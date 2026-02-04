23 Of The Best Images From The Wildlife Photographer Of The Year’s People’s Choice Awards (23 Pics)

On February 4th, the global public is invited to take part in one of the most anticipated moments in wildlife photography as the Wildlife Photographer of the Year launches online voting for its iconic People’s Choice Award. Organized by the Natural History Museum, the award celebrates the images that resonate most strongly with audiences around the world.
Selected from more than 60,000 submissions, this curated shortlist features photographs that narrowly missed the final Top 100 exhibition but stood out for their creativity, originality, and technical excellence. Today, we are aiming to showcase 23 of those pictures that caught our eye the most here at Bored Panda.
#1
Photo by Alexandre Brisson.
Photo by Alexandre Brisson.
Among the nominees are emotionally charged moments that feel almost cinematic: bear cubs standing face to face on a quiet road as headlights approach, a surreal scene of flamingos gathered beneath endless power lines at dusk, and an intimate underwater ballet of dolphins moving as one. Other images reveal nature’s hidden worlds, from a detailed macro portrait of a spider that feels larger than life to a tiny crab hitching a ride atop a glowing jellyfish in the dark ocean.
#2
Photo by Will Nicholls.
Photo by Will Nicholls.
#3
Photo by Artur Tomaszek.
Photo by Artur Tomaszek.
There are also powerful reminders of conservation realities, including portraits of armed rangers standing before mountains of confiscated snares, and tender aerial views of polar bear families navigating a rapidly changing Arctic landscape. Each photograph tells a story that goes far beyond a single frame.
The People’s Choice Award gives the public the final say, turning viewers into jurors and allowing them to decide which image best represents the spirit of this year’s competition. It is a rare opportunity to engage directly with visual storytelling that blends art, science, and urgent environmental awareness on a global stage.
#4
Photo by Christopher Paetkau.
Photo by Christopher Paetkau.
#5
Photo by Dustin Chen.
Photo by Dustin Chen.
#6
Photo by Josef Stefan.
Photo by Josef Stefan.
#7
Photo by Prasenjeet Yadav.
Photo by Prasenjeet Yadav.
#8
Photo by Cecile Gabillon.
Photo by Cecile Gabillon.
#9
Photo by Charles Davis.
Photo by Charles Davis.
#10
Photo by Chris Gug.
Photo by Chris Gug.
#11
Photo by Joseph Ferraro.
Photo by Joseph Ferraro.
#12
Photo by Mogens Trolle.
Photo by Mogens Trolle.
#13
Photo by Nima Sarikhani.
Photo by Nima Sarikhani.
#14
Photo by Peter Lindel.
Photo by Peter Lindel.
#15
Photo by Daniela Anger.
Photo by Daniela Anger.
#16
Photo by Kohei Nagira.
Photo by Kohei Nagira.
#17
Photo by Lior Berman.
Photo by Lior Berman.
#18
Photo by Peter Lindel.
Photo by Peter Lindel.
#19
Photo by Thomas Hunt.
Photo by Thomas Hunt.
#20
Photo by Dvir Barkay.
Photo by Dvir Barkay.
#21
Photo by Francesco Russo.
Photo by Francesco Russo.
#22
Photo by Lalith Ekanayake.
Photo by Lalith Ekanayake.
#23
Photo by Lance van de Vyver.
Photo by Lance van de Vyver.
