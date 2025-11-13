Blue-Haired Girls: My Series Of Paintings Of Female Travelers And Their Companions

“Blue-haired Girls” includes a series of paintings created with acrylic, watercolor, ink and colored pencil that depicts female travelers with companions.
These illustrations are inspired by East Asian folktales, cultures, traditions, manga, Studio Ghibli movies, webtoons.
More info: Instagram | nanditapal.com
#1 Ponyo
#2 New Friend
#3 Seasonal Blues
#4 The Girl And Her Bird
#5 Warrior
#6 Kiki’s Delivery Service
#7 Bad News
#8 Dream Of Gumiho
#9 Fade Away
#10 I Will Protect You Always
