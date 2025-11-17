45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Could one truly claim to have lived if they never experienced the thrill of finding a vintage treasure for a low low price? While sure, it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, its expanding popularity fostered a new community of vintage enthusiasts who showcase their discoveries, and we are here for it!

From cute vintage dresses to fashionable accessories, we have collected a list of the most amazing vintage finds that are not only in perfect condition but also look way more fashionable than our regular clothes these days. Have you ever found something particularly memorable you have and treasure to this day? Share it in the comments!

To learn all the ins and outs of thrifting and vintage fashion, Bored Panda reached out to Brogan Simons, E-commerce Team Manager of Thrifted.com and Verena, founder and editor of the sustainability blog My Green Closet, who kindly replied with informative answers. Read the full interviews below.

More info: thrifted.com | Instagram | Facebook | mygreencloset.com | Instagram | Youtube

#1 I Suffer From Depression And When I´m Down I Try To Cheer Myself Up By Wearing Nice Clothes. Today I Put On This Thrifted Outfit Just To Go And Get Some Milk. It Felt Really Good Wearing It So It Stayed On At Home As Well

Image source: the-mindful-pipe

#2 Too Cold For This Dress But I Still Love It

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: xandrachantal

#3 I Got A Wedding Dress From 1924 From An Estate Sale And I’m In Love

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: sammiraeart

#4 I’m A Sucker For Stripes

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: velevetsupernova

#5 Dior “Junon” Fall/Winter 1949/1950. One Of The Most Stunning Dresses Ever Created

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: reddit.com

#6 I Finally Got To Wear This Beautiful 1950s Ceil Chapman Dress – Aka The Crown Jewel Of My Collection!

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: forestanoire

#7 Taking Out My Dinner Jacket And Tuxedo Trousers For This Saturday. What Do You Think?

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Square-Ad6692

#8 My 1940s Red Cross Uniform + Nurses Cape!

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: barbiedolldress

#9 Cape Weather

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: psychedelicvelocity

#10 My Outfit Today For High Tea!

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Photo On The Left Of My Great Grandma In Her “Roller Skating Outfit” That She Sewed And Embroidered Herself As A Teenager. Me, On The Right, Wearing Her Same Outfit 70+ Years Later

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: yoshiscrappyworld

#12 Very Vintage Look! How’d I Do?

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: BritneyNYC

#13 Jacqueline Kennedy Wednesday Addams Core 📻💵🖤🎩👜🩸

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Atomic-Angel

#14 Wore An Incredible Gown From The 60s Last Night

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: anjschuyler

#15 I Finally Learned How To Tie My Hair Scarf Like The Factory Women Of Wwii!

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Atomic-Angel

#16 The 50s Style Dress I Made For My Final Homecoming!

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: barbiedolldress

#17 What Does Anyone Think Of This

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Civil_Sprinkles_6761

#18 Everything Is Vintage Except The Boots. Still On The Hunt For A Yellow Purse But We Make Do With What We Have 💛

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Im_actually_satan

#19 My Outfit I Wore For A Vintage Weekender Recently!

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Lincolnshire_Rocker

#20 My 1950s Inspired Swim Set!

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: barbiedolldress

#21 What Would You Call This Style?

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Whatsername_XX

#22 I Found This Amazing Vintage Dress For Only $6.99 At My Local Thrift Store!

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: littlebabyfruitbat

#23 Vintage Evening Dress, Spring/Summer 1944

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Milly197

#24 Claudia Cape And Dress – Vintage 1950s Inspired Outfit

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Milly197

#25 I Love This Community! Okay Here’s Another 70s Bell Bottom Jumpsuit. It’s Nice To Share Pieces Here With People Who Appreciate Vintage!

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: throwawayelmao

#26 A Vintage “Starry Night” Costume, 1926

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Milly197

#27 Though My Girlfriend Wore A Modern Dress, I Took The Opportunity To Wear My 98 Year Old Tuxedo. I Very Much Enjoyed Finally Getting To Wear This And Getting To Do So On The Birthday Of Someone I Love So Dearly

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Cowboy-greaseball_62

#28 My Boots Arrived

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: ohsodelightful

#29 Bought These Gorgeous 70’s Frye Boots Off Depop Recently And They Frame My Tattoos So Nicely

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: HoneyyBadgers

#30 The Vintage Gunne Sax Dress I Wore For My Wedding, It Was My Dream Dress 🥰

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: The_Answer_Is_42__

#31 This Is My Vintage Beaded Wedding Gown! Circa 1960’s, I Bought It For $800 Three Years Ago After Spotting It In A Thrift Shop Window. It’s Made Entirely Of Crystals, Weighs About 15lbs & I Was Told It Belonged To A “Canadian Celebrity”. Very Stoked To Finally Marry My Person In It This Fall ❤️

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Travellingtrex

#32 Blue Vintage Dress With Pearl Button Accent!

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: BritneyNYC

#33 Used A Vintage Gunne Sax For My Halloween Look This Year

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Cuntsuela

#34 My 60s 18th Birthday Party!!🌼🧡🌈

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Mochiiparadise

#35 I Went To A Vintage Car Show!

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: lotus_kitchen

#36 My Marilyn Monroe Inspired Look For Junior Prom!

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: barbiedolldress

#37 My 1920’s Fit To Go To A Broadway Show

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Sam5559

#38 Dressing Appropriately For The Season

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Meigei

#39 Found This Beautiful Blue Vintage Wedding Dress At A Local Thrift Shop

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Delindlin

#40 My Coworker Told Me That I Remind Her Of An Old Lady But In A Good Way

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Atomic-Angel

#41 Vintage 70s Satin Disco Bell Bottom Set

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: throwawayelmao

#42 I Bought This Fabulous 60s/70s Dress And Had A Fun Photoshoot With My Friend!

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: barbiedolldress

#43 I Made These Flares With 1976 Laura Ashley Fabric And Then Made A Matching Scarf!

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: Issy_Allen

#44 Work Fit From Yesterday !

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: corvoattanopng

#45 Vintage Find At The Thrift Store :) 70’s I Think????

45 Times People Scored Big-Time When Thrifting And Shared Their Vintage Finds Online

Image source: insomnia_fields

