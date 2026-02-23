“Who’s The Dad?”: Bonnie Blue Announces She’s Pregnant After 400-Men Challenge

Just weeks after making headlines for her controversial stunt of getting intimate with 400 men without protection, adult content creator Bonnie Blue recently broke the internet by announcing that she is pregnant.
Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, previously claimed she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours and hosted an infamous “breeding mission” on February 7 at a private, multimillion-pound Georgian mansion in central London.
In a YouTube video uploaded yesterday, February 22, Blue shared footage of herself taking a pregnancy test after days of feeling unwell.
“This sounds like Freddy Krueger’s origin story,” joked one netizen as wild reactions flooded social media following the announcement.
Adult star Bonnie Blue sparked an intense internet frenzy after surprising people with an unexpected pregnancy announcement yesterday
Image credits: channel 4
During the so-called “breeding mission,” approximately 400 men participated.
According to Bonnie Blue, they were all tested for STIs beforehand, as the event was organized without the use of protection.
Reportedly, unlike her previous events that focused on “number games,” the primary objective of this latest gathering was to conceive a child.
Image credits: bonnieblue
She allegedly postponed the original January date to February 7 to align with her peak fertility window and prioritized men who were most eager to become fathers.
To maximize her chances of conceiving, Blue offered a “fast pass” to the front of the seven-hour queue to men she believed had the “strongest swimmers.”
In an interview with Us Weekly, she said, “I was concerned I’d drown with the amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day. I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue.”
Image credits: bonnieblue
Image credits: excelUnfiltered
Now, in a YouTube vlog documenting her life, Bonnie shared a video titled Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant, with the description, “Bonnie Blue’s Breeding Mission was a success!”
She told viewers, “I’ve been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine. Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I’m wanting to eat instantly, else I will be sick.”
The 26-year-old content creator revealed the news in a YouTube video after participating in a controversial “breeding mission” earlier this month
Image credits: BonnieBluexox
After taking a bath and applying a face mask, the adult star took a pregnancy test, admitting she felt “a little bit nervous.”
She then told the camera the test was positive, saying, “It’s like half pink, half white. Kinda looks like a drumstick, actually. Guys… I am definitely pregnant, fully pregnant.”
Bonnie later shared footage from a medical clinic, where an ultrasound technician reportedly confirmed the pregnancy.
Image credits: thetalesoftayls
According to Blue, the doctor told her it was “one baby,” not twins, and estimated that conception occurred “11, 12, 13 days ago,” aligning with the date of the 400-men event.
The announcement sparked a mix of humorous reactions and fierce backlash online.
One user jokingly questioned, “WHO’S THE DAD? BONNIE BLUE’S PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT SPARKS ‘COULD BE ONE OF 5,000’ INTERNET MELTDOWN!”
Another wrote, “Well what did you think was gonna happen? Now time for my favorite game show: Who Da Baby Daddy?”
Image credits: BonnieBluexox
“That baby’s gonna need a PowerPoint presentation titled Possible Fathers. I’m logging off. The internet has won today,” quipped a third netizen.
“Imagine being the kid of 400 fathers. $10 from each, Generation wealth unlocked…”
Meanwhile, comparisons quickly surfaced to Maury Povich’s legendary daytime talk show, Maury, which was widely known for its high-drama paternity test segments.
Many netizens expressed concern for Blue’s “unborn child,” given the controversial circumstances
Image credits: BonnieBluexox
One netizen said, “She definitely will be needing Maury Povich to find out who is the father,” while another commented, “Maury could make this a series to find the father.”
Others echoed similar sentiments, with one adding, “That could have been the most epic episode of Maury ever.”
“Maury is like, we are gonna need a bigger studio!”
The show famously featured episodes with multiple potential fathers, culminating in Povich’s iconic line, “You are (not) the father,” when test results were revealed.
Image credits: BonnieBluexox
Image credits: CodeNomad_
Since Povich retired in 2022, many online jokes have suggested that Bonnie might be the only person capable of “forcing him out of retirement” to handle the paperwork and determine the “dad of the child.”
However, Blue has claimed that she collected DNA samples and contact details from all participants while organizing the event in order to identify the father, or the “winner,” through future testing.
Bonnie hosted the event in London, where she reportedly slept with 400 men without protection in an attempt to conceive a child
Image credits: BonnieBluexox
The announcement also surprised many, as Bonnie has previously shared that she struggled with long-term fertility issues and attempted to conceive for several years with her ex-partner, Oliver “Ollie” Davidson, before their 2023 split, but was unsuccessful.
She previously told Us Weekly, “I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled, and I’d have to go down the IVF route. So I wish I could say I might get pregnant; however, I’m not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally.”
Moreover, in a YouTube video from February last year, Bonnie told documentary maker Josh Lee Spooner, “I would never, ever lie about pregnancy,” deeming it a “step too far.”
Explaining her stance, Blue opened up about her infertility struggles, describing it as “the most lonely experience.”
“So if I was to have seen someone joking about pregnancy I wouldn’t have seen the funny side of it.”
For now, although the announcement came directly from Bonnie, she has not revealed the identity of the potential father.
“My concern is for the unborn child. Imagine what you’ll go through growing up as BB’s child. The bullying, your mates’ piercing words…” wrote one netizen
