These Gentlemen Traveling With Stormtrooper Helmets Are Taking Instagram Travel By Storm

by

After the infamous fall of the Galactic Empire, the surviving Stormtroopers were scattered all over the galaxy. A few of them landed on a system called Earth, waiting impatiently for orders. But to no avail. Without the Empire to fight for, these troopers sold all their Imperial vehicle parts, lugged their backpacks, and began to travel the world.

“Adventure. Hmmpf! Excitement. A Jedi craves not these things.”

But a Stormtrooper certainly does! These Stormtroopers are taking Instagram by storm. Pun intended!

More info: tenthousandstrangers.com

Ubud Palace, Bali, Indonesia

These Gentlemen Traveling With Stormtrooper Helmets Are Taking Instagram Travel By Storm

Image credits: @rostwortrooper

Iberostar Rose Hall Suites & Luxury Spa, Montego Bay, Jamaica

These Gentlemen Traveling With Stormtrooper Helmets Are Taking Instagram Travel By Storm

Image credits: @thetrooperdude

Dujiangyan Panda Base, Chengdu, China

These Gentlemen Traveling With Stormtrooper Helmets Are Taking Instagram Travel By Storm

Image credits: @that.stormtrooper.kid

San Diego Comic-Con, California, USA

These Gentlemen Traveling With Stormtrooper Helmets Are Taking Instagram Travel By Storm

Image credits: @yandutrooper_official

Jabal Sawda, Abha, Saudi Arabia

These Gentlemen Traveling With Stormtrooper Helmets Are Taking Instagram Travel By Storm

Image credits: @troopertravelsph

Burning Man, Black Rock City, Nevada, USA

These Gentlemen Traveling With Stormtrooper Helmets Are Taking Instagram Travel By Storm

Image credits: @smoothimperial

Geelong, Victoria, Australia

These Gentlemen Traveling With Stormtrooper Helmets Are Taking Instagram Travel By Storm

Image credits: @geelongtrooper

The Colosseum, Rome, Italy

These Gentlemen Traveling With Stormtrooper Helmets Are Taking Instagram Travel By Storm

Image credits: @that.stormtrooper.guy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Smash 1.02 Recap: Who Won the Role of Marilyn?
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2010
Matthew McConaughey: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
I Created Meowdern Art By Mixing Classical Art With Cats
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Trevor Noah Tells Fox News to “Shut Up and Dribble” For Not Addressing Gun Control
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2018
33 People Reveal The Most Shocking Family Secrets They Uncovered And The Internet Is Lost For Words
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
every South Park special
Every South Park Special
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.