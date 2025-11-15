I Shoot Alien Worlds In Contemporary Architecture

by

My name is Bolek Wanat, I’m a graphic designer and a photographer from Poland. This is part of my ongoing project named “Destructures”.

De-structures are architectural images that architects do not want to see. Instead of straight lines and perfect proportions, I look for imperfections, abstractions, and title destruction in contemporary architecture. I want to show architecture that we usually don’t see – looking from afar, not seeing details, or feeding on idealized visualizations. Monochrome frames are used to focus attention on sharp, sometimes brutal shapes. In my photographs, I try to blur the perspective, and I treat the concepts of vertical and level by convention, forcing the viewer to think – what does he really see?

My photographs have been awarded, among others, by the Korean Institute of Architects, and have also been exhibited in various places in Europe.

More info: bolekwanat.com

#1 Abstract.14

I Shoot Alien Worlds In Contemporary Architecture

#2 Abstract.28

I Shoot Alien Worlds In Contemporary Architecture

#3 Abstract.33

I Shoot Alien Worlds In Contemporary Architecture

#4 Abstract.34

I Shoot Alien Worlds In Contemporary Architecture

#5 Abstract.19

I Shoot Alien Worlds In Contemporary Architecture

#6 Abstract.31

I Shoot Alien Worlds In Contemporary Architecture

#7 Abstract.32

I Shoot Alien Worlds In Contemporary Architecture

#8 Abstract.30

I Shoot Alien Worlds In Contemporary Architecture

#9 Abstract.48

I Shoot Alien Worlds In Contemporary Architecture

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
5 Reasons Why Modern Family Reigns Supreme as TV’s Best Comedy
3 min read
Nov, 27, 2013
Heidi Klum’s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
Korean Artist Illustrates Her Memories Of Growing Up With A Sister
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Ted Lasso
Jason Sudeikis is Bringing Ted Lasso to Apple + Series
3 min read
Oct, 21, 2019
30 Witty Fake Covers For Albums That Don’t Exist But People Wish They Did, As Shared In This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Create Jewelry For Real Succulent Lovers
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.