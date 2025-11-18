Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Book Or Book Series? (Closed)

Hi! I love to read and my favorite book series is Warrior Cats, what’s yours?
#1
Okay I have two
Heartstopper and Keeper of the Lost Cities
Heartstopper is just… well, perfect. Especially for people struggling with their sexuality/gender identity
Keeper of the Lost Cities is an absolute work of art with 10 books currently and the last two of the way. The ships are amazing and the plot is so immersive
#2
The dork diaries
#3
Hooky, DaVinci’s Cat, Pax, Scary Stories for Young Foxes, KOTLC, The Skandar Series, the Nevermoor Series, all of Carl Hiassan’s books, and so much more!
#4
Warrior cats
#5
I like Warrior cats too snowkit! Sad that he died.
#6
Keeper of the Lost Cities, The House in the Cerulean Sea, PJO Universe..
Ugh there are so many
#7
The Burning Sky! A really underrated fantasy series with the PERFECT romance arc.
#8
Luv reading as well!
I love:
Wings Of Fire
Babysitters Club
My Name is Faithful Plum
ANYTHING war related or from Morris Gletzman or Micheal Morpurgo
and
Sweet Valley Twins.
All fantastic books and great authors :)
#9
So hard to choose favourites!
I love Michael Connelley books, anything by John Marsden, The Matilda series by Jackie French, Emma by Jane Austen, Redwall series by Brian Jacques and heaps more.
#10
The Witcher series by Andrzej Sapkowski. Looking forwards to his new book which should be released worldwide early next year.
