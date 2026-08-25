Blake Lively: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Blake Lively
August 25, 1987
Los Angeles, California, US
39 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Blake Lively?
Blake Lively is an American actress known for her radiant screen presence and distinctive style. Her versatile performances blend charisma with emotional depth.
She had her breakthrough role in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, which captivated teen audiences. Her role as Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl cemented her status as a cultural icon.
Early Life and Education
Born Blake Ellender Brown, she grew up in Los Angeles, California, within a family deeply immersed in the entertainment industry. Her parents, Ernie and Elaine Lively, were both actors and acting coaches, often taking young Blake to their classes.
Lively attended Burbank High School, where she participated in cheerleading and the championship choir, eventually serving as class president. She initially aimed for college but was encouraged into acting by her brother, Eric.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances marked Blake Lively’s early career, but her most notable relationship is with Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. They met while filming Green Lantern in 2010, initially as friends before their romance blossomed.
Lively and Reynolds married on September 9, 2012, and share four children: daughters James, Inez, Betty, and son Olin. The couple maintains a famously private family life while publicly engaging in playful banter.
Career Highlights
Blake Lively’s career soared with her iconic portrayal of Serena van der Woodsen in the CW drama series Gossip Girl, which ran from 2007 to 2012. Before that, she gained critical notice for her role in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in 2005.
Beyond television, Lively has starred in successful films like The Age of Adaline, The Shallows, and A Simple Favor. She also expanded her creative endeavors by directing Taylor Swift’s 2021 music video “I Bet You Think About Me.”
Signature Quote
“It’s the choice you have to wake up every day and say, ‘There’s no reason today can’t be the best day of my life.’”
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