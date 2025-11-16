Hey Pandas, Do You Want To Vent? Here Is The Place To Do It (Closed)

I just want to listen to people’s problems!
#1
Background
One time I was singing to p**s someone off and the orchestra teacher said I sounded really good
My mom is kinda a b!Tch
So we were watching AGT and I said “I think I could make it to the second round” AS A JOKE and she said “for what?” So I think I’m a pretty decent singer so I said singing. She then went on to tell me I could never get on to AGT and that I probably thought I sounded better then I actually am. I said the thing about the teacher and toy know what she said??? “So?”
Well mother, someone who used to be in choir said I sounded really good. I think counts for SOMETHING in this world and toy know the f**k what? Imma try and sign up for AGT just to see if I get accepted.
I won’t but I wish I could to prove a point. I have a sob story all laid out because that’s like the thing they like. It goes like this
In 7th grade… My dog stepped on a bee 😫
Kidding.
In 7th grade I was outed to the whole school as bisexual and have suffered from bullying ever since. I’ve been called the f word and thinking I’ll date anyone. I have been bullied because of my hight.(I’m like 4’8 or 4’9) just snide comments like the pre school is over that way, and things like that. My mom didn’t really think I could do this so I’m here to have fun and prove her wrong.
Sorry this is super long lol
#2
My cousin is dating a girl and now my grandparents and aunt and uncle are shunning her and they’re trying to get my parents to pick a side and I’m just so angry at my family for being awful to her. She’s literally an adult if she wants to date a girl she should be able to. I’m super happy for her personally and I hate that other people are so angry. Luckily my parents are awesome and they won’t shun her too. They even want to meet her girlfriend. I also can’t say anything about this to my family because I eavesdropped to learn it so I would probably get in trouble.
#3
I have a friend that is the epitome of toxicity. I’m not exaggerating. Yesterday to be precise I was out skateboarding with some friends and she decides to walk over to my house (we live live ten houses away from each other) even tho in my text I said “I’m out skating with friends” and Yk the normal person would say, “oh well they are out. Must mean they aren’t home.” Anyways, she gets to my house and FaceTimes me telling me to open the door (which I locked bc I’m like a mile away from home) and she’s going off on me for not being home. I hang up on her and she then proceeds to text me “have fun with ur ugly azz biotch rat of friends.” And we had this whole ordeal over it because she can’t effing read a text right. And she still judges me about the way I dress and stuff. Like I told her that today I’m going to get some fishnets for an outfit I’m planning and she goes “ur a wannabe baddie” for no reason whatsoever. But my mom basically won’t let me drop her because I’m “like a big sister to her”. Sorry this was really long I just don’t rlly have anyone to tell this to. Thank you
#4
I have a love/ hate relationship with my sister and grandma
#5
I had a really messed up life and this new friend came along and walked me through it. Life is much better now, but she thinks she still needs to ‘hold my hand’ but I’m ready to fly! I feel frustrated and suffocated!
#6
I am on a soccer team with my ex bestie who is super toxic. She tried to get my other best friends to drop me. I hate her but I have to keep the peace cuz well we are on the same team. Plus we have a lot of friends in common. I hate her more than I can say but I can’t do anything. I keep dreaming of vengeance and I know exactly how I would do it but I can’t. We go to the same middle school so I have access to her stuff but if I get caught I will get kicked off the student council. And I worked soooooo hard to get on I had to fill out an application and go through interviews. I got picked as 30 out of 70 so I don’t just wanna throw it away. And the most painful part is we have been friends since kindergarten. I can’t believe she betrayed me like this. In burns and aches and stabs it’s like I’m drowning in sadness. A start crying when I think about it. And I am a vengeful person but I can’t do anything
#7
I think I have a toxic friend, (let’s just call her W because her name starts with W ) she used to be kind and funny and she was really nice and she was also very pretty. She and this other girl was BFFs with me, until (I guess) something in her mind clicked when a new boy (who was best friends with the other girl) came into our friend group two years ago. Now she goes around saying to the other girl that only she (W) can be her BFF and that I am not the other girl’s BFF. She and the other girl and the new boy (and three other people who was the boy’s BFF and other people) started to hang out a lot, and my seat was always the edge of the table during lunch break, sometimes there would be an empty spot next to me but everyone would rather share a seat than sit there.
The last straw was that when my grandpa passed away in hospital I wasn’t there for a whole week at school, but They. Didn’t. Freaking. Notice.
So I just switched to sitting by myself, and no one asked me any questions and they just went about like normal. I literally cut them off.
The most horrible thing about it is that I’m not sure if it’s true she’s dysfunctional, or I’m just unconsciously making it up, because yes I enjoy making stuff up sometimes. I’m dysfunctional. And I have megalophobia, Thalassophobia, and ultimate fear of heights. Which is even weirder. And another weird thing is that I’m completely numb about the 1 year of having 0 friends whatsoever.
#8
My best friend and soul sister seems to have forgotten all we went through together and has now a new best friend. Classic. For teenage girls. New best friend is a horrible person, arrogant and selfish. I’m deeply saddened and hurt, feeling humiliated, diminished, disappointed and frustrated.
#9
Okay, so I was looking for pajamas last night and I wanted to wear pajama shorts, but I couldn’t find any! So then I had to wear long sleeves, and it was very warm and uncomfortable, because my bedroom doesn’t have a fan, and my parents keep the AC at like 78 degrees (Fahrenheit). My mom told me to put on short sleeve pajamas, but I told her they were all my laundry basket, and she told me I should’ve done my laundry, but I never do it until I have to. And then I got out of bed later and saw the pajama shorts under a blanket on my floor. I guess it’s a sign I need to clean my room. Sorry this is so random!!
#10
Three people in my science class whom were in my lab group decided one day that they didn’t want me to be with them.
They just stopped talking to me. I have extreme social anxiety, so naturally I thought it was my fault and that I was just annoying or not smart enough.
Then they found this other dude and started inviting him to be with their group. Again, social anxiety, I had a hard time making friends & talking to people, so I had a hard time finding another group.
Eventually I found another guy who had similar issues with finding people so we just banded together.
Then the group abandons the guy that joined them, so he came to our little outcast group.
But no matter how upset I am about what happened, I can’t bring myself to hate them because I keep blaming it on myself.
