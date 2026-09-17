Bobby Lee: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Bobby Lee
September 17, 1971
San Diego, California, US
55 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Bobby Lee?
Robert Young Lee Jr. is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster known for his unfiltered humor and energetic stage presence. He has cultivated a distinctive comedic voice that blends self-deprecation with sharp observational insights.
His breakout moment came as a cast member on MADtv, where he appeared from 2001 to 2009. Lee’s eight-season run on the sketch comedy show allowed him to develop numerous memorable characters, solidifying his unique brand of comedy for a wide audience.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Poway, California, Robert Young Lee Jr. was the son of Korean immigrant parents, Jeanie and Robert Lee. He also shared his childhood with his younger brother, Steve Lee.
Lee attended Poway High School, where he participated in a breakdancing team, before briefly enrolling at Palomar College. His career in comedy began after working at The Comedy Store in San Diego.
Notable Relationships
A long-term relationship marked Robert Young Lee Jr.’s personal life, particularly with Khalyla Kuhn, an influencer and content creator. The couple also collaborated on their popular podcast, TigerBelly.
Lee and Kuhn ended their ten-year relationship in 2022 but continue to co-host their popular podcast. Robert Young Lee Jr. has no children.
Career Highlights
Robert Young Lee Jr. gained widespread recognition as a cast member on MADtv from 2001 to 2009, making him the show’s first and only Asian cast member. During his tenure, he became known for his distinctive characters and improvisational style.
He expanded his reach significantly by co-hosting the highly successful podcast TigerBelly, which offers candid discussions on personal life and Asian American issues. Lee also co-hosts the popular Bad Friends podcast with Andrew Santino, further engaging a large fanbase.
Lee has also appeared in films such as Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Pineapple Express, and The Dictator, solidifying his diverse comedic footprint.
Signature Quote
“Two things, generally, for me, is what life is about. Living in the moment, is one. And No. 2 is getting out of yourself and helping other people.”
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