Hey Pandas, What Is Your Biggest Insecurity? (Closed)

by

We all have things that we don’t like about ourselves. Maybe we can lift each other up!

#1

My acne, How my forehead is kinda big, I know its stupid but its just scrolling through social medias have made me upset that my stomach isnt completely flat. Like im skinny but not like skinny skinny and i hate it. There’s alot more but i just hate how i look but no one agrees with me….. :/

#2

I guess that I’m African American. I’ve had way to many times where I’ve liked someone or tried to befriend an person and they shy away from bc I’m black. I will never forget the day I told a guy I liked him and he said that he didn’t know if he could date a black girl because were so different. Like what am I a freaking cheeseburger??? I have trust issues and social anxiety so I tend to stay to myself now.

#3

Weel I’m insecure about the fact I don’t deserve my friends and I’m not good enough for them. For example they bring me extra food because I’m too nervous to buy lunch (social anxiety is a bitch) and I couldnt do the same. I couldnt support them when it comes to relationship problems since I’m aromantic and I’ve never been in a relationship and sometimes I worry that because I am given their food and I can’t help them in return I feel like I’m a burden on them.

#4

How I look. I do like my appearance most of the time but, whenever I look in the mirror and like what I see, I tend to have this little part of me telling me that I’m just not being honest with myself. I think I have got better at ignoring it over time but the insecurity is still there.

#5

My face…I’m just SO ugly! I have a mouthful of braces with a bunch of extra stuff because of my messed up teeth, I have tons of acne, and I’m WAY too skinny!

#6

uh. my stretch marks. I usually just cover them up a lot :I

#7

Anxiety that my mom abused me for because she had some weird christian view that unless she wanted a mentally I’ll child she would never get one

#8

My belly… Im in the lower 45% weight class… (12-13 years old)
But I still think that I am rather fat. I tried losing weight but my mom tells me I need to grow so I eat ALOT every day……………………………………..

#9

my social life also

#10

Okay, so most of the time I don’t care about my body, but I just wanna know; do girls (or guys im bi) care about if my pp is circumsized or not. Sometimes I kinda worry about it.

