30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

by

Do you know what time it is? It’s cat o’clock! And that means only one thing—we’re about to serve you a huge dose of cat content. This time, the spotlight is on the cats of Iran.

The stray felines living on the streets of Tehran are the main focus of Akbar Mehrinezhad’s work. We first discovered these impressive cat portraits when featuring one of his images in a previous post showcasing fascinating shots from around the world. Today, we’re excited to share with you some creative, cute, and often funny shots documenting the everyday lives of these strays by this Iranian photographer. Some of the photos look as if a cat stole the camera to take a crazy selfie, while others capture charming interactions between cats and people.

Scroll down to see the selection of pictures we’ve chosen for you and to learn more about Akbar from our interview.

More info: Instagram

#1

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#2

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#3

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#4

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#5

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#6

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#7

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#8

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#9

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#10

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#11

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#12

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#13

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#14

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#15

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#16

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#17

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#18

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#19

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#20

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#21

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#22

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#23

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#24

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#25

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#26

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#27

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#28

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#29

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

#30

30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Image source: akbar_mehrinezhad

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
35 Times Tall People Hilariously Overshadowed Short People
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Break The Rules Of The Toy Industry By Dressing Action Heroes In Barbie Fashion
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Stupidest Thing You Did As A Kid? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Collection Of Amazing Sunrays In The Forest In The Netherlands
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Twitter User Puts Sir Patrick Stewart Side By Side With Matching Vacuums, And It’s Hilariously Accurate (14 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
40 Random Pics From The Internet That Are So Weird They’re Funny, As Shared On This Twitter Account
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.