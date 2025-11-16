In 2019 I Dedicated Each Day To Drawing Endangered Animals, And Here Are 25 Of My Best Ones

I’ve dedicated 2019 to a cause that is very close to my heart and that is biodiversity conservation. The challenge was to draw an endangered animal each day for the whole year, raising awareness and using my art as a means of giving a voice to animals that WE have pushed toward extinction. For more on this challenge see here.
Nature boundlessly inspires us all, but the truth is that it’s disappearing at a rate faster than ever before. We are the first generation that has a clear picture of the value of nature and the enormous impact we have on it, and we may be the last that can act to reverse this trend.
#1 Arabian Leopard
Critically endangered.
#2 Diademed Sifaka
Critically endangered.
#3 Golden Bamboo Lemur
Critically endangered.
#4 The Red-Shanked Douc Suffers
Endangered.
#5 Demonic Poison Frog
Critically endangered.
#6 Dama Gazelle
Critically endangered.
#7 Californian Condor
Critically endangered.
#8 Red Fronted Macaw
Critically endangered.
#9 Green Eyed Frog
Vulnerable.
#10 Giant Otter
Endangered.
#11 Long-Whiskered Owlet
Vulnerable.
#12 Lowland Anoa
Endangered.
#13 Rondo Dwarf Galago
Critically endangered.
#14 Malayan Sun Bear
Vulnerable.
#15 New Guinea Harpy Eagle
Vulnerable.
#16 The Mauritius Fody
Endangered.
#17 Nelson’s Antelope Squirrel
Endangered.
#18 Oncilla
Vulnerable.
#19 Akehekohe
Critically endangered.
#20 Antiguan Racer
Critically endangered.
#21 Black Winged Starling
Critically endangered.
#22 Saint Lucia Racer
Critically endangered.
#23 Beck’s Petrel
Critically endangered.
#24 Black Sea Bass
Critically endangered.
#25 L’hoest’s Monkey
Vulnerable.
#26 Baiji
Critically endangered.
#27 Cayman Island Blue Iguana
Endangered.
#28 Negros Bleeding Heart Pigeon
Critically endangered.
#29 White Rumped Vulture
Critically endangered.
#30 Lemur Leaf Frog
Critically endangered.
#31 The Kaempfer’s Woodpecker
Endangered.
#32 Beluga
Critically endangered.
#33 Desperate Leaf Chameleon
Critically endangered.
#34 Sharp Snouted Frog
Critically endangered.
