitchen
#36 My Marilyn Monroe Inspired Look For Junior Prom!
Image source: barbiedolldress
#37 My 1920’s Fit To Go To A Broadway Show
Image source: Sam5559
#38 Dressing Appropriately For The Season
Image source: Meigei
#39 Found This Beautiful Blue Vintage Wedding Dress At A Local Thrift Shop
Image source: Delindlin
#40 My Coworker Told Me That I Remind Her Of An Old Lady But In A Good Way
Image source: Atomic-Angel
#41 Vintage 70s Satin Disco Bell Bottom Set
Image source: throwawayelmao
#42 I Bought This Fabulous 60s/70s Dress And Had A Fun Photoshoot With My Friend!
Image source: barbiedolldress
#43 I Made These Flares With 1976 Laura Ashley Fabric And Then Made A Matching Scarf!
Image source: Issy_Allen
#44 Work Fit From Yesterday !
Image source: corvoattanopng
#45 Vintage Find At The Thrift Store :) 70’s I Think????
Image source: insomnia_fields
