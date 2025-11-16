Photos I Took At Places I Went To (40 Pics)

I like to take pictures when I go places so I won’t forget them and I wanted to share them.
#1 Deep Blue Ocean As Seen From “Mardi Gras”
#2 Coligny Plaza At Night In Hilton Head, South Carolina
#3 View Of The Lake Odenville, Alabama
#4 L & M Lake Odenville, Alabama
#5 Odenville, Alabama
#6 Kenmore House In Fredericksburg, Virginia
#7 View Of Fredericksburg From The Yard Of Chatham Manor, Virginia
#8 Rows Of Graves Fredericksburg Battlefield Cemetery, Virginia
#9 Sunken Road In Fredericksburg, Virginia
#10 The Enola Gay In The Air And Space Hazy Center , Virginia
#11 Boeing 707 With The Concorde In The Background Air And Space Hazy Center, Virginia
#12 Discovery Space Shuttle In The Air And Space Hazy Center
#13 Indian Springs Village, Alabama
#14 Rainbow In Hoover, Alabama
#15 Hoover, Alabama
#16 Hoover – Patton Creek, Alabama
#17 Port Canaveral In The Distance From The Carnival “Mardi Gras”
#18 Sunset In The Atlantic Coastal Plain
#19 Puerta De Tierra In San Juan
#20 Turks And Caicos Islands
#21 Double Rainbow In Mccalla, Alabama
#22 Sunset Mccalla, Alabama
#23 Mccalla, Alabama
#24 Sunset Pencacola – Perdido Key, Florida
#25 Perdido Key, Florida
#26 Moon In Perdido Key, Florida
#27 Perdido Key, Florida
#28 Perdido Key, Florida
#29 Pensacola- Perdido Key, Florida
#30 Outside The Salty Dog Café In Hilton Head, South Carolina
#31 View From The Light House In Hilton Head, South Carolina
#32 L & M Lake Odenville, Alabama
#33 Fredericksburg, Virginia
#34 Statue Of Hugh Mercer In Fredericksburg, Virginia
#35 Fredericksburg Battlefield Cemetery, Virginia
#36 Fredericksburg Battlefield Cemetery, Virginia
#37 Sea Of Aeroplanes In The Air And Space Hazy Center, Virginia
#38 Aeroplane In The Air And Space Hazy Center, Virginia
#39 The Aeroplane In My Username In The Air And Space Hazy Center, Virginia
I took way too many pictures of it so I made the collage
#40 Union Station, Washington D.c.
