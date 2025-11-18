50 Pics From People’s “Regrettable Past” That They Can’t Help But Cringe At (New Pics)

Once upon a time, we were younger. And boy, did some of us think we were rad, groovy, phat, fly. Maybe even lit. We might have thought we were cooler than ice cold. Frostier than Vanilla Ice. Doper than Snoop Doggy Dogg. Only to get a much-needed reality check, when looking back on our teenage photos many years later. Sock-stuffed bras, third grade early midlife crisis, that hairstyle, those leg warmers, this make-up. Cringe. And cringe again.
If you want to feel a bit better about your biggest teenage faux pas, r/blunderyears might just be the perfect place for you. With 1 million members, sharing their “dusty treasures”, you’ll soon realize you don’t have to carry your shame alone. Bored Panda has picked our personal favorites, for you to have a good (maybe even relatable) laugh at. Don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you feel better about your own younger regrets.
#1 My 8th Birthday. I Was The Only Kid That Knew How To Party
Image source: poundurbutthole
#2 By The Third Grade I Was Dressed For My Midlife Crisis
Image source: ArmadilloNo2399
#3 9 Year Old Cousin: Stepped Out Of Vogue. 8 Year Old Me: Stepped Out Of An Episode Of South Park
Image source: Sincerely_Lee
#4 I (Female) Insisted On Dressing Up As Steve Wozniak For ‘Historical Figures’ Day In Elementary School
Image source: Bbect
#5 My Friends & I Rocking Our Zoot Suits During The Swing Craze In The 90s
Image source: SomeShoeDog
#6 My Freshman Yearbook Photo (2014)
Image source: thatpilatesprincess
#7 My Mom Is Coming Out Of Her Bridesmaid’s Dress, My Dad’s Eyes Are Closed, My Brother Has His Finger Up His Nose, My Sister Has A Hand In Her Mouth, And I Am Over Being A Flower Girl
Image source: Auntie1926
#8 Yes, I Really Wore This To School…
Image source: CHEESERICESUPERSTAR
#9 The Fear Is Real. Age 15, Caught Dancing By Myself In My Room
Image source: 88kitkat808
#10 I Was Trying To Smile Like A Ninja Turtle. Doesn’t Translate Well When Actual Humans Attempt It
Image source: Aescleah9873
#11 Almost 25 Years Ago… I Used To Wrap My Hair Up With Things. This Is My Last Year Of High School Year Book Photo. 17 Years Old. Phone Cord Head Band. So Stylish! What’s A Phone Cord?!
Image source: ClamToes
#12 The Chill That Crawled Up My Spine When This Came Up On My Timeline
Image source: allgoodthings96
#13 Grandma Took Me To Get Glamour Shots At The Mall- Mom Said She Almost Had A Heart Attack First Time She Saw The Photos
Image source: laurelfrac
#14 Me – 5 Years Old, Around 1991/92
Image source: [deleted]
#15 Me, Circa ‘05, 6 Years Before Bob’s Burgers Came Out
Image source: ehoff98
#16 Homecoming, Senior Year 2003. Attending The Old Football Dance To Complain About The Music And Sulk About
Image source: vinsclortho
#17 It Was So Scratchy
Image source: Jaggedlittlepil
#18 My Husband, Circa 1987
Image source: Fitnessfan_86
#19 High School Senior Photo 2007
Image source: Walpizzle
#20 My 1994 High School Senior Yearbook Picture
Image source: starktargaryen75
#21 My First Ever School Picture. I’m Told It Made My Mother Cry
Image source: thrash-unreal
#22 My Fiancé Saw This Picture My Parents Took Of Me On A Cruise Ship And Laughed Until She Cried
Image source: SuperTurboMan
#23 Bring A Prop For School Pictures. Most Kids Brought Sports Equipment Or An Instrument. I Brought…my Ventriloquist Dummy
Image source: slukbunwalla
#24 How I Went To Senior Prom In 2000
Image source: Rob_hocker
#25 When I Was 13 My Mom And I Had Some Fun After My Deadbeat Dad “Gifted” Me A Trash Bag Of His Girlfriend’s Clothes, Left On Our Front Porch
Image source: tiny__e
#26 Used To Wear This Bunny Suit Long After It Was Age Appropriate And Theme Appropriate… In This Photo It Wasn’t Even Easter, It Was Someone’s Birthday
Image source: bokin8
#27 Mom Asked Me To Model For A “Moody” Photo Shoot. Peak 7th Grade Me
Image source: omnipresent_cat
#28 Thought I Was Cool With My “Spike Hair” No Wonder People Used To Say It Looked Like A Tsunami
Image source: jc0010
#29 Me Rockin’ TF Out Of A Mullet And Living My Best Life In Hawaii 1994
Image source: Zakkattack86
#30 I Hear This Is The Sub For Those Who Have Studied The Blade
Image source: TheRedditAppisTrash
#31 Was Feeling Myself After Finding A Loose Tassel From My Friends Couch Pillows
Image source: GreenMim
#32 Old Lady In The 80’s
Image source: Ok_Explanation5348
#33 My College Rebel Phase Was To Be The Opposite Of My Hippy Dippy Parents
Image source: Stormageadon
#34 My Friends And Family Let Me Leave The House Like This. It Was 1984, And I’m 15
Image source: deathakissaway
#35 My Wife Framed This Atrocity. 7yrs Old In 1987
Image source: Pwnspoon
#36 Dear Diary, Mood: Apathetic
Image source: NOMADofTIME
#37 I Didn’t Even Play Guitar
Image source: elephantsgraveyard
#38 That Time I Wanted To Be A Denim Druid
Image source: spacetrainz
#39 1995-1997 My Dear Grandpa Showed These To My Fiance The Night Before Our Holy Matrimony
Image source: POLARBEARBRIDE
#40 Looking Back At This Mother Daughter Photo Shoot At Disney, I Can See My Mom Was Trying So Hard To Bond With Me… Her Angsty, Awkward 13yo Daughter
Image source: Kfrow
#41 I Looked Ready To Join The Golden Girls By The Time I Was 7 In 2004. Can You Tell I Wasn’t Pleased?
Image source: sarcastrofee
#42 I Got The Jacket From The Lost And Found Box And Spray Painted My Shoes Gold In Welding Class, Myspace Delivered Too Hard Circa 2007
Image source: Garretthairless
#43 Went To School As A Girl For Halloween, Circa 2007
Image source: Garretthairless
#44 I Think This Hairstyle Was A Thing?
Image source: muffinlady90
#45 15 Years Ago
(If you care about the integrity of hair you don’t want to know how I achieved the tie dye looking bangs, and no…. My eyebrows never grew back 3x thicker than before shaving them despite my wishes.)
Image source: Ok-Artichoke-3397
#46 4th Grade 1991, Laser Background, Big Wire Frame Glasses And Ministry Shirt. Doesn’t Get Much More Early 90s Than This
Image source: Gorkymalorki
#47 Mil Killing It With Another Share: Husband Age 14
Image source: dead_thing13
#48 8th Grade, Dared To Wear Thongs And Sock Stuffed Bras To School. We Did
Image source: ggskater
#49 Oh My God
Image source: Bighawklittlehawk
#50 I Can Guarantee Protection
Image source: butchqueentype
