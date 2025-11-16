In 2019 I Dedicated Each Day To Drawing Endangered Animals, And Here Are 25 Of My Best Ones

by

I’ve dedicated 2019 to a cause that is very close to my heart and that is biodiversity conservation. The challenge was to draw an endangered animal each day for the whole year, raising awareness and using my art as a means of giving a voice to animals that WE have pushed toward extinction. For more on this challenge see here.

Nature boundlessly inspires us all, but the truth is that it’s disappearing at a rate faster than ever before. We are the first generation that has a clear picture of the value of nature and the enormous impact we have on it, and we may be the last that can act to reverse this trend.

#1 Arabian Leopard

Critically endangered.

#2 Diademed Sifaka

Critically endangered.

#3 Golden Bamboo Lemur

Critically endangered.

#4 The Red-Shanked Douc Suffers

Endangered.

#5 Demonic Poison Frog

Critically endangered.

#6 Dama Gazelle

Critically endangered.

#7 Californian Condor

Critically endangered.

#8 Red Fronted Macaw

Critically endangered.

#9 Green Eyed Frog

Vulnerable.

#10 Giant Otter

Endangered.

#11 Long-Whiskered Owlet

Vulnerable.

#12 Lowland Anoa

Endangered.

#13 Rondo Dwarf Galago

Critically endangered.

#14 Malayan Sun Bear

Vulnerable.

#15 New Guinea Harpy Eagle

Vulnerable.

#16 The Mauritius Fody

Endangered.

#17 Nelson’s Antelope Squirrel

Endangered.

#18 Oncilla

Vulnerable.

#19 Akehekohe

Critically endangered.

#20 Antiguan Racer

Critically endangered.

#21 Black Winged Starling

Critically endangered.

#22 Saint Lucia Racer

Critically endangered.

#23 Beck’s Petrel

Critically endangered.

#24 Black Sea Bass

Critically endangered.

#25 L’hoest’s Monkey

Vulnerable.

#26 Baiji

Critically endangered.

#27 Cayman Island Blue Iguana

Endangered.

#28 Negros Bleeding Heart Pigeon

Critically endangered.

#29 White Rumped Vulture

Critically endangered.

#30 Lemur Leaf Frog

Critically endangered.

#31 The Kaempfer’s Woodpecker

Endangered.

#32 Beluga

Critically endangered.

#33 Desperate Leaf Chameleon

Critically endangered.

#34 Sharp Snouted Frog

Critically endangered.

Patrick Penrose
