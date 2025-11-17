Hey Pandas, What Is The Biggest Trouble A Sibling Has Gotten You Into? (Closed)

Tell us!
#1
During the time of online classes, my brother and I used to share a bathroom. I once told my brother to quickly take a bath and go because I was busy and if he waited for me to finish my work and then take a bath he would be late for class. He didn’t listen and threw a tantrum and he got late for class. My dad got mad at me for making my brother late so he beat me and made me late to my class. I hate my brother at times
#2
#3
Me and the girl down the street got caught smoking cigarettes by her grandmother. I told my sisters and my oldest sister said I should confess to mom or I’d get in more trouble when the grandmother called. I confessed to mom and got spanked (preferred it to getting grounded). The grandmother never called.
And it wasn’t me that flushed that kotex down the toilet. I’m the one that cut dad’s tube of brylcream in half.
#4
my sister decided to draw on this table. my mom found out and got mad AT ME. she refused to listen to reasoning, like how my handwriting looked nothing like the handwriting on the table, and my sister’s was a better match. it wasnt such a big deal anyways, it was drawn with a dry-erase marker and it was easily wiped off with a wipe. its like my parents want me to be in trouble :,(
