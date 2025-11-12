We Make Cardboard Lamps That Combine Our Love For Art And Earth

Sylvn Studio is India’s only design label specialized in handcrafted décor products made of recycled corrugated cardboard. Sylvn Studio believes in combining ‘love for art and love for earth’ by designing very artistic creation with corrugated cardboard.

Sylvn Studio products are made from corrugated cardboard, burlap, and recycled materials. We combine fine craftsmanship and luxury with utility and durability. A lot of heart goes into developing each of our products, to add value to otherwise discarded materials to make them stand out individually.

More info: sylvnstudio.com | Facebook

#1

