This Adorable Blind And Deaf Dog Comforts Every Foster Pet That His Owner Brings Home And It’s Wholesome

We don’t need to tell you that dogs are wholesome beings because you probably already know that. Yet, they never stop surprising us with their compassion, loyalty, and the joy they bring us. All we have to do to deserve it is to simply be kind and take good care of them. That’s something Sheryl Smith has been doing for years. She made it her duty to rescue abandoned, mistreated and ill animals, nurse them back to health and help them find a loving home. That’s how she met her adorable dog Shiro, a puppy who recently went viral for comforting foster pets that come to his home.

More info: Facebook

Meet Shiro, a deaf and partially blind puppy who loves helping to comfort foster animals

Image credits: Sherios Shenanigans

Shiro was adopted nearly 2 years ago after a long and exhausting search for a forever home. Apparently, the cute dog who is deaf and partially blind was in 2 animal shelters and 12 foster homes. He also has been adopted 4 times just to be returned back.

Image credits: Sherios Shenanigans

However, his life has changed once he met Smith. The woman knew how much the deaf dog needed a home so she made the decision to adopt him. “He was a handful but everyone else had given up on him and we weren’t prepared to do that too,” Smith told The Dodo.

Image credits: Sherios Shenanigans

Shiro has been abandoned by so many people that it gave him crippling anxiety. “He still to this day cries in the car because he thinks he’s being dropped off somewhere else.”

Image credits: Sherios Shenanigans

Despite being a bit of a handful himself, Shiro has helped to take care of other foster pets Smith brought home. The adorable blind dog does his best to comfort the new guests and make them feel welcome up until they leave for their forever homes.

Image credits: Sherios Shenanigans

“Just after his rescue, l rescued a pregnant dog who was too sick to care for her pups so Shiro climbed in with them and started cleaning them. He’s done that with every rescue I take in. He will just sit patiently with the feral cats/kittens and bonds so strongly with them, they trust him before they trust me,” Smith explains.

Image credits: Sherios Shenanigans

The most recent friend Shiro has made is a tiny kitten named Tiny Tolley. Smith took the cute kitten in after finding out how ill and malnourished she is. Ever since Tiny Tolley entered Shiro’s home, he has never left her side.

Image credits: Sherios Shenanigans

Even after the kitty regained her strength, he waits by her crate to comfort her and once Smith puts the kitty on her lap, Shiro comes up to give her a big kiss.

Image credits: Sherios Shenanigans

While it took some time for the kitten to stop being scared of new surroundings and a big dog roaming around her, she eventually started to recover and feel better, and Shiro has helped her a lot!

Here’s how people reacted

