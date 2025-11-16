Photos I Took At Places I Went To (40 Pics)

by

I like to take pictures when I go places so I won’t forget them and I wanted to share them.

#1 Deep Blue Ocean As Seen From “Mardi Gras”

#2 Coligny Plaza At Night In Hilton Head, South Carolina

#3 View Of The Lake Odenville, Alabama

#4 L & M Lake Odenville, Alabama

#5 Odenville, Alabama

#6 Kenmore House In Fredericksburg, Virginia

#7 View Of Fredericksburg From The Yard Of Chatham Manor, Virginia

#8 Rows Of Graves Fredericksburg Battlefield Cemetery, Virginia

#9 Sunken Road In Fredericksburg, Virginia

#10 The Enola Gay In The Air And Space Hazy Center , Virginia

#11 Boeing 707 With The Concorde In The Background Air And Space Hazy Center, Virginia

#12 Discovery Space Shuttle In The Air And Space Hazy Center

#13 Indian Springs Village, Alabama

#14 Rainbow In Hoover, Alabama

#15 Hoover, Alabama

#16 Hoover – Patton Creek, Alabama

#17 Port Canaveral In The Distance From The Carnival “Mardi Gras”

#18 Sunset In The Atlantic Coastal Plain

#19 Puerta De Tierra In San Juan

#20 Turks And Caicos Islands

#21 Double Rainbow In Mccalla, Alabama

#22 Sunset Mccalla, Alabama

#23 Mccalla, Alabama

#24 Sunset Pencacola – Perdido Key, Florida

#25 Perdido Key, Florida

#26 Moon In Perdido Key, Florida

#27 Perdido Key, Florida

#28 Perdido Key, Florida

#29 Pensacola- Perdido Key, Florida

#30 Outside The Salty Dog Café In Hilton Head, South Carolina

#31 View From The Light House In Hilton Head, South Carolina

#32 L & M Lake Odenville, Alabama

#33 Fredericksburg, Virginia

#34 Statue Of Hugh Mercer In Fredericksburg, Virginia

#35 Fredericksburg Battlefield Cemetery, Virginia

#36 Fredericksburg Battlefield Cemetery, Virginia

#37 Sea Of Aeroplanes In The Air And Space Hazy Center, Virginia

#38 Aeroplane In The Air And Space Hazy Center, Virginia

#39 The Aeroplane In My Username In The Air And Space Hazy Center, Virginia

I took way too many pictures of it so I made the collage

#40 Union Station, Washington D.c.

Patrick Penrose
