I Shoot Alien Worlds In Contemporary Architecture

My name is Bolek Wanat, I’m a graphic designer and a photographer from Poland. This is part of my ongoing project named “Destructures”.
De-structures are architectural images that architects do not want to see. Instead of straight lines and perfect proportions, I look for imperfections, abstractions, and title destruction in contemporary architecture. I want to show architecture that we usually don’t see – looking from afar, not seeing details, or feeding on idealized visualizations. Monochrome frames are used to focus attention on sharp, sometimes brutal shapes. In my photographs, I try to blur the perspective, and I treat the concepts of vertical and level by convention, forcing the viewer to think – what does he really see?
My photographs have been awarded, among others, by the Korean Institute of Architects, and have also been exhibited in various places in Europe.
More info: bolekwanat.com
#1 Abstract.14
#2 Abstract.28
#3 Abstract.33
#4 Abstract.34
#5 Abstract.19
#6 Abstract.31
#7 Abstract.32
#8 Abstract.30
#9 Abstract.48
