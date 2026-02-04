23 Of The Best Images From The Wildlife Photographer Of The Year’s People’s Choice Awards (23 Pics)

On February 4th, the global public is invited to take part in one of the most anticipated moments in wildlife photography as the Wildlife Photographer of the Year launches online voting for its iconic People’s Choice Award. Organized by the Natural History Museum, the award celebrates the images that resonate most strongly with audiences around the world.

Selected from more than 60,000 submissions, this curated shortlist features photographs that narrowly missed the final Top 100 exhibition but stood out for their creativity, originality, and technical excellence. Today, we are aiming to showcase 23 of those pictures that caught our eye the most here at Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram | nhm.ac.uk | x.com | Facebook

#1

Photo by Alexandre Brisson.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

Among the nominees are emotionally charged moments that feel almost cinematic: bear cubs standing face to face on a quiet road as headlights approach, a surreal scene of flamingos gathered beneath endless power lines at dusk, and an intimate underwater ballet of dolphins moving as one. Other images reveal nature’s hidden worlds, from a detailed macro portrait of a spider that feels larger than life to a tiny crab hitching a ride atop a glowing jellyfish in the dark ocean.

#2

Photo by Will Nicholls.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#3

Photo by Artur Tomaszek.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

There are also powerful reminders of conservation realities, including portraits of armed rangers standing before mountains of confiscated snares, and tender aerial views of polar bear families navigating a rapidly changing Arctic landscape. Each photograph tells a story that goes far beyond a single frame.

The People’s Choice Award gives the public the final say, turning viewers into jurors and allowing them to decide which image best represents the spirit of this year’s competition. It is a rare opportunity to engage directly with visual storytelling that blends art, science, and urgent environmental awareness on a global stage.

#4

Photo by Christopher Paetkau.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#5

Photo by Dustin Chen.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#6

Photo by Josef Stefan.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#7

Photo by Prasenjeet Yadav.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#8

Photo by Cecile Gabillon.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#9

Photo by Charles Davis.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#10

Photo by Chris Gug.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#11

Photo by Joseph Ferraro.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#12

Photo by Mogens Trolle.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#13

Photo by Nima Sarikhani.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#14

Photo by Peter Lindel.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#15

Photo by Daniela Anger.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#16

Photo by Kohei Nagira.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#17

Photo by Lior Berman.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#18

Photo by Peter Lindel.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#19

Photo by Thomas Hunt.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#20

Photo by Dvir Barkay.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#21

Photo by Francesco Russo.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#22

Photo by Lalith Ekanayake.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

#23

Photo by Lance van de Vyver.

Image source: WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear

