These Gentlemen Traveling With Stormtrooper Helmets Are Taking Instagram Travel By Storm

After the infamous fall of the Galactic Empire, the surviving Stormtroopers were scattered all over the galaxy. A few of them landed on a system called Earth, waiting impatiently for orders. But to no avail. Without the Empire to fight for, these troopers sold all their Imperial vehicle parts, lugged their backpacks, and began to travel the world.
“Adventure. Hmmpf! Excitement. A Jedi craves not these things.”
But a Stormtrooper certainly does! These Stormtroopers are taking Instagram by storm. Pun intended!
More info: tenthousandstrangers.com
Ubud Palace, Bali, Indonesia
Image credits: @rostwortrooper
Iberostar Rose Hall Suites & Luxury Spa, Montego Bay, Jamaica
Image credits: @thetrooperdude
Dujiangyan Panda Base, Chengdu, China
Image credits: @that.stormtrooper.kid
San Diego Comic-Con, California, USA
Image credits: @yandutrooper_official
Jabal Sawda, Abha, Saudi Arabia
Image credits: @troopertravelsph
Burning Man, Black Rock City, Nevada, USA
Image credits: @smoothimperial
Geelong, Victoria, Australia
Image credits: @geelongtrooper
The Colosseum, Rome, Italy
Image credits: @that.stormtrooper.guy
Follow Us