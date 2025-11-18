30 Photos Featuring Cat-Tastic Moments Captured By This Photographer

Do you know what time it is? It’s cat o’clock! And that means only one thing—we’re about to serve you a huge dose of cat content. This time, the spotlight is on the cats of Iran.
The stray felines living on the streets of Tehran are the main focus of Akbar Mehrinezhad’s work. We first discovered these impressive cat portraits when featuring one of his images in a previous post showcasing fascinating shots from around the world. Today, we’re excited to share with you some creative, cute, and often funny shots documenting the everyday lives of these strays by this Iranian photographer. Some of the photos look as if a cat stole the camera to take a crazy selfie, while others capture charming interactions between cats and people.
Scroll down to see the selection of pictures we’ve chosen for you and to learn more about Akbar from our interview.
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
